I've happened to watch a few of their home games this season; Man City/Arsenal/Chelsea all beat them very easily. As a matter of fact so did we in the League Cup.



Expecting it to be tougher than that, but even if they had a full squad I'd expect we should be beating them, and they certainly don't.



I don't know how adept they are at sitting in and frustrating or anything, can't imagine they're great, but games always benefit us when they go a bit wild due to our supreme attack. Interesting to see how it plays, but we should be confident of a result really, they looked under the cosh at Southampton.