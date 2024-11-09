« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec

Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Referee: Anthony Taylor  :o
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Steven Martin
VAR: Darren England  :o
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec

Christmas is a time for getting together with friends and family, so its great to see a couple of the PGMOLs favourite sons Anthony Taylor and Darren England again.

Festive jokes aside things couldnt really have gone a lot better for us over the last couple of games, both in terms of winning and the results of those around us.
Hopefully, that trend can continue here.

We have one player less than we had against Leicester as Szobozslai is banned. Konate and Bradley are still unavailable although it sounds like at least Ibou could be back sooner rather later.

After a run of largely good luck with injuries, it seems West Ham picked up a few in the last game. Soler, Fabianski and Kilman are all due to miss this. Plus long term absentees Antonio and Fullkrieg. Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are both suspended.

West Hams form has taken a bit of an up turn recently with a win at Southampton on Boxing Day giving them 8 pts out of a possible 12. However, weve got a decent enough record at the London Stadium and theyve only won once against us in the last 18 meetings.

So all things considered Im hopeful of another 3 points here. Possibly a similar score line to the Leicester result as we are struggling to keep clean sheets right now.


"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Got a good feeling about this game, 3-1 Liverpool (Diaz Gapko Salah)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Feels important to keep the momentum as we play before Arsenal who then face Brentford away
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
These are really poor despite some decent names, gotta be winning. Hopefully they dont stumble upon something that works now that 2 of their really slow players got banned for this game.

Shame Szobo is banned v a team that cant run and leaves space galore
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
We should be winning but once again its always important to remember that like most sides in this league, there are some players they have that can cause some damage. Dont really want to be going behind and them and their crowd getting their tails up.

Win this and the United game and I am convinced we will extend our lead further over Arsenal and Chelsea.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
We should be winning but once again its always important to remember that like most sides in this league, there are some players they have that can cause some damage. Dont really want to be going behind and them and their crowd getting their tails up.

Win this and the United game and I am convinced we will extend our lead further over Arsenal and Chelsea.

I am too. Our best run in the league all season is 4 straight wins (which we've done twice tbf), and I reckon if we can beat that on this current run including Spurs and Leicester that we'll have left the chasing pack further behind than they are now, and that's with a game in hand and a big chunk of the season gone. Imperative we just win the next couple by any means I think.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Mac Allister   Jones
Salah   Diaz   Gakpo

Shame not to have a fresh Szoboszlai in the middle after his last away performance but I think that's a midfield with supreme technical ability that should be able to get the best of whatever they have to offer. West Ham are better than a fair few sides around them but I don't think they play with the same determination to win matches that some of their rivals do, I fancy us to be alright, especially if we can find the first goal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Play like we did at Spurs and we will be fine

Winning here puts pressure on Arsenal who actually play Wednesday and Saturday
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
West Ham put a lot into their game yesterday, hopefully our squad depth will come in useful here.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
West Ham put a lot into their game yesterday, hopefully our squad depth will come in useful here.

While we spent the last half hour at walking pace with our defenders passing the ball between them!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Indeed. Just a shame Dom played about 15 minutes and cant play Sunday. Would have been great to have had a similar contribution to the Spurs game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Clean sheet please!  0-2 to the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Said this to a mate

That Leicester game although people were expecting 6-0 was more a get 3 points while doing very little for it

Even though Leicester actually were very stubborn and did well off the ball. We had too much and took the ball home. That match was a 60 minute game really
