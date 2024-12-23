A lot of people seemed to be annoyed by how many crosses we put in in the first half and said it was one of our worst performances but Slot actually was happy with that as he said in the post match interview. I thought so too. We came quite close a few times with those crosses. Robbo's header. Salah twice at the far post. There are also some really good balls too but their defenders came clutch.



The thing we need to improve is that corner routine lol. It's quite clear we tried to copy Arsenal's but they also took a while to get that shit properly done. With VVD Konate Gakpo Szoboszlai (while Diaz and Jota are no slouch in the air either) it could become nasty.