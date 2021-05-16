Great win, I really had no fear we would lose even after conceding. Obviously we shouldn't make a habit of it as it does catch up to you but I knew it wouldn't today.May I add one thing though... fortunately I've got great at just ignoring any negative shite and not even reading it but every single player who has had serious minutes for us has majorly contributed to where we are, top of Prem and CL and League Cup semi finals.An amazing fucking squad we have full of quality and lads that work their arse off to get the job done. Not everyone is a Salah who is scoring or assisting every game but everyone is contributing. Any dickhead that thinks otherwise and wants to disrespect players contributing to such an amazing season so far can fuck off.