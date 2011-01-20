Give that most sides in Europe need various stages of rebuilding, I can see the Jan market becoming more and more important, starting this year.



City need a squad rebuild

Utd... Well, not sure a rebuild is needed, more of a nuke the place and start afresh totally

Arsenal need at least four players

Madrid are ageing

Bayern are also

Chelsea need forwards and defenders

Inter and AC Milan desperately need players (most Serie A teams do)

We need a CB, R&LB and possibly one more deeper mid, even if Mo, Virg and Trent stay

Newcastle are desperate to splurge



Signings are surely going to be more opportunistic (Marmadashvili) and definitely done on the QT, as all those sides will be after the same players. Last thing we need is a bidding war.



There will be leaks - there always is - probably the agents mainly wanting to push prices up, so expecting blitz signings as well before it gets too messy.



Specifically looking at us only, I reckon we're in for a CB - no idea who and one of the fullback positions (I like Kerkez I have to say) although the best option here and now may well be someone who can operate at both fullback and Centre Half though - not sure who would really fill that description, but it would be logically this window because of necessity with the injuries/lack of depth there, but whatever the case, hope that the powers to be at the club will do the above and if the chance comes, we'll hit it hard and fast.



Either way, think we're in for a few years of PSR and FFP rule bending from the others to get where they want to be, but they are in far worse shape than we are, so am more than happy to let this ride as throwing money around and getting it wrong has far more consequences now more than the past.





