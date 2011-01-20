What about his progressive carries?



Also, his passing stats for short, medium, and long passes actually look pretty good to me.

Not that I would want Lamptey, but Bradley doesnt break the lines with his passing either or not much. We will lose a lot of that ability once Trent and Robbo leave, its an element of their game that is under appreciated (with Robbo especially).



when you said as a replacement for Trent I assumed you meant you wanted some continuity in how we play the position, not that you wanted to dramatically switch the role so that our right back is a dribbler who doesn't move the ball forwards by passing. because out of thousands of high level footballers Lamptey is literally in the bottom 1% of proggressive passers and Trent is in the 99th percentile (top 1%).also look at how many medium and long range passes Lamptey attempts - even compared to Trents first season as a youth player breaking through he dwarfed Lamptey. They are so dramatically different as fullbacks. And he's hardly ever fit, before we talk about how little like Trent he is (and could be).you're right that he's a step down in that sense (but in terms of squad building it's great to have another string to our bow). but he's middling at progressive passes, so is better than almost half of his peers in top level at doing it - which is many notches above Lamptey