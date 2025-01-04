« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm
I'd be really surprised if we're thinking of going for Dibling at this stage, he's got less than 30 senior appearances under his belt, our stats guys usually like more data, no?
PeterTheRed ...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm
Could put 2 and 2 together and make 5.

Newcastle pushing for Dibling. Geordie journalist reporting on it. Says were interested to some extent and would be front of the queue if we acted on it.

Mysteriously a couple of days later multiple clubs bid for our bright prospect who plays in the same position.

Could we be selling Doak to raise funds to land Dibling before Newcastle get him?

Maybe Saints open to selling in Jan if theyve decided realistically theyre not staying up and hes worth more now than after relegation.

That is quite possible, to be honest ...
newterp

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:46:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:46 pm
No we dont. Sell and pray we spend it.
We will use it on contract renewals. Not necessarily player contracts, however.
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:46:57 pm
We will use it on contract renewals. Not necessarily player contracts, however.

We wont. We are not going to budge on what we think those players wage value is.
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm
Could put 2 and 2 together and make 5.

Newcastle pushing for Dibling. Geordie journalist reporting on it. Says were interested to some extent and would be front of the queue if we acted on it.

Mysteriously a couple of days later multiple clubs bid for our bright prospect who plays in the same position.

Could we be selling Doak to raise funds to land Dibling before Newcastle get him?

Maybe Saints open to selling in Jan if theyve decided realistically theyre not staying up and hes worth more now than after relegation.

Dibling doesnt fit the profile of what we sign. He is a youngster with no much game time and will be at the absolute maximum of his value.
JerseyKloppite

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:55:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm
Dibling doesnt fit the profile of what we sign. He is a youngster with no much game time and will be at the absolute maximum of his value.

I mean the maximum of his value could be in 5 years when hes gone to Newcastle, excelled in the PL and is being touted at Anthony Gordon figures.

Or this could be the most it ever is.

Or he might have a release clause.

We dont know really. Agree re game time though. Would be rare for us to spend big money on someone with such little first team experience unless we were absolutely convinced he was going to be brilliant.

But the club are reportedly asking for £30m for Ben Doak, a 19 year old with 3 (extremely brief) PL appearances, a few international caps for Scotland and half a season in the Championship. Dibling has half a season in the PL and has played throughout the England youth setup. Is there much difference in value based on that? Im not expecting Dibling to be going for much more than £30m. A couple of weeks ago a fee of £21m was mooted so if we rate him and get about that for Doak then weve brought in a player we like at zero net cost.
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:55:59 pm
I mean the maximum of his value could be in 5 years when hes gone to Newcastle, excelled in the PL and is being touted at Anthony Gordon figures.

Or this could be the most it ever is.

Or he might have a release clause.

We dont know really. Agree re game time though. Would be rare for us to spend big money on someone with such little first team experience unless we were absolutely convinced he was going to be brilliant.

Maximum in that you could pay a lot of money, say £30m or close to that for a player that you dont know will make it. He has talent, but whether he is an absolute no brainer in terms of a youngster signing is difficult, I am not sure that he is.

Spending that sort of money doesnt seem wise to me when we will need the money elsewhere. We are not in the business of acquiring very expensive younger players like that.
Jayo10

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
The fact we have to sell Doak in order to sign Dibling is extremely small time.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:55:59 pm
I mean the maximum of his value could be in 5 years when hes gone to Newcastle, excelled in the PL and is being touted at Anthony Gordon figures.

Or this could be the most it ever is.

Or he might have a release clause.

We dont know really. Agree re game time though. Would be rare for us to spend big money on someone with such little first team experience unless we were absolutely convinced he was going to be brilliant.

Dibling has been on the radar of the big clubs for some time. In fact, he has joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022, but has returned to Southampton a month later. He's been a regular on England's youth teams (26 caps at youth level), and already has 1,400+ minutes of football at senior level. He is still on his first professional contract that he has signed in 2023 when he has turned 17, and runs until the summer of 2027 ...
JerseyKloppite

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
The fact we have to sell Doak in order to sign Dibling is extremely small time.

I wouldnt say we had to financially. But if we see Dibling as a RW theres not an awful lot of point in stockpiling 18/19 year old RWs. Doak probably isnt going to be thrilled if we want to sign Dibling as it blocks his path to the team. So hed probably want to leave.
Jayo10

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm
I wouldnt say we had to financially. But if we see Dibling as a RW theres not an awful lot of point in stockpiling 18/19 year old RWs. Doak probably isnt going to be thrilled if we want to sign Dibling as it blocks his path to the team. So hed probably want to leave.

Very thoughtful of the club that. Nothing to do with the 25-30million we may get for him so.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:04:44 pm
The fact we have to sell Doak in order to sign Dibling is extremely small time.

Why? We sell a player who is talented, but not exactly a great fit for our setup, and replace him with a player of the same age, only a better fit for our style of play. What is small time about that?
Crosby Nick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Sibling caught the eye at the start of the season but its probably hard not to stand out in this Southampton team if you have a bit of talent. He reminds me most of Grealish at Villa. Hard to get off the ball but not a ton of output. Cant see where hed play with us, certainly not a wide right option. Maybe the number 10 but were hardly short of options there. Doesnt make too much sense.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Sibling caught the eye at the start of the season but its probably hard not to stand out in this Southampton team if you have a bit of talent. He reminds me most of Grealish at Villa. Hard to get off the ball but not a ton of output. Cant see where hed play with us, certainly not a wide right option. Maybe the number 10 but were hardly short of options there. Doesnt make too much sense.

Well, if we are really after him, we must have some idea where he could play for us ...

killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm
Well, if we are really after him, we must have some idea where he could play for us ...



If we are really after him then yes. Question is whether we actually do want him. I have my doubts.
JerseyKloppite

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:08:51 pm
Very thoughtful of the club that. Nothing to do with the 25-30million we may get for him so.

No, its absolutely to do with the fee too.But whats the point of keeping Doak if we sign Dibling?
Crosby Nick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm
Well, if we are really after him, we must have some idea where he could play for us ...



I think hes a decent player but doesnt feel like a top priority. Are you saying hed play RW or AM (or both). As ever youre too clever for me Peter.
lindylou100

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm
I dont like the idea of selling Doak at this stage of the season. With Salah eventually slowing down in the next couple of years it might be a good idea to blood Doak in as an understudy. Secondly, it might sound superstitious but whenever the club has been at its most successful weve always had at least one Scotsman in the squad. I dont want to lose that lucky talisman when Robbo goes.
...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Absolutely bonkers that anyone would entertain the idea of selling Doak.
Tepid water

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 11:35:33 pm
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm
Absolutely bonkers that anyone would entertain the idea of selling Doak.
For £25m? Good business
Redbonnie

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
Had a dream last night we signed Branthwaite. Not something I had given any thought to before the dream.
DiggerJohn

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Why? We sell a player who is talented, but not exactly a great fit for our setup, and replace him with a player of the same age, only a better fit for our style of play. What is small time about that?

Is he Salah's replacement 🤔 
...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 11:35:33 pm
For £25m? Good business

Really? Do none of you rate him?

He has been fantastic for Boro and Scotland, rinsing defenders for fun, albeit his end product isn't world class but how old is he?

I though he'd be rated much higher here.
Schmidt

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Sibling caught the eye at the start of the season but its probably hard not to stand out in this Southampton team if you have a bit of talent. He reminds me most of Grealish at Villa. Hard to get off the ball but not a ton of output. Cant see where hed play with us, certainly not a wide right option. Maybe the number 10 but were hardly short of options there. Doesnt make too much sense.

Grealish was 25 when he joined City, Dibling is 18 and as far as I've seen it's pretty normal to not be outputting much at that age. I don't have a strong opinion on him but a left-footed right forward sounds like our style, and he's a good bit taller than Doak too.

I don't know where he'd really fit with us however. If Salah stays he'd have the same problem Doak had with Chiesa at the club, being stuck as third choice. If Salah leaves then it would be bewildering if we didn't sign a first choice replacement, leaving him in the same position of third choice. I also think he'd be too expensive to be someone we sign, loan and then sell.

The only way it works is if we're planning to move on Chiesa and sign Salah up for a couple more seasons, but even then Dibling would be too young to take over when Salah leaves/retires.
Schmidt

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
Really? Do none of you rate him?

He has been fantastic for Boro and Scotland, rinsing defenders for fun, albeit his end product isn't world class but how old is he?

I though he'd be rated much higher here.

We're all jaded from years of getting excited about youth prospects, only for them to get sold and vanish. If the club are willing to sell then that's probably quite telling, if they're not then he's probably a great prospect.
...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm
We're all jaded from years of getting excited about youth prospects, only for them to get sold and vanish. If the club are willing to sell then that's probably quite telling, if they're not then he's probably a great prospect.

I don't trust the club to do what's best for footballing reasons, unfortunately. The contracts situation doesn't fill me with confidence.
Schmidt

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 pm
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
I don't trust the club to do what's best for footballing reasons, unfortunately. The contracts situation doesn't fill me with confidence.

I can't think of an instance where a player has been sold against our best interests.
Clint Eastwood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
Grealish was 25 when he joined City, Dibling is 18 and as far as I've seen it's pretty normal to not be outputting much at that age. I don't have a strong opinion on him but a left-footed right forward sounds like our style, and he's a good bit taller than Doak too.

I don't know where he'd really fit with us however. If Salah stays he'd have the same problem Doak had with Chiesa at the club, being stuck as third choice. If Salah leaves then it would be bewildering if we didn't sign a first choice replacement, leaving him in the same position of third choice. I also think he'd be too expensive to be someone we sign, loan and then sell.

The only way it works is if we're planning to move on Chiesa and sign Salah up for a couple more seasons, but even then Dibling would be too young to take over when Salah leaves/retires.
Well, I dont think hed be expecting to go straight in to the first team so that fact that Salah has a few years left as first choice (if he signs) will hardly be a barrier.

My only reservation is whether he is actually that much better than Doak who seems to be having a bit of a breakthrough season at senior level. He did leave a bit of an impression on me when we played him which doesnt happen too often.
JerseyKloppite

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm
We're all jaded from years of getting excited about youth prospects, only for them to get sold and vanish. If the club are willing to sell then that's probably quite telling, if they're not then he's probably a great prospect.

And this in an era where a few youth players have made the squad. Williams (for a bit), Quansah, Trent, Morton, Jones, Elliot, Bradley. Clark, Danns, McConnell.

Its a far cry from years gone by where wed really struggle for first team players coming through. Barely a handful between Gerrard and Trent.

The club have shown repeatedly that if players make the grade theyll get a chance.
Samie

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #429 on: Today at 12:01:55 am
We bought Doak for 600K for fucks sakes, this deal deal would represent a HUGE profit.
...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #430 on: Today at 12:05:18 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:55 am
We bought Doak for 600K for fucks sakes, this deal deal would represent a HUGE profit.

We got Trent for free...

I'm just worried people aren't valuing Doak highly enough, but we'll see.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #431 on: Today at 12:06:31 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:46:22 pm
Well, I dont think hed be expecting to go straight in to the first team so that fact that Salah has a few years left as first choice (if he signs) will hardly be a barrier.

My only reservation is whether he is actually that much better than Doak who seems to be having a bit of a breakthrough season at senior level. He did leave a bit of an impression on me when we played him which doesnt happen too often.

Yeah, obviously it was too small a sample size to go off, but there haven't been many players who stood out as much against us as he did, and at 18 while playing for a very poor Southampton team.

I really like Doak but as others have said, we've had a good track record of knowing which youngsters to let go and which to keep, so if the club thought Dibling was a better fit I'd be inclined to trust them.

Would definitely like a buy-back for Doak though.
Crosby Nick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #432 on: Today at 12:13:20 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm
Grealish was 25 when he joined City, Dibling is 18 and as far as I've seen it's pretty normal to not be outputting much at that age. I don't have a strong opinion on him but a left-footed right forward sounds like our style, and he's a good bit taller than Doak too.

I don't know where he'd really fit with us however. If Salah stays he'd have the same problem Doak had with Chiesa at the club, being stuck as third choice. If Salah leaves then it would be bewildering if we didn't sign a first choice replacement, leaving him in the same position of third choice. I also think he'd be too expensive to be someone we sign, loan and then sell.

The only way it works is if we're planning to move on Chiesa and sign Salah up for a couple more seasons, but even then Dibling would be too young to take over when Salah leaves/retires.

I probably should have stated early Grealish rather than the one who was very good at Villa the season before he left.
Kalito

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #433 on: Today at 12:32:40 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:06:41 pm
And he'd tell you the same thing your students do.

"No Sir, I will not get in your car."
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #434 on: Today at 12:45:18 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:06:41 pm
And he'd tell you the same thing your students do.

"No Sir, I will not get in your car."

Given theres a reasonable chance Tepid taught you or your friends and family I will have to take this at face value.
Kalito

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #435 on: Today at 12:47:32 am
 ;D

PS. I hope Doak ends up staying with us ... I've high hopes for this kid.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #436 on:
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm
I think hes a decent player but doesnt feel like a top priority. Are you saying hed play RW or AM (or both). As ever youre too clever for me Peter.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm
Is he Salah's replacement 🤔 

If Mo stays, we won't be needing a starting right sided forward for at least another couple of seasons, and even when he is rested, we have Chiesa to deputize.

Therefore, if our interest in Dibling is genuine, I think that we are seeing him as a No.10 in our new setup. Looking at his numbers from youth level, he's been by far the most effective as a central attacking midfielder, even though now at senior level he is playing mostly from the right. In any case, he is a very intriguing prospect, and far more versatile than Doak ...

https://youtu.be/xBu9q8Khzh0
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #437 on: Today at 01:02:31 am »
Dibling looks a talent, I mentioned him on here after seeing his performance against Arsenal. I would actually prefer Cherki over him though if I had the choice between the two.
