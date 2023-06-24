Left fullback:



We already have Robertson and Tsimikas. We also have Owen Beck returning from his loan at Blackburn, where he is doing pretty well.



Central defender:



We already have Van Dijk (who is very likely staying), Konate, Gomez and Quansah. We also have Amara Nallo, who seems to be a great talent.



Central midfield:



We already have Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo and Morton. Stefan Bajcetic is returning from his loan at Salzburg. Trey Nyoni seems to be a great talent.



As you can see, we have a lot of quality and depth for the positions that you have singled out. Of course, improvements can always be made, but we don't have a single gapping hole in the defensive part of the team.



We might need a right fullback if Trent leaves, but with a player like Rensch being out of contract in the summer, and with a player like Mingueza having only 12 months left on his contract, we will be able to solve that issue, and pair one of them with Bradley ...



Havent watched Owen Beck at all but was just looking at his profile again. Turns 23 in the summer, his goal/assist numbers are really low and for him to be brought back he'd have to do a fair bit more on that front to be brought back because we are looking for a first choice left back that can push Robbo's position in the starting XI from day 1 and not cover like we were when we had the bid for Lewis story and then the signing of Kostas. Beck doesnt appear to be at that level but I havent seen him play at all, so maybe its just the side that can't make the best of what he provides. Their fans seem to love him, that much is clear, but that's hardly a marker of whether he is the right man.Anyone who sees him week in week out and can talk about it?