PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'

The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #80 on: Today at 06:24:49 pm
49 West Ham now have five at the back and they still can't control Mo. This time a bit of a crazy finish from him.
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #81 on: Today at 06:25:43 pm
50 Macca gets a yellow for a foul on Bowen.
Rush 82

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #82 on: Today at 06:25:54 pm
West Ham pretty much wide open at the back. We appear to be able to run through them at will at this point. 
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #83 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 06:25:43 pm
50 Macca gets a yellow for a foul on Bowen.
I don't think he was booked
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #84 on: Today at 06:27:26 pm
51 WH loop a ball down our flank, but it's defended quite well.
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #85 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:26:37 pm
I don't think he was booked

I saw him bring a yellow card out, but hopefully not.
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #86 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm
And another
Rush 82

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:28:53 pm
Oh my! Thats some strike by Trent
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #88 on: Today at 06:29:16 pm
53 We go on the attack from a throw the ball lands at Trent's feet who wrong foots Areola. I think it hit someone though. 0-4.
Keita Success

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #89 on: Today at 06:29:20 pm
Trents played for the deflection there.
Piggies in Blankies

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #90 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm
Good night Vienna
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #91 on: Today at 06:29:39 pm
Martin Tyler nearly got excited then!
Rush 82

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #92 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:26:37 pm
I don't think he was booked
You are correct.


No card.
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #93 on: Today at 06:31:29 pm
55 We are just trying to control the space now, letting WH have the balls in the non-dangerous areas.
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm
Grav going off.
Keita Success

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:31:57 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:30:09 pm
You are correct.


No card.
Banned for United if so?
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #96 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm
Gakpo and Grav coming off shortly, very sensible
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #97 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm
57 Endo and Jota are on for Grav and Gakpo.
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #98 on: Today at 06:32:37 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:32:04 pm
Gakpo and Grav coming off shortly, very sensible
Are they safe now? Or is there one more game until the reset?
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #99 on: Today at 06:33:30 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 06:31:57 pm
Banned for United if so?
don't think so he missed a game a few weeks ago for 5 bookings, it was Grav and Gakpo that were missing the game if booked
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #100 on: Today at 06:33:48 pm
58 The game resumes after Bowen has been treated. We are just continuing to control the game.
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #101 on: Today at 06:34:18 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:32:37 pm
Are they safe now? Or is there one more game until the reset?
doesn't it get reset at the end of the year or 18 games, not 100% on that though
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #102 on: Today at 06:34:52 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:34:18 pm
doesn't it get reset at the end of the year or 18 games, not 100% on that though
Yeah, me neither. Think it might be half way through the fixtures which is one game away.
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #103 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm
59 Summerville coming on for Bowen.
The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #104 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm
60 The game has gone a bit bitty with a lot of free kicks, but we are still well in control.

Over to Sir Bob.
Keita Success

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #105 on: Today at 06:36:14 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:34:52 pm
Yeah, me neither. Think it might be half way through the fixtures which is one game away.
New year. Resets from Jan 1st.

Come on, Mo! Should be on 5 tonight  ;D
Piggies in Blankies

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #106 on: Today at 06:36:17 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 06:34:55 pm
59 Summerville coming on for Bowen.
Jimmy?  Julia? 
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #107 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:34:52 pm
Yeah, me neither. Think it might be half way through the fixtures which is one game away.
Tyler just confirmed it's 19 games
Rush 82

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 3 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44'
Reply #108 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm
Ha ha Mo, should have taken the shot on
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #109 on: Today at 06:37:02 pm
61 Should be 5. Jota slips in Mo who has about 3 options, he ends up rolling a pass to the keeper which was probably intended as a little ball into the middle for a tap in.
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
Reply #110 on: Today at 06:37:31 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:36:50 pm
Tyler just confirmed it's 19 games
Thanks mate
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: PL: West Ham
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 06:36:14 pm
New year. Resets from Jan 1st.

Come on, Mo! Should be on 5 tonight  ;D
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 06:36:38 pm
It's after the United game for us.

It's a ban for 5 yellows in 19 games or 10 in 33, and this is only game 18 for us.
Martin Tyler and now pie-eyed confirms it's 19 games
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 06:36:14 pm
New year. Resets from Jan 1st.

Come on, Mo! Should be on 5 tonight  ;D
Chatting out of my arse.

According to the rules: Once a Premier League player picks up five yellow cards, they are forced to serve a one match suspension. This rule is only in force for the first 19 Premier League fixtures  up until the midway point of the season.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #113 on: Today at 06:39:18 pm »
64 Endo with a great ball into Jota. We work the ball across their box for what seems like an age before Robbo blasts it high into the crowd.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #114 on: Today at 06:39:49 pm »
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #115 on: Today at 06:40:11 pm »
Genuinely brilliant ball by Quansah with his wrong foot.


Hes a centre back! 
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:40:47 pm »
66 Summerville into the box, Jarrell gets across and its out for a goal kick. Home fans want a penalty but nothing given on field or by VAR. We break, and Mo curls one over.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #117 on: Today at 06:40:52 pm »
Mo should have had a hat trick by now.
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm »
Quansa needs to cut that handsy nonsense out of his game.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: West Ham 0 v 4 Liverpool Diaz 30', Gakpo 40', Mo 44', Trent 54'
« Reply #119 on: Today at 06:44:09 pm »
69 West Ham attack but Ali does well to claim a cross
