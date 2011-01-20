« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 6469 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:56:48 pm
Even that would be tough. Throw in a Van Dijk and Salah replacement, then its really going to be difficult and probably impossible. I would expect a Chiesa will be like a new signing chat coming out.

I know you err on the side of caution/negativity, but I expect VVD and Salah to extend, and I also think we have a larger budget available than is widely talked about. Plus, that could be bolstered by glorious metallic cup lifting this may *touches wood*.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:01:55 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:56:50 pm
...why?

I was joking about the language but a link-up 9 type like

João Pedro, or Cuhna would seem to suit our style better than Darwin N,
and there are other examples one could name.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:59:56 pm
I know you err on the side of caution/negativity, but I expect VVD and Salah to extend, and I also think we have a larger budget available than is widely talked about. Plus, that could be bolstered by glorious metallic cup lifting this may *touches wood*.

Weve been keeping the powder dry and the war chest will finally be out this summer  8)
Offline lionel_messias

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:05:38 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:04:21 pm
Weve been keeping the powder dry and the war chest will finally be out this summer  8)

Yes!

Our powder must be dryer than the wit in the LFC Transfer Thread by now.
Offline Samie

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm »
Can I get a scout report on Maghnes Akliouche?  Left footed right winger who looks like he's as much of a playmaker as proper winger.  Maybe doesn't have the outright speed we'd look for but interested to hear more about him.

And yes, I got his name from that BBC article.
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:44 pm
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D

£1m loan offer spread over 24 months incoming.
Online B0151?

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:29:17 pm »
Honestly there are just too many variables for the summer that i don't think you can even begin to speculate... At least I'm having trouble doing so.

And thing is it's the same for the decision makers. How can they plan properly like this.

I will say though that the form of players changes things too. If Darwin and Chiesa were to have impressive second half of the seasons for example. 

Ideally we will still have Salah and Van Dijk and will be supplementing a title winning squad rather than having to make huge signings in which the success of next season rests on. That often doesn't go well for us.
Offline spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:32:54 pm »
I wouldn't be loaning anyone out in the regular rotation unless a replacement was being brought in.
Online Hazell

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:44 pm
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D

What's the source Lisa Riley?
Offline Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:54:38 pm
Be good to get one in this winter.

But without a long post, we ought to be looking at 3-4 new players this summer, that's with the expectation that Trent is gone, and the crown jewels are not.

LB
Midfield
False 9 Portugese speaker
Right back



Does Steve McLaren count as a false Dutch speaker?
Online L.Suarez

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:44 pm
AC Milan interested in Darwin Nunez.  :D

Already have Morata and Tammy Abraham as strikers, so highly doubt it.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:06:01 pm »
LFC Transfer Room@LFCTransferRoom·8m
📲 | Darwin Nunez has liked an Instagram post of him being linked with AC Milan:

Via
@La__Tang
 

😳🔴

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1874862431572484149
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:18:09 pm »
Give that most sides in Europe need various stages of rebuilding, I can see the Jan market becoming more and more important, starting this year.

City need a squad rebuild
Utd... Well, not sure a rebuild is needed, more of a nuke the place and start afresh totally
Arsenal need at least four players
Madrid are ageing
Bayern are also
Chelsea need forwards and defenders
Inter and AC Milan desperately need players (most Serie A teams do)
We need a CB, R&LB and possibly one more deeper mid, even if Mo, Virg and Trent stay
Newcastle are desperate to splurge

Signings are surely going to be more opportunistic (Marmadashvili) and definitely done on the QT, as all those sides will be after the same players. Last thing we need is a bidding war.

There will be leaks - there always is - probably the agents mainly wanting to push prices up, so expecting blitz signings as well before it gets too messy.

Specifically looking at us only, I reckon we're in for a CB - no idea who and one of the fullback positions (I like Kerkez I have to say) although the best option here and now may well be someone who can operate at both fullback and Centre Half though - not sure who would really fill that description, but it would be logically this window because of necessity with the injuries/lack of depth there, but whatever the case, hope that the powers to be at the club will do the above and if the chance comes, we'll hit it hard and fast.

Either way, think we're in for a few years of PSR and FFP rule bending from the others to get where they want to be, but they are in far worse shape than we are, so am more than happy to let this ride as throwing money around and getting it wrong has far more consequences now more than the past.


Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:23:31 pm »
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·
15m
[🟢] NEW: Were Liverpool to firm up their interest in Tyler Dibling, Mail Sport have been told they would likely be at the front of the queue.

[@CraigHope_DM]

Would love this.
