Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:40:02 pm
I was surprised that he is still only 26. For some reason, I thought that he is older. Quality player, but his injury record is not that impressive. I wouldn't mind taking him on loan for the second half of the season, since Barcelona can't register him from today onwards ...

Wont he be a free agent as has a clause in his contract that allows him to unilaterally depart should Barca fail to register him.

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:40:02 pm
I was surprised that he is still only 26. For some reason, I thought that he is older. Quality player, but his injury record is not that impressive. I wouldn't mind taking him on loan for the second half of the season, since Barcelona can't register him from today onwards ...
Injury prone you say
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:53:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:47:48 pm
Injury prone you say

*Insert Mick McCarthy gif here*
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 02:48:45 pm
No one, but it's allowed MacRed to come back from his self-imposed exile

well he is our most knowledgeable football talent scout  ;)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Olmo will be this months circus because he is a legitimately world class player, who, to my understanding, is already a free agent as of the failed Barca appeal. 60m Euros for 6 months where he missed half the games injured.

I doubt itll be us, though weve been called an admirer in the past, but it wouldnt surprise me to see him rock up at Bayern or City.

Olmo himself, a La Masia graduate, reportedly doesnt want to be over-committed to other clubs in case Barcelona can offer him a route back. Two failed appeals seems to be pretty iron clad though.

Saw Semenyo mentioned on the previous page. Absolutely miles off our level. Powerful, a direct runner, not that good. Gibbs-White I like a lot but Im not sure where he fits at Liverpool. Hes definitely a 10, lacks the discipline to play as an 8 and I do wonder how hed look in a side that faces a lot of deep defences and low blocks; hes at his best in transition and moving the ball quickly upfield.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Think Lamptey would be a good replacement for Trent. Dodgy injury record though.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:57:26 pm
Think Lamptey would be a good replacement for Trent. Dodgy injury record though.
I like Lamptey a lot but his injury record makes him one to avoid I think. A couple seasons ago, when he first popped up at Brighton I advocated us looking at him. But hes just missed so much football since. His recovery pace makes him good defensively, and hes excellent on the ball, but I dont know that he offers enough to warrant blocking Bradleys minutes. And he is targetable with back post crosses, similar to how Trent in the past and Robbo this season have been caught out.

If we need two full backs, Id probably lean Vanderson on the right, Kerkez on the left.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm »
The main problem with Lamptey is i cant help always thinking of him as Lamptey Dumptey as he may be the only person in the world whose name can be rhymed with Humpty Dumptey's, so obviously this is a huge issue that probably rules him out unless he goes up still another level and forces his way in, despite this major handicap.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:12:32 pm
The main problem with Lamptey is i cant help always thinking of him as Lamptey Dumptey as he may be the only person in the world whose name can be rhymed with Humpty Dumptey's, so obviously this is a huge issue that probably rules him out unless he goes up still another level and forces his way in, despite this major handicap.
;D

I think about the original Championship Manager superstar Nii Lamptey. What a life he has had after reading his Wikipedia.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:31:50 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:42:48 pm
He came back on Monday ;D The exile lasted 48 hours or so. Made up for lost time with another 40 odd posts since 

I must have tuned him out  :-X
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:47:58 pm »
If we're talking freebies, Devyn Rensch is a really interesting option.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 05:52:27 pm »
'something something...probably nobody available until summer...something something...bravely waited. Dont you like Konate?!'

Quote from: QC on Today at 04:57:26 pm
Think Lamptey would be a good replacement for Trent. Dodgy injury record though.
Brighton's backup right back would absolutely not be a good replacement for Trent! Injury prone-ness aside, have you never seen one of him play? Literally almost never passes the ball forwards! Not very Trent-like!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:52:27 pm
'something something...probably nobody available until summer...something something...bravely waited. Dont you like Konate?!'
Brighton's backup right back would absolutely not be a good replacement for Trent! Injury prone-ness aside, have you never seen one of him play? Literally almost never passes the ball forwards! Not very Trent-like!

Lamptey is a pretty effective going forward the times i've seen him play. I'm not sure your back-up point is correct either, he has a missed a lot of games through injury.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:04:30 pm
Lamptey is a pretty effective going forward the times i've seen him play. I'm not sure your back-up point is correct either, he has a missed a lot of games through injury.
he's in the bottom 1% percentile for making progressive passes. and in Brighton's 19 league games this season he's been unused on the bench for 7 of the games, missed the first 1 game with an injury, and not made the matchday squad 4 times
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:12:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:09:12 pm
he's in the bottom 1% percentile for making progressive passes. and in Brighton's 19 league games this season he's been unused on the bench for 7 of the games, missed the first 1 game with an injury, and not made the matchday squad 4 times

What about his progressive carries?

Also, his passing stats for short, medium, and long passes actually look pretty good to me.

« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:42:48 pm
He came back on Monday ;D The exile lasted 48 hours or so. Made up for lost time with another 40 odd posts since 

OK, I will stay away from the Transfer Thread, if my presence here bothers you that much ...
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:23:24 pm »
Stop being over sensitive Mac.  ;D
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:23:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:09:12 pm
he's in the bottom 1% percentile for making progressive passes. and in Brighton's 19 league games this season he's been unused on the bench for 7 of the games, missed the first 1 game with an injury, and not made the matchday squad 4 times

Not that I would want Lamptey, but Bradley doesnt break the lines with his passing either or not much. We will lose a lot of that ability once Trent and Robbo leave, its an element of their game that is under appreciated (with Robbo especially).
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:25:14 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:12:27 pm
What about his progressive carries?

Also, his passing stats for short, medium, and long passes actually look pretty good to me.
when you said as a replacement for Trent I assumed you meant you wanted some continuity in how we play the position, not that you wanted to dramatically switch the role so that our right back is a dribbler who doesn't move the ball forwards by passing. because out of thousands of high level footballers Lamptey is literally in the bottom 1% of proggressive passers and Trent is in the 99th percentile (top 1%).

also look at how many medium and long range passes Lamptey attempts - even compared to Trents first season as a youth player breaking through he dwarfed Lamptey. They are so dramatically different as fullbacks. And he's hardly ever fit, before we talk about how little like Trent he is (and could be).

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:23:56 pm
Not that I would want Lamptey, but Bradley doesnt break the lines with his passing either or not much. We will lose a lot of that ability once Trent and Robbo leave, its an element of their game that is under appreciated (with Robbo especially).
you're right that he's a step down in that sense (but in terms of squad building it's great to have another string to our bow). but he's middling at progressive passes, so is better than almost half of his peers in top level at doing it - which is many notches above Lamptey
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm »
You do realise a Right Back shouldn't be a creative outlet like Trent is right? This isn't football, no other Right Back is like him in world footie. 
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:38 pm
You do realise a Right Back shouldn't be a creative outlet like Trent is right? This isn't football, no other Right Back is like him in world footie.

This is the reality of the situation. If there was another Trent out there, Madrid would be after that guy instead.

The next RB we get will (hopefully) be great in his own (and likely more conventional) way.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:38 pm
You do realise a Right Back shouldn't be a creative outlet like Trent is right? This isn't football, no other Right Back is like him in world footie. 
of course but like Killer says Robbo does it really well too (despite not being close to Trent's god-tier level as a passer). so if looking to replace Trent as was being suggested we should probably at least try for someone who looks like they have similar core passing competencies close to Robbo (who is in the top 2%) to contribute to our current passing game, rather than go for someone who's never once looked up to it.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
I think we'll bring in a creative 10 if Trent goes. Xavi Simons?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 06:30:51 pm
I think we'll bring in a creative 10 if Trent goes. Xavi Simons?

Doubt it. I think this midfield is locked in for a while now. Most likely we get a midfielder who can play deeper.

Creatively i dont think we will look to sign anyone to make up the difference, probably just expect more of the players here.
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:16:26 pm
hope we are looking at this CB at Lens
only 20 looks a brillant prospect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhGA3zudw-8

incredible pace he has too

Supposedly only going for 25 million and Newcastle are interested. Definitely looks a prospect. Jorge Mendes involved

https://sports.yahoo.com/why-newcastle-want-abdukodir-khusanov-165900522.html
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:38:37 pm
Doubt it. I think this midfield is locked in for a while now. Most likely we get a midfielder who can play deeper.

Creatively i dont think we will look to sign anyone to make up the difference, probably just expect more of the players here.
I agree. Bringing a player like Zubimendi would free Maccas creative ability
« Reply #66 on: Today at 08:26:19 pm »
Whoever picks up Olmo will be signing a quality forward. I think Arsenal will try.
« Reply #67 on: Today at 08:35:01 pm »
I think we'd be seriously in for Olmo if we hadn't gone for Chiesa.
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm »
Olmo will go somewhere on a short term contract imo. Gives him the chance to get to Barca on a free in a year or two when they sort their shit out.
« Reply #69 on: Today at 08:45:21 pm »
Leipzig for 6 months or Man City on a long term deal with a release clause are the two main rumours going round. RBL would make sense whilst Barca do more nonsense tinkering to fit him in during the summer. He knows the club, the set up and can stay sharp whilst Xavi Simons is out for a while with injury.

If he wants Barca like the noise suggests, hed surely not sign anything thats a year or two deal elsewhere. One of the most odd and unique instances in football Ive known in recent years. What do Barca do about the transfer fee, because they will surely still owe RBL the agreed amounts.
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:30:40 pm »
How about Robinson from Fulham as a possible LB replacement
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:32:24 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:30:40 pm
How about Robinson from Fulham as a possible LB replacement
Hes already 27 isnt he?
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:44:21 pm »
Olmo is class, a few sides will be in for him

Barca are batshit and terrribly run
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:47:03 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 09:30:40 pm
How about Robinson from Fulham as a possible LB replacement

Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:32:24 pm
Hes already 27 isnt he?

And linked with Al Hilal isn't he? Jorge Jesus loves him more than you would know.
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:00:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:18:10 pm
OK, I will stay away from the Transfer Thread, if my presence here bothers you that much ...

Didnt say it bothered me at all :lmao Just that its not the first time youve threatened to stop posting and been back days or hours later. No one asked you to leave in the first place.
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:47:03 pm
And linked with Al Hilal isn't he? Jorge Jesus loves him more than you would know.

This post deserves more appreciation.
