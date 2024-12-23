Updated below after the weekend's games:
I'm going with 86 points wins us the league.
We need 47 points from 22 games, or 2.13 PPG. We're currently on 2.43 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 21 games, or 2.42 PPG. They're currently on 2.05 PPG
Arsenal need 53 points from 21 games, 2.52 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG
We need 44 points from 21 games, or 2.09 PPG. We're currently on 2.47 PPG
Chelsea need 51 points from 20 games, or 2.55 PPG. They're currently on 1.94 PPG
