Author Topic: Just a quick one  (Read 226 times)

Just a quick one
« on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
How is it I got banned for calling Nunez, fucking shite, and another poster has said just that in his thread, and no ban?
Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Maybe the other poster is better than you?
Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:17:36 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
Maybe the other poster is better than you?

Would certainly answer the inconsistency
Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:17:55 am »
You're not going to get any sympathy when you're asking why can't I be a c*nt like other people

Why are you or anybody disrespecting any of our players who are contributing to such a wonderful season?

I can understand people being angry when the team is bad and results aren't good enough.  But all of the lads who've been playing for Slot have been playing their hearts out and running their arses off to get us where we are and they deserve more respect from knobheads who are supposed to support the club not attack our own players.

All of the lads who are playing are contributing.  You are right any other soft c*nt on here saying that should be banned too. :wanker
Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:40 am »
You also quadrupled down on it IIRC which is a bit more than posting it once.
Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:13:35 am »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
How is it I got banned for calling Nunez, fucking shite, and then highlight my twattery by starting a thread about it?

Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm
How is it I got banned for calling Nunez, fucking shite, and another poster has said just that in his thread, and no ban?
Did you report the post? If not, how would the mods have known?
Re: Just a quick one
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:17:13 pm »
 ::) ::)
