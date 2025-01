I think thats what most people have been saying. Also from the various leaks we have seen what Slot wants, which is two usable players for each position. We wanted a midfielder in the summer and if Endo was going to be used then its fine for now. But he isnt getting used.



I actually think he does ok when he comes on but yeah Slot really doesn't seem to fancy him much does he?Still think the plan you can play a Controller, Grav and Mac as the 10 in some games as a option. Whether a controller would stop us leaking goals the last month or so I don't know but the only position we don't seem to have a trusted 2nd option is the 6 so let's get it sorted ffs.