There has to be a balancing act to the pessimism in here at the moment.



You don't re-hire Michael Edwards and bring in Richard Hughes only to tell them, "You know what guys, we may be one the biggest clubs in the world but it's kind of 'sell to buy here', we're shoestring kind of people."



Yes, we seem a little too inflexible, but how would we be feeling if Zubimeni had come in the summer for £ 50-odd million, rounding out this squad of midfielders?



Right now, it is January 7th, and of course, the bloody contract extensions are pending; let's get them out of the way and see what the club can do to help Slot.



'Just' operating in the top 4 also requires heavy investment, as our rivals all spend and improve their squads and the pool of viable clubs keeps growing.



Commercially, is it not better to re-negotiate deals with Liverpool coming with the title 'Champions'?



I'm an optimist and I believe someone senior at the club will have concluded City are rocking now, with sanctions pending, and Arsenal are just not that good, so with a reasonable investment we could have a mini spell of dominance for 3 years.



Especially given the confident way Arne Slot has handled someone else's squad of players so far...













