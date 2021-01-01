« previous next »
Offline David Struhme

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #120 on: Today at 04:18:05 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:10:16 pm
Looking like our only summer signing was a pointless one

Realizing why he was only 10mil! Made of glass
Online Keita Success

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #121 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm
Struggled a lot with fast starts recently - very similar to last season.

Need to be on it from the off. Up the Reds. 1-4 Slots tricky Reds.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm
They're going with the back 5 - this will be a good practice for the Utd game.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #123 on: Today at 04:19:15 pm
I see two of the three of their supposed injured players start. Theyve certainly done us with the mind games
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:10:16 pm
Looking like our only summer signing was a pointless one
talking of pointless
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #125 on: Today at 04:20:01 pm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #126 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm
Was expecting elliot or possibly at a stretch Endo to give some of our midfielders a rest of the festive period.  It's becoming clear Elliot is in the endo bracket of only being a sub for big games.

We need an extra midfielder, as Slot only trusts 4 players to start in there
Offline Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #127 on: Today at 04:22:42 pm
West Ham players miraculously back. Surprise surprise.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #128 on: Today at 04:24:47 pm
stop bricking it

we'll be fine

1-3
Offline ac

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #129 on: Today at 04:25:06 pm
Dissapointed not to see Tsmiksas. Slot clearly seems to like to gently ease players back more gradually than Klopp did - resting Trent for the crucial game against Newcastle away or the lack of game time for Chiesa and Eliott are other examples of this. Ultimately I think its is a good thing as it will mean less injuries longer term. 
Offline xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:04:26 pm
Chiesa injured or ill?

cup tied

keep it tight at the back and a couple early goals for us please. hopefully we can cruise thru the 2nd half a bit.
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:10:16 pm
Looking like our only summer signing was a pointless one
I always knew you were the glass half full type
Offline Phineus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:30:02 pm
Very much a team picked knowing there is a week before next game - one last push, have a mini rest with 3 points.

Looks like a back 5 for them.
Online koptommy93

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:31:19 pm
So glad we signed Chiesa
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:36:46 pm
Quote from: ac on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Dissapointed not to see Tsmiksas. Slot clearly seems to like to gently ease players back more gradually than Klopp did - resting Trent for the crucial game against Newcastle away or the lack of game time for Chiesa and Eliott are other examples of this. Ultimately I think its is a good thing as it will mean less injuries longer term. 

Elliot has been in matchday squads for 5 weeks, I don't believe he is merely been ''eased back'. Afterall he started in the LC 2 weeks ago and played 90
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1873406808825737400

Quote
Told Chiesa trained as normal on Friday, unclear if there's a fresh injury setback at this stage.
Online Syntexity

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:48:53 pm
Difficult away game this, they have alot of quality players and seem to have improved lately. They will make it difficult with a defensive set up and looking for their quicker attackers to do damage to out high line. Paqueta is sill a great player, he can do some damage as well as being a dirty player. No easy games is this league, but if we can play as well as we did against Spurs (excluding the poor periode when we let in 2 goals) this should be 3 points. Szob will be a big miss. But hopefully Salah will score and assist a few and the rest will join in for a good end to the year.

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!
Online Sinyoro

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:51:04 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:30:02 pm
Very much a team picked knowing there is a week before next game - one last push, have a mini rest with 3 points.

Looks like a back 5 for them.

They are planning on counterattacking, I suspect we prepared for this
Online tommy LFC

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:51:28 pm
I just love Slot's confidence and honesty.

Said that there is just too much competition for Elliott to get games right now, no doubt Harvey will be chomping at the bit.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #139 on: Today at 04:52:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:42:35 pm
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1873406808825737400

It could just be that Danns has impressed more in training and Slot sees him as a better option to change a game than Chiesa at this moment.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #140 on: Today at 04:52:59 pm
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 04:51:28 pm
I just love Slot's confidence and honesty.

Said that there is just too much competition for Elliott to get games right now, no doubt Harvey will be chomping at the bit.

He's Dutch. They say it like it is, no sugarcoating.  :D
Online Fruity

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #141 on: Today at 04:56:46 pm
don't concede any early or silly goals. Should win it if we can keep it tight at the back and don't make it hard for ourselves. Just win please.
Offline Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #142 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm
Looks like Jota is on the bench but is carrying an "injury".  :D

Quote
Arne Slot on Diogo Jota: Jota in peoples mind hes back. But after the Fulham game he had a setback.
Online vblfc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #143 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm
Keep it solid and tight for 15, then get more expansive. Hit them with the kitchen sink second half.
Cmon Reds
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #144 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:02:03 pm
I'm 55.  The anti-Liverpool agenda is the worst it's ever been in my memory.  It's more subtle mind you.  For example, they might spend 30 minutes waxing lyrical over City and 5 minutes on Liverpool when they're playing on the same day.  Or, as today, the main focus is on Liverpool but it'll be a small piece on how good we are followed by a lengthy discourse on how we can be exposed and where we might be weak.  They spoke about Virgil briefly and how long he's been at the club.  They spoke more about how his injury might have affected him and how Chris Sutton would have exploited his weaknesses than how brilliant he's been for us.  It's all very clever and subtle but is designed to set an agenda and tone.

I'm too old to be that fussed over it mind you, just pointing it out really.

When I heard it, Chris Sutton was asked how he'd play vvd, and he said he'd target the other CB. 
Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #145 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm
Obvious to say it really, but our bench is stronger and could be the difference.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #146 on: Today at 05:07:14 pm
Expected team, let's keep the focus and win today!

COMON U REDMEN!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #147 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 04:51:04 pm
They are planning on counterattacking, I suspect we prepared for this
About 80% of the league will look to counter. How else do you set-up against this Liverpool side?
Online DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #148 on: Today at 05:12:17 pm
Come on Redmen!
