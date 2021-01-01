« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #440 on: Today at 01:24:38 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:07:04 pm
Is anyone not hoping that?
I am, but I'm not admitting it publicly.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #441 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:24:38 pm
I am, but I'm not admitting it publicly.

There is something in needing a result against  Arsenal in May that's very, very  exhilarating.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #442 on: Today at 01:38:58 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:24:38 pm
I am, but I'm not admitting it publicly.

You just did.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #443 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:37:54 pm
There is something in needing a result against  Arsenal in May that's very, very  exhilarating.



Nah you can keep that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #444 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on Today at 01:38:58 pm
You just did.
You don't need to explain my jokes, I have more faith in my audience.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #445 on: Today at 02:25:20 pm
A repeat of 19 20 minus the pandemic would be nice.

If we can keep winning i feel our rivals will drop more points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #446 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 01:29:21 am
Don't think so. He stopped a break by pulling him back, it was a fair enough yellow. Think Dom knew it too  looked like he'd been told 'do not pick up a yellow in this 15 minutes' and was frustrated at himself for it happening.


Watched it again and he didn't pull him back, he was challenging for the ball and kind of leaned into him. It wasn't cynical or anything either, and no way a yellow IMO.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #447 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm
Its ok, Jonesy is good to go and Sbozo with a week off will run about 197k in the next game. the diaz-gakpo and sbozo-jones "dilemmas" where slot only plays his best players but both are the best player is just great.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #448 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:43:29 pm
Its ok, Jonesy is good to go and Sbozo with a week off will run about 197k in the next game. the diaz-gakpo and sbozo-jones "dilemmas" where slot only plays his best players but both are the best player is just great.
Elliott in reserve too desperate for a chance.  Or Jota or Díaz if we are really going for it. Probably position we're most stocked in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #449 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm
Really Dominate win even with early error

Really? Dominate?

Come on people. It's so easy.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #450 on: Today at 04:30:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:37:11 pm
Watched it again and he didn't pull him back, he was challenging for the ball and kind of leaned into him. It wasn't cynical or anything either, and no way a yellow IMO.

I don't think it was even a foul. Leicester did it all night any contact and they went over.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #451 on: Today at 05:05:37 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:49:22 pm
Nah you can keep that.

Probably not going to happen, but it would be brilliant if we could match Arsenal point for point from now until the match against the Gooners in May.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #452 on: Today at 05:16:18 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:05:37 pm
Probably not going to happen, but it would be brilliant if we could match Arsenal point for point from now until the match against the Gooners in May.

and then what Mick?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #453 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:16:18 pm
and then what Mick?

They'd have to give us a guard of honour as we'd have won the league at Chelsea the week before ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #454 on: Today at 05:58:03 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:37:16 pm
They'd have to give us a guard of honour as we'd have won the league at Chelsea the week before ;D


No, they could still win it on GD.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #455 on: Today at 06:08:58 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:58:03 pm

No, they could still win it on GD.
Oh no. We've been there before. 🫤
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #456 on: Today at 06:20:42 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 06:08:58 pm
Oh no. We've been there before. 🫤

Exactly  :(

Thankfully this post
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:33:10 pm
Without a doubt - he'd have 286 games in which to score another 117 goals, for Mo that is very doable

restores my faith in Robs basic maths

Wouldn't get in a plane he was flying though  ::)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #457 on: Today at 06:27:36 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:58:03 pm

No, they could still win it on GD.



Ah shit yeah, they're 9 behind us as it stands, I thought it was 10

Anyway, do I fuck wanna risk it going down to the wire again
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #458 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm
Pgmol will screw us out of a point 😁
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:19:24 pm
Leicesters approach when the 9 minutes of added time went up was a bit odd. Just stood off Liverpool as if to defend their goal difference. Virtually nothing happened.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:29:33 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:07:04 pm
Is anyone not hoping that?

There'll be people who tickets to Arsenal and Palace but don't have them for games before who'll probably be hoping that so they can see the league winning moment in person, if it happens at all...

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:30:57 pm
I don't think it was even a foul. Leicester did it all night any contact and they went over.

It was so fucking frustrating watching it and then seeing us stay on our feet for similar situations. We're too honest sometimes and should be copying that bullshit, especially when winning
