MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec

JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:47:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:17:40 am
Think hes a good sub for Jones later in game

Theres a argument to start Endo to protect Grav from a booking but not sure thats wise

If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.
disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,663
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:09:28 pm
I've happened to watch a few of their home games this season; Man City/Arsenal/Chelsea all beat them very easily. As a matter of fact so did we in the League Cup.

Expecting it to be tougher than that, but even if they had a full squad I'd expect we should be beating them, and they certainly don't.

I don't know how adept they are at sitting in and frustrating or anything, can't imagine they're great, but games always benefit us when they go a bit wild due to our supreme attack. Interesting to see how it plays, but we should be confident of a result really, they looked under the cosh at Southampton.
spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:31:27 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:27:02 pm
The team are flying down fron Liverpool to Stansted this afternoon at 4.30...I guess the coach will pick them up at the airport down there.

Ah that explains it.   It was just joining the toll road
Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm

Just need to shackle Bowen the way we erased Palmer and we should be comfortable.

No daft early goal concession please.
semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:58:18 pm
They will really miss Antonio against us, he always did well and seemed to score no matter how good we were, looks like he probably wont play again now that hes 34 and the extent of his injuries, and is going to have a job at walking normally let alone playing again.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,965
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:49:57 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:47:43 pm
If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.

Jones and Szobo as the false 10s would demolish Utd..

Looking forward to this one, lets not concede early please.
Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,450
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:49:11 pm
Just need to shackle Bowen the way we erased Palmer and we should be comfortable.

No daft early goal concession please.

Palmer is head and shoulders above Bowen to be fair so we shouldn't really place too much emphasis on him
andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,075
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:47:43 pm
If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.

If we can't beat Utd at home without RG then something is badly wrong.   He should start and play his normal game.  Sub him for Endo is we are comfortable to give him a rest and Endo some game time.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:20:01 pm
Great OP Luuva
Excited for this game
