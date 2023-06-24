« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:16:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:53:28 pm
I'm fairly sure planning has already started in the event that 1, 2 or all 3 don't stay.
i hope they realise that Balotelli is close to retirement and they can't go back to that well again (opportunistically) after last time
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:15:00 pm
Well, maybe he started reading what our "fans" are writing about him at the social networks and the forums. If I was in his place, I would have left a long time ago ...
I doubt his English is good enough for that to be an issue
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 07:20:57 pm »
That image of him liking the post could be easily fake, no?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm
I doubt his English is good enough for that to be an issue

Well, your English is not good enough either, yet you keep posting here ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 07:23:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Well, your English is not good enough either, yet you keep posting here ...
How droll...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:15:00 pm
Well, maybe he started reading what our "fans" are writing about him at the social networks and the forums. If I was in his place, I would have left a long time ago ...

Thankfully he's not that thin-skinned.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm
Thankfully he's not that thin-skinned.

Thankfully. I couldn't stand morons posting from their mother's basements spouting all sorts of insults and bullshit on me. Than again, my nerves are no longer what they used to be, for a reason ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 06:29:26 pm
Our loyalty points must have expired by now.  Not shopped their in ages.
have you forgotten we were browsing inside their shop (and shouting about it) for about three months last summer, trying to find our Romeo? (so to speak)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm »
We aren't buying anyone.




(Please note, the above post is not meant to imply anything regarding selling or not-renewing players)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 08:37:03 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 05:58:10 pm
I do think the writing is on the wall with Nunez and its a matter of when.
A real pity because he promised so much, but you can see the confidence has drained out of him as the season has gone on. Not sure we'll be able to recoup even half of what we've spent on him, but for his own sake maybe somewhere other than England might be better for him.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 08:52:56 pm »
I agree with the posters worried about how much business we may well need to do in the summer. I think well need:
LB
CB
CM

We may need a forward too given the questions around Nunez and Jotas inability to stay fit.

If we lose all 3 that means 6 1st team players. Which isnt a realistic amount of turnover. We basically in the position of absolutely needing to renew Salah and VVD just for squad continuity reasons, quite aside from their ongoing brilliance.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:52:56 pm
I agree with the posters worried about how much business we may well need to do in the summer. I think well need:
LB
CB
CM

We may need a forward too given the questions around Nunez and Jotas inability to stay fit.

If we lose all 3 that means 6 1st team players. Which isnt a realistic amount of turnover. We basically in the position of absolutely needing to renew Salah and VVD just for squad continuity reasons, quite aside from their ongoing brilliance.

Left fullback:

We already have Robertson and Tsimikas. We also have Owen Beck returning from his loan at Blackburn, where he is doing pretty well.

Central defender:

We already have Van Dijk (who is very likely staying), Konate, Gomez and Quansah. We also have Amara Nallo, who seems to be a great talent.

Central midfield:

We already have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo and Morton. Stefan Bajcetic is returning from his loan at Salzburg. Trey Nyoni seems to be a great talent.

As you can see, we have a lot of quality and depth for the positions that you have singled out. Of course, improvements can always be made, but we don't have a single gapping hole in the defensive part of the team.

We might need a right fullback if Trent leaves, but with a player like Rensch being out of contract in the summer, and with a player like Mingueza having only 12 months left on his contract, we will be able to solve that issue, and pair one of them with Bradley ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:32:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:06:34 pm
We aren't buying anyone.




(Please note, the above post is not meant to imply anything regarding selling or not-renewing players)

I think that's pretty accurate. There could've been announcements by now. I think not much happening.

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm »
Right you are Peter, always along to correct us mere mortals with impeccable logic.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm
Right you are Peter, always along to correct us mere mortals with impeccable logic.

Nah, I am not trying to correct you, mate. Like I have already said, every squad can always be improved, and that is where we agree 100%.

For me, the question is what type of players we need to add? Starters? I don't see any need for that. Talented young players at the age of 20-22 to improve the squad depth and to plan further succession? There we can definitely improve ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:19:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
Nah, I am not trying to correct you, mate. Like I have already said, every squad can always be improved, and that is where we agree 100%.

For me, the question is what type of players we need to add? Starters? I don't see any need for that. Talented young players at the age of 20-22 to improve the squad depth and to plan further succession? There we can definitely improve ...

Again, you are totally discounting the way we have signed players. Generally as Liverpool have signposted, we dont tend to sign many back up players. Also again you just keep quoting numbers but are you really saying that we will go into another season with Robbo and Tsimikas?

At some point you do have to sign players. Your theory that we only need to sign a Trent replacement is frankly odd, we will need more than that.

Lets not forget you said that Endo would get games over Christmas and New Year. Short of him starting against United, its not like him or Morton played much did they?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:23:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:23:31 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·
15m
[🟢] NEW: Were Liverpool to firm up their interest in Tyler Dibling, Mail Sport have been told they would likely be at the front of the queue.

[@CraigHope_DM]

Would love this.

The Daily Mail?

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
Left fullback:

We already have Robertson and Tsimikas. We also have Owen Beck returning from his loan at Blackburn, where he is doing pretty well.


The world and his dog agree that the left spot position is being looked at by the club. We need succession planning for the legend that is Andy Robertson. There is evidence to suggest that he struggles when he plays twice in a week (penalty incidents, red card, errors).
Tsimikas has spent most of his Liverpool career as a backup.
Beck was reportedly close to leaving on a permanent deal last August with interest from Celtic and EPL teams. According to reports Celtic didn't match our valuation for the player.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm »
Sometimes, I really wish people read the posts before replying.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
Nah, I am not trying to correct you, mate. Like I have already said, every squad can always be improved, and that is where we agree 100%.

For me, the question is what type of players we need to add? Starters? I don't see any need for that. Talented young players at the age of 20-22 to improve the squad depth and to plan further succession? There we can definitely improve ...

I have stated a very clear idea that we should be targeting players at the age of 20-22 who have already proven themselves at the senior level, but won't join us expecting that they will be starters from day one. Players who will be given time (half a season, a full season) to adapt to the club and to our head coach's setup, without being required to play twice a week.

You want names because you don't understand ideas and descriptions? Kerkez, Diomande, Baleba, Cherki, Bakayoko, to name a few options ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm »
I swear the 'player x has liked a post about leaving/signing for y' is always either fake or just doesn't go anywhere. How many players have liked posts coming to us but never moved?

Nunez can't go anywhere this window, he's an important member of the squad for the remainder of the season, although I don't see him being here long-term. In the summer we should consider our options but for now, it would be silly to reduce the depth we have in attack.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 11:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
I swear the 'player x has liked a post about leaving/signing for y' is always either fake or just doesn't go anywhere. How many players have liked posts coming to us but never moved?

Nunez can't go anywhere this window, he's an important member of the squad for the remainder of the season, although I don't see him being here long-term. In the summer we should consider our options but for now, it would be silly to reduce the depth we have in attack.

Not to mention that his attitude when he is on the pitch is impeccable. He is struggling with his finishing, but all the other aspects of his game have been great ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm
Sometimes, I really wish people read the posts before replying.

I have stated a very clear idea that we should be targeting players at the age of 20-22 who have already proven themselves at the senior level, but won't join us expecting that they will be starters from day one. Players who will be given time (half a season, a full season) to adapt to the club and to our head coach's setup, without being required to play twice a week.

You want names because you don't understand ideas and descriptions? Kerkez, Diomande, Baleba, Cherki, Bakayoko, to name a few options ...

The club doesn't really do that though Peter. Players who are 20-22 generally don't have enough available data unless they are absolute freaks like Grav or Szobo.

We are much more likely to let players at that age group go somewhere else first and have a breakout season. Ian Graham summed it up if you are going to sign players using our methodology then they have to be better than what we have and they have to play. I would like us to take more chances with younger players.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
The club doesn't really do that though Peter. Players who are 20-22 generally don't have enough available data unless they are absolute freaks like Grav or Szobo.

We are much more likely to let players at that age group go somewhere else first and have a breakout season. Ian Graham summed it up if you are going to sign players using our methodology then they have to be better than what we have and they have to play. I would like us to take more chances with younger players.

Al, I have mentioned specific names because I knew that you will come along and try to look smart. All the 5 players I mentioned have at least 2 full seasons of senior football, some of them 3. So, there is more than enough data. Now, move along and stop ruining every thread with your agenda ...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:49:41 pm
Hell of a lot of ifs there ;D

I think it would fit, particularly if they get relegated, we like to go for relegated players.

The smallest "if" being "if" they are relegated. 🥸
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm »
I really like Dibling from the games Ive seen of him. Looks a real talent.

He does however play in the same position as the best player in the world so not sure its the best move for him. Also he joined Chelsea but went back to Southampton soon after due to being homesick so another thing to consider.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 11:56:11 pm »
CB we have van dijk, konate who is brilliant but injury prone, gomez who is very good but injury prone, and quansah whose level we can't really be sure of. We could very easily be left short in that area. One in this month could make a huge difference, but we know that ain't happening.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
I really like Dibling from the games Ive seen of him. Looks a real talent.

He does however play in the same position as the best player in the world so not sure its the best move for him. Also he joined Chelsea but went back to Southampton soon after due to being homesick so another thing to consider.

Dibling reminds me of yet another 'Great English Hope'. For some reason I get Conor Gallagher/Jack Grealish vibes off him.

The sock bit irks me.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:07:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm
Al, I have mentioned specific names because I knew that you will come along and try to look smart. All the 5 players I mentioned have at least 2 full seasons of senior football, some of them 3. So, there is more than enough data. Now, move along and stop ruining every thread with your agenda ...

Mane would be an example of how much data we want. He had already had 3 seasons of senior football and he was rated by us. We decided against making a bid and allowed him to go to Southampton. Graham in his book said we were happy to pay a higher price later on because he was proven in the Premier league.

For me the only one who is getting towards that level of PL experience is Kerkez. The others are clearly talented players but we would be paying big money for largely potential.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:47:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:53:30 pm
Hope she knows a good burns doctor.

 :lmao :lmao

Oh, Samie, Samie,
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #189 on: Today at 02:16:49 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
Left fullback:

We already have Robertson and Tsimikas. We also have Owen Beck returning from his loan at Blackburn, where he is doing pretty well.

Central defender:

We already have Van Dijk (who is very likely staying), Konate, Gomez and Quansah. We also have Amara Nallo, who seems to be a great talent.

Central midfield:

We already have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo and Morton. Stefan Bajcetic is returning from his loan at Salzburg. Trey Nyoni seems to be a great talent.

As you can see, we have a lot of quality and depth for the positions that you have singled out. Of course, improvements can always be made, but we don't have a single gapping hole in the defensive part of the team.

We might need a right fullback if Trent leaves, but with a player like Rensch being out of contract in the summer, and with a player like Mingueza having only 12 months left on his contract, we will be able to solve that issue, and pair one of them with Bradley ...

Havent watched Owen Beck at all but was just looking at his profile again. Turns 23 in the summer, his goal/assist numbers are really low and for him to be brought back he'd have to do a fair bit more on that front to be brought back because we are looking for a first choice left back that can push Robbo's position in the starting XI from day 1 and not cover like we were when we had the bid for Lewis story and then the signing of Kostas. Beck doesnt appear to be at that level but I havent seen him play at all, so maybe its just the side that can't make the best of what he provides. Their fans seem to love him, that much is clear, but that's hardly a marker of whether he is the right man.
Anyone who sees him week in week out and can talk about it?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #190 on: Today at 02:22:24 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
I really like Dibling from the games Ive seen of him. Looks a real talent.

He does however play in the same position as the best player in the world so not sure its the best move for him. Also he joined Chelsea but went back to Southampton soon after due to being homesick so another thing to consider.
He was 16 at the time so not much can be made of it.
Currently we are struggling to give an international like Chiesa enough minutes, so signing Dibling would make no sense as he would have to go on loan for quite a while before he even gets into the squad. This might be an opportunistic one if it does happen and I'd expect to not see him in our shirt immediately either. Looks a neat player but still very raw and sticks out in an absolutely terrible team, but not sure if he'd have the same situation when the team he plays for doesnt have the same level of reliance in him and doesnt need him on the ball as often
