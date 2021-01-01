« previous next »
Bradley was training with us from about 10 and signed at 16.

A 10 year old went to live in Liverpool? I thought there was rules in place to stop that now
A 10 year old went to live in Liverpool? I thought there was rules in place to stop that now

We have a Development Centre in Northern Ireland.
A 10 year old went to live in Liverpool? I thought there was rules in place to stop that now
Think I was wrong on it being that far back, but back then wasn't that uncommon to have players 'training' within you prior to signing or going on academy tours. Probably still isn't.
Martin Kelly was okay. Is that a good success rate versus other city's like Manchester Birmingham Leeds etc. I always thoughtNewcastle/north east area was good with Gascoigne Waddle Beardsley Shearer Robson Bruce Pallister but that's ages ago.

Yeah, injuries ruined him but he still had a good PL career. Could have made it here but for a number of terrible injuries. Jon Flanagan and Jordan Rossiter as well had promising careers ruined by bad injuries.

North East was a real hotbed of talent but like Scotland up the road it massively dried up around the 90s. That Italia 90 England team had a lot of top players in that area.

Liverpool as a city does well, but on average you might get a good player every few years and then you need luck with injuries and opportunity. Injuries have seen many fall by the wayside. Best emerging Scouse talent at the moment is Danns and he's just coming back from a bad injury.

Manchester doing better as United Academy has always produced good players (Mainoo and Rashford both from the area in their current side) and City with all the money thrown at it (Palmer, Foden both Manchester born).

London obviously produces the most. 


