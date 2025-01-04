Dibling doesnt fit the profile of what we sign. He is a youngster with no much game time and will be at the absolute maximum of his value.



I mean the maximum of his value could be in 5 years when hes gone to Newcastle, excelled in the PL and is being touted at Anthony Gordon figures.Or this could be the most it ever is.Or he might have a release clause.We dont know really. Agree re game time though. Would be rare for us to spend big money on someone with such little first team experience unless we were absolutely convinced he was going to be brilliant.But the club are reportedly asking for £30m for Ben Doak, a 19 year old with 3 (extremely brief) PL appearances, a few international caps for Scotland and half a season in the Championship. Dibling has half a season in the PL and has played throughout the England youth setup. Is there much difference in value based on that? Im not expecting Dibling to be going for much more than £30m. A couple of weeks ago a fee of £21m was mooted so if we rate him and get about that for Doak then weve brought in a player we like at zero net cost.