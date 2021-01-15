50 Macca gets a yellow for a foul on Bowen.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I don't think he was booked
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
You are correct. No card.
Gakpo and Grav coming off shortly, very sensible
Banned for United if so?
Are they safe now? Or is there one more game until the reset?
doesn't it get reset at the end of the year or 18 games, not 100% on that though
Yeah, me neither. Think it might be half way through the fixtures which is one game away.
59 Summerville coming on for Bowen.
Tyler just confirmed it's 19 games
New year. Resets from Jan 1st. Come on, Mo! Should be on 5 tonight
It's after the United game for us.It's a ban for 5 yellows in 19 games or 10 in 33, and this is only game 18 for us.
Jimmy? Julia?
Page created in 0.089 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]