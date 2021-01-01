Is anyone not hoping that?
I am, but I'm not admitting it publicly.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
If it acts like a cock and a banner appears on the kop with its name written down the shaft of a cock, it probably is...
There is something in needing a result against Arsenal in May that's very, very exhilarating.
You just did.
Don't think so. He stopped a break by pulling him back, it was a fair enough yellow. Think Dom knew it too looked like he'd been told 'do not pick up a yellow in this 15 minutes' and was frustrated at himself for it happening.
Its ok, Jonesy is good to go and Sbozo with a week off will run about 197k in the next game. the diaz-gakpo and sbozo-jones "dilemmas" where slot only plays his best players but both are the best player is just great.
Really Dominate win even with early error
Watched it again and he didn't pull him back, he was challenging for the ball and kind of leaned into him. It wasn't cynical or anything either, and no way a yellow IMO.
Nah you can keep that.
Probably not going to happen, but it would be brilliant if we could match Arsenal point for point from now until the match against the Gooners in May.
and then what Mick?
They'd have to give us a guard of honour as we'd have won the league at Chelsea the week before
No, they could still win it on GD.
Oh no. We've been there before. 🫤
Without a doubt - he'd have 286 games in which to score another 117 goals, for Mo that is very doable
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I don't think it was even a foul. Leicester did it all night any contact and they went over.
