Amzing the ref and officials did not try and be part of the game.
I was astounded they gave the goal when Mo ran towards the ball in offsides position but left it alone to assist Gakpo later on in the move.
I really thought VAR would rule against us.
Salah did not break any of the laws of the game though.
A player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched* by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by:
interfering with play by playing or touching a ball passed or touched by a team-mate or
interfering with an opponent by:
preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponents line of vision or
challenging an opponent for the ball or
clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent or
making an obvious action which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball
There were no West Ham players close enough to the ball for him to do any of the above.