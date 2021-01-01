So many good individual performances. The weight of Quansah's passing to the flanks was really good (he's on the best at it) and it makes it easier for the recipient to control it quickly and create a chance.



We conceded good chances at 0-0 and 1-0 but it was done at 2-0. The quality of the passing was something else. Honestly, that outside of the foot pass by Trent to Salah was inch perfect.



Gakpo squeezed a great one to Salah as well at 0-0. Not arsed about winning 10-0. We played well, we won well and rested players.



Salah was a great outlet, a lot more involved in recent games and he could have scored more. Another game where he scored and assisted. I don't really get involved in the he's better than x former player chat because what's the criteria?? Is it stats, performances or trophies.



I'm aware that trophies matter (sounds odd to say x is better than y because "he" won a trophy the collective does it) to an extent in that discussion and the same applies to individual awards. It's the team that will ultimately carry him there because the Ballon d'Or is a team award.



Diaz was a live wire, popping up everywhere. He was like a "poison" (as they say in french) for their defence.



Overall, the team is playing well and winning so what's the point of stressing about what could happen when nobody can predict? Looking at fixtures in a month's time and saying they are easy/hard is meaningless because we don't know what the situation will. Leave the mental gymnastics for Arsenal fans.