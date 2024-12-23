« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83  (Read 10069 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:59:21 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Is it? Pretty sure a Spurs player did the same in injury time against us and didnt.

The Spurs one was worse as the lad just hauled our player back and never even attempted to win the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:15:34 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on December 23, 2024, 07:06:44 am
Updated below after the weekend's games:

I'm going with 86 points wins us the league.

We need 47 points from 22 games, or 2.13 PPG. We're currently on 2.43 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 21 games, or 2.42 PPG. They're currently on 2.05 PPG
Arsenal need 53 points from 21 games, 2.52 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG

Updated after last night's games:

We need 44 points from 21 games, or 2.09 PPG. We're currently on 2.47 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 20 games, or 2.55 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG
Arsenal need 53 points from 21 games, 2.52 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:22:36 am »
on VAR, there should be a 60-sec time limit. If you can't find a way to overturn the on-field decision within that time, just move on
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:06:10 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm
Jordan Ayew is the biggest cheat. Always flopping and diving yet leaving studs on our lads. Was like that for the Hodge  :no

He was exactly the same for Palace against us last year. Diving and faking injury all game, then got sent off for two cynical fouls and the commentary on TNT bellyached and whinged about it, sticking up for the player on the pitch most engaged in shithousing and gamesmanship. Then Mo and Harvey stuffed in two goals and we took all the points and it was very satisfactory.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:11:19 am »
Just woke up with the thought that the 6 goals at Spurs scared Leicester so much that they were willing to let us pass around the back for the last 10 minutes - rather than have an additional-3 on their goal difference.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:26:23 am »
Didnt realise we play Arsenal and Chelsea so late in season.

Our next run includes some really hard aways but just have to keep taking it one match at a time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:32:52 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:26:23 am
Didnt realise we play Arsenal and Chelsea so late in season.

Our next run includes some really hard seats but just have to keep taking it one match at a time.
Some are hoping it's done and dusted by the time we get to those games.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:43:42 am »
Yeah we end the season playing Spurs at home, Chelsea away, Arsenal at home, Brighton away, Palace at home
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:39:38 am »
A lot of people seemed to be annoyed by how many crosses we put in in the first half and said it was one of our worst performances but Slot actually was happy with that as he said in the post match interview. I thought so too. We came quite close a few times with those crosses. Robbo's header. Salah twice at the far post. There are also some really good balls too but their defenders came clutch.

The thing we need to improve is that corner routine lol. It's quite clear we tried to copy Arsenal's but they also took a while to get that shit properly done. With VVD Konate Gakpo Szoboszlai (while Diaz and Jota are no slouch in the air either) it could become nasty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:43:14 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm
Giving soft yellows to us and suspending our players is the new VAR . VAR was getting to obvious so now we see a more subtle approach.

Death by a thousand cuts. Webb and his cronies at the PGMOL dont want to hit us with big decisions that look too obvious instead get players banned or hit a player with an early booking in the game. Thats Newcastle, Fulham and last night in which refs were throwing cards around for nothing challenges and buying the time wasting shite since Coote got sacked
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:47:33 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:56:58 pm
It's true that at various points the ref did wave off some obvious dives and didn't buy what LCFC were offering.  But sadly, many of those times were long after giving them soft foul after soft foul after nonexistent foul (Gomez, yellow).  As soon as a Fox heard footsteps behind them, their knees started to buckle and they started picking out their landing spot.  Gotta be nearly impossible to defend for our boys when even the threat of a touch is a foul and legitimate contact is a yellow.
There were two outrageous swan dives in a short space of time by two of theirs, followed by appeals for the foul.
On both occasions the ref told them no foul, yet never booked them for blatant simulation.
Once again we were punished for Robbo asking about the ref taking some action when they were clogging us.
As for VAR, were they doing a credit check on Slot and John Henry? The time they took to try and come up with a reason for not giving us a goal was ridiculous, it must have broke Kavanaghs heart to give Jones goal.
The standard of these clowns get worse rather than better. Webb needs to go some where far away
