ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

DiggerJohn

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #480 on: Today at 10:29:27 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:26:26 am
Bradley was training with us from about 10 and signed at 16.

A 10 year old went to live in Liverpool? I thought there was rules in place to stop that now
jillc

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #481 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:29:27 am
A 10 year old went to live in Liverpool? I thought there was rules in place to stop that now

We have a Development Centre in Northern Ireland.
Chris~

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #482 on: Today at 10:34:54 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:29:27 am
A 10 year old went to live in Liverpool? I thought there was rules in place to stop that now
I was wrong on it being that far back, or couldn't find evidencee just remember Quansah saying they'd been playing/training together for about that period. But back then wasn't that uncommon to have players 'training' within you prior to signing or going on academy tours. Probably still isn't.
Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #483 on: Today at 10:35:23 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:25:34 am
Martin Kelly was okay. Is that a good success rate versus other city's like Manchester Birmingham Leeds etc. I always thoughtNewcastle/north east area was good with Gascoigne Waddle Beardsley Shearer Robson Bruce Pallister but that's ages ago.

Yeah, injuries ruined him but he still had a good PL career. Could have made it here but for a number of terrible injuries. Jon Flanagan and Jordan Rossiter as well had promising careers ruined by bad injuries.

North East was a real hotbed of talent but like Scotland up the road it massively dried up around the 90s. That Italia 90 England team had a lot of top players in that area.

Liverpool as a city does well, but on average you might get a good player every few years and then you need luck with injuries and opportunity. Injuries have seen many fall by the wayside. Best emerging Scouse talent at the moment is Danns and he's just coming back from a bad injury.

Manchester doing better as United Academy has always produced good players (Mainoo and Rashford both from the area in their current side) and City with all the money thrown at it (Palmer, Foden both Manchester born).

London obviously produces the most. 


Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #484 on: Today at 10:38:07 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:26:26 am
Pretty sure Bradley was training with us before he signed at 16.

I think we sold someone we don't regret kind of hinges on how much your think all players end up at a level they should have based on talent at say 16-19, or if circumstance+coaching has a bigger impact.

He wasn't over here as a Liverpool player until 2019 though: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conor_Bradley

Fair to class him as an Academy graduate, but he didn't come through the system at Kirkby.
DiggerJohn

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #485 on: Today at 10:58:02 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:31:27 am
We have a Development Centre in Northern Ireland.

Very good I didn't know that
DiggerJohn

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #486 on: Today at 11:06:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:35:23 am
Yeah, injuries ruined him but he still had a good PL career. Could have made it here but for a number of terrible injuries. Jon Flanagan and Jordan Rossiter as well had promising careers ruined by bad injuries.

North East was a real hotbed of talent but like Scotland up the road it massively dried up around the 90s. That Italia 90 England team had a lot of top players in that area.

Liverpool as a city does well, but on average you might get a good player every few years and then you need luck with injuries and opportunity. Injuries have seen many fall by the wayside. Best emerging Scouse talent at the moment is Danns and he's just coming back from a bad injury.

Manchester doing better as United Academy has always produced good players (Mainoo and Rashford both from the area in their current side) and City with all the money thrown at it (Palmer, Foden both Manchester born).

London obviously produces the most.



Thanks its interesting. Read this about Geoff twentyman old liverpool scout 1960s 1970s

Shankly & Twentyman deliberately decided to focus on players who had what they called a northern soul. So successful was this policy that until Paul Walsh joined the club in 1984, no southern-born footballer, with the exception of Phil Neal who was born in Northamptonshire, achieved any real distinction at Anfield throughout Shanklys reign and beyond.

https://www.lfchistory.net/articles/article/2883/2


cptrios

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #487 on: Today at 11:06:48 am
Id never even heard of Dibling before this thread. Is he strong? Energetic?

In other words, how would you rate the vigour of Dibling?





(Sorry.)
kop306

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #488 on: Today at 11:28:11 am
looks like doak going in january lots of interest

dibling good upgrade of doak
Schmidt

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #489 on: Today at 11:29:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:30:37 am
Solanke

I liked him when he was with us and he's a great player now, but he needed a lot of consistent football to go from where he was with us to where he is now, including a couple of seasons of not scoring much at all. He's turned into a great player but I'd say at the same time he's not one we should regret selling.
kop306

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #490 on: Today at 11:34:21 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:33:40 am
Cant remember a single instance where we sold a talent too early and missed out on a real player.

The club knows these players very well, and they have seen them in training next to their potential competitors like Diaz and Chiesa.

i agree and our approach of selling young talent to replace with other young talent is also good

will be interesting to see how much we get for Kellerher in the summer
Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #491 on: Today at 11:50:47 am
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 11:06:48 am
Id never even heard of Dibling before this thread. Is he strong? Energetic?

In other words, how would you rate the vigour of Dibling?





(Sorry.)

He's duane well.
B0151?

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #492 on: Today at 12:00:37 pm
Athletic article makes no mention of Doak being available for a price.

I think clubs are just trying to be opportunistic,  put money on the table before his price gets even higher. Perhaps there is a very high figure we'd sell for but I don't think anyone is matching it this window personally.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #493 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:00:37 pm
Athletic article makes no mention of Doak being available for a price.

I think clubs are just trying to be opportunistic,  put money on the table before his price gets even higher. Perhaps there is a very high figure we'd sell for but I don't think anyone is matching it this window personally.

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1875206752163287140

I think that is a reliable enough source. There has obviously been a discussion between our executes and the executives of other clubs that Doak would be available at the right price. That is why the clubs have made their opening bids ...
