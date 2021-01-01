« previous next »
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:34:30 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:01:04 am
That game really couldn't have gone any better. 5 different goal scorers, only 0.3 XG conceded, able to sub off both players on 4 yellows after 60 mins, and played the game at walking pace for the last 20 mins.

It's also worth noting for those that were hyper critical of the drop off in intensity once we were 5-1 up at Spurs, that last night is what is 'supposed' to happen once you are 4 goals up in the last 30 mins of a PL game. I think every other team in the league with the exception of Spurs would have decided to shut up shop and sub off important players to get some rest ahead of games that they had a chance of winning, and the game would have slowed to a crawl. Instead Spurs and their suicide tactics decided that they still had a chance and risked losing by 7 or 8 goals instead. That definitely caught the players by surprise!

It's also worth noting that it's really only Van Dijk, Gravenberch, and Salah that have run up huge minutes so far this season. Everyone else has either been injured, suspended, or rotated which has kept their minutes down. We have 5 players at 1,600+ minutes across all competitions, whereas Arsenal have 8. We also have the luxury of being able to play the kids and squad players in the FA cup, and potentially the chance to rotate more in the 2 CL games. We 'should' be much fresher heading into the second half of the season than last year, and also likely more so than our biggest rivals other than Chelsea.
Yeah, it's two teams on the pitch, and what the other teams does affects the result just as much as our performance.

Spurs have the quality to score against anyone too. Only team except us with over 40 goals scored.

There was something similar with the infamous Forest loss. Lots of complaints about our lack of scoring, but Forest has one of the best defenses in the league.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:41:29 am »
Yup, it's advantageous to have a 'breather' of a match especially at this time of the year, I reckon this was the easiest game of the season, the only downside being Joe, of course, really need Ibou back now. It was bizarre - once we scored our first, they pretty much gave up - at home. But then again bizarrely they hit the woodwork 3 times.
Great confidence in this team at the moment, just keep that momentum going
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:48:19 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 10:41:29 am
Yup, it's advantageous to have a 'breather' of a match especially at this time of the year, I reckon this was the easiest game of the season, the only downside being Joe, of course, really need Ibou back now. It was bizarre - once we scored our first, they pretty much gave up - at home. But then again bizarrely they hit the woodwork 3 times.
Great confidence in this team at the moment, just keep that momentum going
Similar to Leicester who seemed to stop trying on Thursday once Liverpool took their stride. The truth is probably that this Liverpool team are so difficult to hurt and get near. Just having some possession is a tough task.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
It was the kind of match that will have opposition fans screaming about West Ham not putting in the same effort against us as they would our rivals.

Simple fact is that we were just that good.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Its nice that teams are worrying about us, rather than any hint of the other way round. Just keep on doing what were doing. One game at a time. Still very early days but confidence is justifiably high at the moment. The players seem to be really enjoying it, which is great to see.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #405 on: Today at 11:08:29 am »
So many good individual performances. The weight of Quansah's passing to the flanks was really good (he's on the best at it) and it makes it easier for the recipient to control it quickly and create a chance.

We conceded good chances at 0-0 and 1-0 but it was done at 2-0. The quality of the passing was something else. Honestly, that outside of the foot pass by Trent to Salah was inch perfect.

Gakpo squeezed a great one to Salah as well at 0-0. Not arsed about winning 10-0. We played well, we won well and rested players.

Salah was a great outlet, a lot more involved in recent games and he could have scored more. Another game where he scored and assisted. I don't really get involved in the he's better than x former player chat because what's the criteria?? Is it stats, performances or trophies.

I'm aware that trophies matter (sounds odd to say x is better than y because "he" won a trophy the collective does it) to an extent in that discussion and the same applies to individual awards. It's the team that will ultimately carry him there because the Ballon d'Or is a team award.

Diaz was a live wire, popping up everywhere. He was like a "poison" (as they say in french) for their defence.

Overall, the team is playing well and winning so what's the point of stressing about what could happen when nobody can predict? Looking at fixtures in a month's time and saying they are easy/hard is meaningless because we don't know what the situation will. Leave the mental gymnastics for Arsenal fans.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:16:40 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:01:04 am
That game really couldn't have gone any better. 5 different goal scorers, only 0.3 XG conceded, able to sub off both players on 4 yellows after 60 mins, and played the game at walking pace for the last 20 mins.

It's also worth noting for those that were hyper critical of the drop off in intensity once we were 5-1 up at Spurs, that last night is what is 'supposed' to happen once you are 4 goals up in the last 30 mins of a PL game. I think every other team in the league with the exception of Spurs would have decided to shut up shop and sub off important players to get some rest ahead of games that they had a chance of winning, and the game would have slowed to a crawl. Instead Spurs and their suicide tactics decided that they still had a chance and risked losing by 7 or 8 goals instead. That definitely caught the players by surprise!

It's also worth noting that it's really only Van Dijk, Gravenberch, and Salah that have run up huge minutes so far this season. Everyone else has either been injured, suspended, or rotated which has kept their minutes down. We have 5 players at 1,600+ minutes across all competitions, whereas Arsenal have 8. We also have the luxury of being able to play the kids and squad players in the FA cup, and potentially the chance to rotate more in the 2 CL games. We 'should' be much fresher heading into the second half of the season than last year, and also likely more so than our biggest rivals other than Chelsea.
gomez is out for weeks, wouldn't say it went perfectly
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:29:54 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:08:29 am

We conceded good chances at 0-0 and 1-0 but it was done at 2-0. The quality of the passing was something else. Honestly, that outside of the foot pass by Trent to Salah was inch perfect.


Kudus taking a pot shot from 25 yards out is not a good chance, even though he somehow put it through Van Dijk's legs and onto the post.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:41:09 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:54 am
Kudus taking a pot shot from 25 yards out is not a good chance, even though he somehow put it through Van Dijk's legs and onto the post.
https://xcancel.com/parteysznx/status/1873437331115622563

A header in the 6 yard box is not a good chance??
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #409 on: Today at 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:41:09 am
https://xcancel.com/parteysznx/status/1873437331115622563

A header in the 6 yard box is not a good chance??

Eh?? The West Ham attacker doesn't touch the ball, it's Van Dijk that it hits.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:41:09 am
https://xcancel.com/parteysznx/status/1873437331115622563

A header in the 6 yard box is not a good chance??

It had an xG of 0.06, so not really.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:56:22 am
Eh?? The West Ham attacker doesn't touch the ball, it's Van Dijk that it hits.
No need for circular arguments mate at the end of the year. It's a good opportunity but we can agree to disagree.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:00:25 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 11:56:27 am
It had an xG of 0.06, so not really.
But he didn't touch the ball  :). Watching the game, I saw it as a good opportunity. If others don't then it's fine.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #413 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm
Wow! Anthony Taylor refereed and no-one booked.

Amzing the ref and officials did not try and be part of the game.
 I was astounded they gave the goal when Mo ran towards the ball in offsides position but left it alone to assist Gakpo  later on in the move.

I really thought VAR would rule  against us.

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #414 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm »
Something else came up on my youtube algorithm  today.. these fans responding to Liverpool goals vs West Ham - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asro2O5wBVY 

Liverpool RIVALS & HATERS react to West Ham 0-5 Liverpool in the Premier League! ⚽🔥 This video brings you the most intense and passionate Liverpool RIVALS & HATERS reactions  from the highs 🥳 to the lows 😱 and everything in between. Watch as die-hard football fans experience every goal, missed chance, and heart-stopping moment

some of these youtuber reactions are priceless.
Are they actually paid to do this and who actually watches the game live watching this drivel?
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #415 on: Today at 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Something else came up on my youtube algorithm  today.. these fans responding to Liverpool goals vs West Ham - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asro2O5wBVY 

Liverpool RIVALS & HATERS react to West Ham 0-5 Liverpool in the Premier League! ⚽🔥 This video brings you the most intense and passionate Liverpool RIVALS & HATERS reactions  from the highs 🥳 to the lows 😱 and everything in between. Watch as die-hard football fans experience every goal, missed chance, and heart-stopping moment

some of these youtuber reactions are priceless.
Are they actually paid to do this and who actually watches the game live watching this drivel?

People watch them to see their reactions to rival teams winning or their team losing.  Loads of them have cottoned onto this and just advertise how amazing they think Liverpool are and how devastated they feel about it (until the Youtube ad money rolls in thanks to all the Liverpool fans chuckling away at their videos).

Goldbridge is actually one of the only decent ones, despite being patient zero for this kind of stuff.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #416 on: Today at 03:18:45 pm »
I was most happy with the clean sheet. We had let in 10 goals in the five games before this.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #417 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Something else came up on my youtube algorithm  today.. these fans responding to Liverpool goals vs West Ham - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asro2O5wBVY 

Liverpool RIVALS & HATERS react to West Ham 0-5 Liverpool in the Premier League! ⚽🔥 This video brings you the most intense and passionate Liverpool RIVALS & HATERS reactions  from the highs 🥳 to the lows 😱 and everything in between. Watch as die-hard football fans experience every goal, missed chance, and heart-stopping moment

some of these youtuber reactions are priceless.
Are they actually paid to do this and who actually watches the game live watching this drivel?

Mostly tools....but Rantsnbants is always value for money....very amusing turn of phrase
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 03:30:45 pm
Mostly tools....but Rantsnbants is always value for money....very amusing turn of phrase

 8)  he reminds me of one of the Arsenal guys .. .who was always saying blood this blood that.  ;D

but amusing for a once viewing..

Not a viewing I will repeat.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:36:46 pm
People watch them to see their reactions to rival teams winning or their team losing.  Loads of them have cottoned onto this and just advertise how amazing they think Liverpool are and how devastated they feel about it (until the Youtube ad money rolls in thanks to all the Liverpool fans chuckling away at their videos).

Goldbridge is actually one of the only decent ones, despite being patient zero for this kind of stuff.


amzing... reminds  me of  the redmentv which I think is rubbish.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:55:54 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:33:48 pm
Amzing the ref and officials did not try and be part of the game.
 I was astounded they gave the goal when Mo ran towards the ball in offsides position but left it alone to assist Gakpo  later on in the move.

I really thought VAR would rule  against us.



Salah did not break any of the laws of the game though.

A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:

    interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or
    interfering with an opponent by:
        preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponents line of vision or
        challenging an opponent for the ball or
        clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
        making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball

There were no West Ham players close enough to the ball for him to do any of the above.
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #421 on: Today at 05:23:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:18:45 pm
I was most happy with the clean sheet. We had lead in 10 goals in the five games before this.

Poisonous to our goal difference, for certain...
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Poisonous to our goal difference, for certain...

Lol
Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 5 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54', Jota 83'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 04:36:54 pm

amzing... reminds  me of  the redmentv which I think is rubbish.
RedmenTV is tripe, also I reckon the fella exaggerates his scouse accent as he sounds like one of those dirt bike scallies that has caught his balls in the chain at 50mph.
