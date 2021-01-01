25 million in the summer with a sell-on clause - if he continues doing well or gets even better in the Championship.



We've sold quite a lot of young players in recent years that were either academy or bought for pennies. Van Den Berg, Carvalho, Nico Williams, Wilson, Awoniyi etc. Brewster and Solanke going back a bit too. I imagine Doak and Morton will make further bank in the summer too. That's more money than I thought we'd be pulling in on sales for those - and they're all just fringe players. Actually makes it look even more remarkable how stingy we are, even selling to buy.



I like Doak but think the drop between Salah's unbelievable numbers over the years and a 19 year old with (currently) limited goal involvements is pretty huge. Chiesa might be a middle ground but I still have a feeling we'll struggle to get him on the pitch much in the next six/twelve/eighteen months. Possible decisions to be made on both of them in the summer. Can't really be understated how important it is for Salah to renew, hopefully Bournemouth's ex director of football figures that out soon enough.



Forgot about Clarke. Made about ten million profit on him.