Jordan Ayew is the biggest cheat. Always flopping and diving yet leaving studs on our lads. Was like that for the Hodge



He was exactly the same for Palace against us last year. Diving and faking injury all game, then got sent off for two cynical fouls and the commentary on TNT bellyached and whinged about it, sticking up for the player on the pitch most engaged in shithousing and gamesmanship. Then Mo and Harvey stuffed in two goals and we took all the points and it was very satisfactory.