It's true that at various points the ref did wave off some obvious dives and didn't buy what LCFC were offering. But sadly, many of those times were long after giving them soft foul after soft foul after nonexistent foul (Gomez, yellow). As soon as a Fox heard footsteps behind them, their knees started to buckle and they started picking out their landing spot. Gotta be nearly impossible to defend for our boys when even the threat of a touch is a foul and legitimate contact is a yellow.
There were two outrageous swan dives in a short space of time by two of theirs, followed by appeals for the foul.
On both occasions the ref told them no foul, yet never booked them for blatant simulation.
Once again we were punished for Robbo asking about the ref taking some action when they were clogging us.
As for VAR, were they doing a credit check on Slot and John Henry? The time they took to try and come up with a reason for not giving us a goal was ridiculous, it must have broke Kavanaghs heart to give Jones goal.
The standard of these clowns get worse rather than better. Webb needs to go some where far away