« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 15956 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
I'd be really surprised if we're thinking of going for Dibling at this stage, he's got less than 30 senior appearances under his belt, our stats guys usually like more data, no?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 