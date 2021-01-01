« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 34719 times)

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #880 on: Today at 11:01:32 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:44:32 am
Those clown shoes did pop to the Netherlands in April and scoop Slot while the world was looking in the opposite direction.

A team headed up by Will Spearman produced a list of candidates based on Data, Slot scored the best on the list.

We they had to persuade a guy managing the 3rd biggest team in the Netherlands if he wanted to come to manage the worlds best Football Club.





Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #881 on: Today at 11:01:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:53:54 am
Gomez too maybe.

he'll never leave plus he's under contract for another 2 seasons after this
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #882 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:01:23 am
Yep. They've mostly recruited incredibly well which is to their credit and has made over performance possible.
I reckon Slot wouldnt define it as over-performance. I think hed just view it as strong coaching in a league where squads are often poorly coached or, at least, not utilised to their potential.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #883 on: Today at 11:06:27 am »
Is Kerkez worth the amount of money well probably have to spend to pip United? And is there a DM out there that any of would actually want? You couldnt exactly blame us for not going back in for Zubimendi.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #884 on: Today at 11:07:43 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 11:06:27 am
Is Kerkez worth the amount of money well probably have to spend to pip United? And is there a DM out there that any of would actually want? You couldnt exactly blame us for not going back in for Zubimendi.

There's no one out there, there never is.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #885 on: Today at 11:07:53 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 11:01:32 am
A team headed up by Will Spearman produced a list of candidates based on Data, Slot scored the best on the list.

We they had to persuade a guy managing the 3rd biggest team in the Netherlands if he wanted to come to manage the worlds best Football Club.






Well credit to the club for following the data. Seems like a very intelligent approach. Although Northcrofts article did indicate Slots style will likely galvanise results at home more than Amorim who will have scored highly. A tough judgement call.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #886 on: Today at 11:08:05 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:05:25 am
a league where squads are often poorly coached or, at least, not utilised to their potential.

Crikey that's a new shout - don't think I've heard anyone argue that before
Apart from a couple of exceptions the best coaches / coaching teams in the world are here .. not sure what squads you have in mind but I don't see who this applies to from our competitors?



« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:00 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #887 on: Today at 11:11:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:08:05 am
Crikey that's a new shout - don't think I've heard anyone argue that before
WARNING: do not go into the contract thread, theres about 200 pages of recycled, repeat posting.

Ill reflect on my own lack of cutting edge insight.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #888 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:11:11 am
WARNING: do not go into the contract thread, theres about 200 pages of recycled, repeat posting.
you've posted about a page's worth of posts saying exactly that in there, right ;)
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #889 on: Today at 11:14:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:08:05 am

Apart from a couple of exceptions the best coaches / coaching teams in the world are here .. not sure what squads you have in mind but I don't see who this applies to from our competitors?

United and Chelsea have out spent Liverpool so should be better but poor coaching, swapping managers etc means theyre underperforming. Only City (not this season) and Arsenal (possibly this season) are up to Liverpools standards and can reasonably be expected to finish above Liverpool give or take.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #890 on: Today at 11:15:36 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:12:30 am
you've posted about a page's worth of posts saying exactly that in there, right ;)
Im famously consistent
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #891 on: Today at 11:15:44 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 09:26:35 am
It sounds funny but it certainly reflects our way of doing business.

FSG are not interested in winning, unless it massively increases the value of the asset.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #892 on: Today at 11:16:53 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:15:44 am
FSG are not interested in winning, unless it massively increases the value of the asset.

Winning does increase the value of the asset so theyll want to win, I think.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #893 on: Today at 11:22:03 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:14:43 am
United and Chelsea have out spent Liverpool so should be better but poor coaching, swapping managers etc means theyre underperforming. Only City (not this season) and Arsenal (possibly this season) are up to Liverpools standards and can reasonably be expected to finish above Liverpool give or take.

Oh i see what you mean I thought you meant the coaching in the PL was bad - yeah I don't think we're over performing our level much
Don't agree about Chelsea's coaching this season (they're well coached now) though yes previously

This season we're profiting from either down years from our rivals or transitional years (periods) from other teams that could rival us... which of course makes it all the more frustrating that we're not acting to increase our chances of winning it because these periods of under performance from well financed clubs don't last (except at United who appear to be on some kind of dare)
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #894 on: Today at 11:25:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:22:03 am
Oh i see what you mean I thought you meant the coaching in the PL was bad - yeah I don't think we're over performing our level much
Don't agree about Chelsea's coaching this season (they're well coached now) though yes previously

This season we're profiting from either down years from our rivals or transitional years (periods) from other teams that could rival us... which of course makes it all the more frustrating that we're not acting to increase our chances of winning it because these periods of under performance from well financed clubs don't last (except at United who appear to be on some kind of dare)
Were also profiting from a high PPG from Liverpool. Were on for 92pts which nearly always wins the league in England. Not just the fact others have dipped.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #895 on: Today at 11:26:26 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:16:53 am
Winning does increase the value of the asset so theyll want to win, I think.

I don't think it's that straightforward. We are already at or close to the peak of our valuation. Significant fanbase. Facilities upgraded. Stadium upgraded. Champions League's level squad and therefore high potential of constant Champions League's inflow of cashflow. Little to medium level of debt.

Financial benefit between being second and first doesn't differ that much. But maximising your chances of winning (=investing in squad) does moves your costs up significantly.
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #896 on: Today at 11:27:13 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:07:53 am
Well credit to the club for following the data. Seems like a very intelligent approach. Although Northcrofts article did indicate Slots style will likely galvanise results at home more than Amorim who will have scored highly. A tough judgement call.


Yes, a collaborative approach is, so far, proving very successful.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #897 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:22:03 am
This season we're profiting from either down years from our rivals or transitional years (periods) from other teams that could rival us... which of course makes it all the more frustrating that we're not acting to increase our chances of winning it because these periods of under performance from well financed clubs don't last (except at United who appear to be on some kind of dare)
this is the thing - this season's title challenge really has to be attacked (to borrow a Klopp-ism) because we know from our experiences under FSG (even with a great manager and stability) that being in a title challenge (or winning it) one year doesnt guarantee the same the next year. that's before even mentioning that we may lose the spine of our defence, our attack and our creativity this summer with no compensation to replace them.

as fans we have to savour great seasons like this, and as a club we have to maximise our chances when an opportunity like this presents itself. i have 100% faith in the players and coaches doing that, but i've yet to see any indiciation that Hughes and his team are doing it. it'd be nice if they could do something to help Slot's working life be a tiny bit easier, but it doesn't appear forthcoming.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #898 on: Today at 11:28:56 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:45:36 am
It seems quite obvious that we will have this group of players until the end of the season.  Maybe slightly reduced if a few loans can be agreed.  There's a very slim chance that Zubimendi might resurface.

I don't really have a problem with that or with Hughes for taking that approach.  It's clearly a very strong squad as evidenced by our start both domestically and in Europe.  An injury crisis could derail it but it's not obvious where we'd want to plump the squad up to mitigate against that - maybe central midfield which is why Zubimendi is the only player I can see us moving for if he becomes available.

Another five months of contract chat will be draining though.  It was bad enough with Can and Gini!

It is a good squad but a strong team. Ultimately though, you judge a squad by how much a manager is willing to use it and trust it and so far the proof is in the pudding. Slot will only use guys like Quansah, Elliott, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Endo, Morton and increasingly, Nunez unless he has no other option. That weve somehow got away without injuries to the really key outfield players has meant weve been okay. That could easily switch and reveal some big cracks.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #899 on: Today at 11:29:35 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:25:35 am
Were also profiting from a high PPG from Liverpool. Were on for 92pts which nearly always wins the league in England. Not just the fact others have dipped.

Yup sure.
Very good first half... as it was last season

Have we signed anyone yet? :)
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
  • Indefatigability
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #900 on: Today at 11:29:35 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 11:26:26 am
I don't think it's that straightforward. We are already at or close to the peak of our valuation. Significant fanbase. Facilities upgraded. Stadium upgraded. Champions League's level squad and therefore high potential of constant Champions League's inflow of cashflow. Little to medium level of debt.

Financial benefit between being second and first doesn't differ that much. But maximising your chances of winning (=investing in squad) does moves your costs up significantly.
If Liverpool win the league this season it will mean that the two most recent titles followed the quietest summer window. Is that luck? Judgement? Linked?

Either way, investment is often seen with recency in mind.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,026
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #901 on: Today at 11:30:54 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:29:35 am
If Liverpool win the league this season it will mean that the two most recent titles followed the quietest summer window. Is that luck? Judgement? Linked?


It's the pay off of previous investment - evidently given the players that deliver the league are almost entirely bought in the market
Imagine if we did it more...
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #902 on: Today at 11:31:49 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:29:35 am
If Liverpool win the league this season it will mean that the two most recent titles followed the quietest summer window. Is that luck? Judgement? Linked?

Either way, investment is often seen with recency in mind.

It is a pay off from previous investment as the poster above me described.

But that is not my point and I was only saying that valuation is not that straightforward.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,818
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #903 on: Today at 11:33:23 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:29:35 am
If Liverpool win the league this season it will mean that the two most recent titles followed the quietest summer window. Is that luck? Judgement? Linked?

Either way, investment is often seen with recency in mind.
your point on recency (and bias around it) is both correct and ironic - as you don't seem to be counting the investment in the squad that won the league over previous windows, only the investment in the single window preceding the win.
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • Just 5 points away
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #904 on: Today at 11:42:00 am »
When it comes to keeping the status quo, i.e. getting a CL spot, will the increasing competition for the CL places compel them to loosen the purse strings? Wil their data reflect the increasing competition and the league being tougher than before I wonder.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #905 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:05:25 am
I reckon Slot wouldnt define it as over-performance. I think hed just view it as strong coaching in a league where squads are often poorly coached or, at least, not utilised to their potential.

I guess I'm defining over performance as results compared to spend.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,472
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #906 on: Today at 11:45:27 am »
There has to be a balancing act to the pessimism in here at the moment.

You don't re-hire Michael Edwards and bring in Richard Hughes only to tell them, "You know what guys, we may be one the biggest clubs in the world but it's kind of 'sell to buy here', we're shoestring kind of people."

Yes, we seem a little too inflexible, but how would we be feeling if Zubimeni had come in the summer for £ 50-odd million, rounding out this squad of midfielders?

Right now, it is January 7th, and of course, the bloody contract extensions are pending; let's get them out of the way and see what the club can do to help Slot.

'Just' operating in the top 4 also requires heavy investment, as our rivals all spend and improve their squads and the pool of viable clubs keeps growing.

Commercially, is it not better to re-negotiate deals with Liverpool coming with the title 'Champions'?

I'm an optimist and I believe someone senior at the club will have concluded City are rocking now, with sanctions pending, and Arsenal are just not that good, so with a reasonable investment we could have a mini spell of dominance for 3 years.

Especially given the confident way Arne Slot has handled someone else's squad of players so far...






Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,756
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #907 on: Today at 11:47:22 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:45 am
Youve just totally invented the bit about Slot not playing new players for several weeks ?!

In Chiesas case, several months.

And he is the only new player.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 