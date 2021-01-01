We are going so well! Just need to keep winning and collecting points! Football and life can bite you on the arse pretty hard, but it feels like we have a great momentum and confidence. We just need to stay focused and keep going the way we are.



I love the spells in the season where the games come thick and fast, and Im still like a little kid, thinking about the next one as soon as the current game finishes. I have been bursting for the Hammers game as soon as the final whistle blew against Leicester! These are the times to be excited and cherished! I love the joy of football so much. Life sustaining!



Lets just enjoy and support this superb team and Coach in action!



Cmon Reds!



