Shame about Ramsay. Looked like he had good potential but doesn't appear to be happening for him. I never thought Bradley would be getting much of a look in here after being sent down to League 1 though and I turned out to be well wrong, so there's hope for his career if not with Liverpool. With Trent likely to leave though we'll need a starting calibre right back this summer to compete with CB, so doesn't particularly bode well for Ramsay here.



Would be nice if they can find something better for Kaide Gordon too. He still needs another 18 months on loan from this point.