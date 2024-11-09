Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Steven Martin

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.



West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec

Christmas is a time for getting together with friends and family, so its great to see a couple of the PGMOLs favourite sons Anthony Taylor and Darren England again.Festive jokes aside things couldnt really have gone a lot better for us over the last couple of games, both in terms of winning and the results of those around us.Hopefully, that trend can continue here.We have one player less than we had against Leicester as Szobozslai is banned. Konate and Bradley are still unavailable although it sounds like at least Ibou could be back sooner rather later.After a run of largely good luck with injuries, it seems West Ham picked up a few in the last game. Soler, Fabianski and Kilman are all due to miss this. Plus long term absentees Antonio and Fullkrieg. Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are both suspended.West Hams form has taken a bit of an up turn recently with a win at Southampton on Boxing Day giving them 8 pts out of a possible 12. However, weve got a decent enough record at the London Stadium and theyve only won once against us in the last 18 meetings.So all things considered Im hopeful of another 3 points here. Possibly a similar score line to the Leicester result as we are struggling to keep clean sheets right now.