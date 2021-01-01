« previous next »
Online Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:06:41 pm
And he'd tell you the same thing your students do.

"No Sir, I will not get in your car."
Bloody hell!  Im not Russell Brand you know!
Logged




Online Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
We value Doak at around 30m according to Paul Joyce.
Logged

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:48:36 pm
Looks like everyones been briefed that we'd take close to £30m for Doak.

We briefed in the summer he was available but there were no serious offers.

The strategy now is sign players like Doak and Clark young on the cheap and then get your profit a few years down the line while running down the contracts of your senior players. Then wait for an opportunistic signing.

The no brainer is to keep on signing players like Doak.
Logged


Online disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm »
25 million in the summer with a sell-on clause - if he continues doing well or gets even better in the Championship.

We've sold quite a lot of young players in recent years that were either academy or bought for pennies. Van Den Berg, Carvalho, Nico Williams, Wilson, Awoniyi etc. Brewster and Solanke going back a bit too. I imagine Doak and Morton will make further bank in the summer too. That's more money than I thought we'd be pulling in on sales for those - and they're all just fringe players. Actually makes it look even more remarkable how stingy we are, even selling to buy.

I like Doak but think the drop between Salah's unbelievable numbers over the years and a 19 year old with (currently) limited goal involvements is pretty huge. Chiesa might be a middle ground but I still have a feeling we'll struggle to get him on the pitch much in the next six/twelve/eighteen months. Possible decisions to be made on both of them in the summer. Can't really be understated how important it is for Salah to renew, hopefully Bournemouth's ex director of football figures that out soon enough.

Forgot about Clarke. Made about ten million profit on him.
Logged











Online cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Why all the eagerness to sell Doak? I thought he was looking promising?
Logged

Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:01:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:13:28 pm
I'd only sell Doak for a reasonable amount if we get a buy back clause inserted. Otherwise I'd be asking for a large premium!

Do you not think things might have changed since then? Genuine question. My impression was that Gomez was open to leaving and we were happy to let him go.. but now he's back to playing CB, has climbed above Quansah in the pecking order, and has done well.

My summer transfer business with the defence would be loaning out Quansah (unless he gets back to his 23/24 version in the next 6 months) and then bringing someone in with elite potential (similar to the interest in Yoro but without them demanding game time). Keep Gomez, Van Dijk and Konate.

Yes thats true, good point. Definitely a possibility that Gomez wanted to leave rather than we wanted to sell him, although I suspect he wanted to leave because of what Slot told him about where he stood. And if thats the case im not convinced the season thus far would have convinced him otherwise. Quansah falling down the pecking order has had more to do with his decline in confidence/form and ongoing rawness than Gomez pushing himself forward. Which is not to say that Gomez has been poor or anything.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:52:01 pm
We value Doak at around 30m according to Paul Joyce.

If we get £30m for Doak Ill start buildings Hughes statue.
Logged

Online Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:52:01 pm
We value Doak at around 30m according to Paul Joyce.
£15m for that? Thats future GOAT Ill have you know.
Ok then, £30m!
No, no, no. Come on. Do it properly.
Ill give you £16m
£16m? Weve got Mo Salah to pay for, are you trying to insult us?
Ok, £24 m
Done! Nice to do business with you, tell you what, Ill throw in this Nat Phillips too.

Etc etc
Logged




Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:02:44 pm »
Since Edwards/Hughes came in we are looking to sell more of our younger players while they have value. Wouldn't be surprised if Bajcetic, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Beck and Mcconnell were all sold in the summer.

Good luck getting them to actually reinvest that on the team.
Logged


Online Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:04:25 pm »
Sky say weve had offers from several clubs.
Logged




Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 04:04:25 pm
Sky say weve had offers from several clubs.

They wouldn't be bidding if we weren't offering encouragement.

God forbid we should strengthen the squad this month or sort out contracts. Let's sell our best young players instead
Logged


Online Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
More money into the contract renewal WARCHEST
Logged

Online Jookie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:09:50 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:01:11 pm
Why all the eagerness to sell Doak? I thought he was looking promising?

The challenge is taking good form in the Championship and that equating to being good enough that a player is a genuine option for a team challenging for PL and CL.


Theres player who have made that jump and succeeded at the higher level. Thats absolutely loads that havent translated their Championship form to anything like that in the Premier League.

Which category is Doak in? Might be a  top player in the PL.  Might be a complete flop. Might flop now but in a few years be good enough. Its a massive gamble either way.

I think its a difficult one for the club and player. I dont think hes a 30M player currently. But I think its his potential that means we are adding a premium on his price. Still think we can rate him but be willing sellers. Probably depends on likelihood we think he has of succeeding at Liverpool given the likely limited opportunities hed have over next few seasons.


Think a buy back clause might be a better option than a sell on clause in any deal.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm


Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:06:06 pm
They wouldn't be bidding if we weren't offering encouragement.

God forbid we should strengthen the squad this month or sort out contracts. Let's sell our best young players instead

Doak wont make it here and the next logical step; a loan to a Premier League team are extremely difficult to get right and probably wont raise his value much anyway if we can get above 20 now.
Logged

Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:13:02 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:01:11 pm
Why all the eagerness to sell Doak? I thought he was looking promising?

I'm hoping it's not eagerness as he seems like he's got the potential to become part of the squad. The club might feel differently so maybe 30m ish makes sense from that perspective?

We'll need to replace Salah soon too and if the club don't feel Doak is that player, then maybe it's better to sell and have more funds fir an adequate replacement.
Logged


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:13:02 pm
I'm hoping it's not eagerness as he seems like he's got the potential to become part of the squad. The club might feel differently so maybe 30m ish makes sense from that perspective?

We'll need to replace Salah soon too and if the club don't feel Doak is that player, then maybe it's better to sell and have more funds fir an adequate replacement.
Take the £30mil give it to Abbas and we'll be 5% closer :D
Logged

Online Tepid water

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:15:46 pm »
Summerville went for £25m and Odobert £30m,thats the price point we want.

And that seems reasonable, hes about 5e level of Summerville and hes a few years younger
Logged




Online GreekScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:15:47 pm »
£25 million with a £40 million buyback clause, get it done Dicko
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:48:27 pm
I don't care what we raise in sales anymore as we won't spend it anyway. I'd rather develop Doak's potential rather than wait for someone to turn up cheap.

We will though, won't we? Like maybe not immediately but the money will obviously get spent.
Logged

