I had hoped for a signing in January, but now Im not so sure if we will do it.



We need a left back, and Kerkez is the one for me.



If Mo signs a new deal, he needs an understudy. Im not sure if Dibling is of the required level, but he looked a player to me - strong runnner, with an eye for goal. Reminded me a bit of a young Gareth Bale. If Mo signs for two more years and Diblings services are secured, he should play elsewhere next season as he needs more regular first team football, then he could come in and be Mos understudy for a year.



I actually think we are fine for central defence with four great options. If one is to depart, then obviously we should go out and get the best option available. Arguably we might add a fifth option to get ahead of it, but I think four is enough.



There are whispers around Nunez, and whether he will stay long term. If he leaves it will be interesting to see how Slot adds to the attack. A versatile guy like a Kudus, who has Mane at Southampton vibes for me? Or maybe Pedro, or Cunha? Or perhaps a freebie in Jonathan David?



We have a great squad, but it should be topped up a bit over the next two windows. It will be fascinating to see how Slot goes about it.