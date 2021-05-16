« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm »
Just coming away from the ground. A tense first half but Liverpool just get it done.

Gakpo MOTM - did so much so well.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 pm
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
We foul to stop counters all the time. Youll concede plenty of bookings when you do that.

Actually one thing I often wished we had done more under Klopp.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 11:05:06 pm
yeah we basically played walking football for the last 15 minutes

It's not about the last 15 minutes though. It's the physical and mental energy of having to dig deep for 80+ minutes. 3rd goal goes in and we can relax but ideally at home against a poor side you'd get a more routine win without having to dig deep and a big half time team talk/kick up the arse.

In the context of tonight it's okay, but you can't carry it every week. You need some routine wins.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm


We are the only side going at above 2 points per game, and considerably so. Been a while since only one side has been at that rate for what seems forever.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
It's not about the last 15 minutes though. It's the physical and mental energy of having to dig deep for 80+ minutes. 3rd goal goes in and we can relax but ideally at home against a poor side you'd get a more routine win without having to dig deep and a big half time team talk/kick up the arse.

In the context of tonight it's okay, but you can't carry it every week. You need some routine wins.
After West Ham, the games where the big hitters will play are relatively well spread. In the two Carabao, probably two FA cup and two champions league, tweaks can and will be made. Weve only got four league games in January, thats where the focus will be.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm »
You can't give us that much possession and think we won't score ,  we've got players in a number of positions who can do real damage and even if we hadn't scored right before half-time I'd still have backed us to win it. 

 we weren't at our best because they set up to grab a goal then try and spoil our flow ... If anything they scored too early to sit back and hope to hold out. We were still too good ..
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 11:24:03 pm
You can't give us that much possession and think we won't score ,  we've got players in a number of positions who can do real damage and even if we hadn't scored right before half-time I'd still have backed us to win it. 

 we weren't at our best because they set up to grab a goal then try and spoil our flow ... If anything they scored too early to sit back and hope to hold out. We were still too good ..
It's fear. Used to wonder why teams used to do that against City (who have lost their fear factor now) and United under Ferguson.

Once they start defending, it just gives us time and space to work our way into the game even if we're not playing well and once we score, it's hard for them to get back into it.

It's good because it makes our job easier. Other teams should continue playing like that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:12:43 pm
It's not about the last 15 minutes though. It's the physical and mental energy of having to dig deep for 80+ minutes. 3rd goal goes in and we can relax but ideally at home against a poor side you'd get a more routine win without having to dig deep and a big half time team talk/kick up the arse.

In the context of tonight it's okay, but you can't carry it every week. You need some routine wins.

If we'd have had a "routine" win you'd be on here worrying that it would make us complacent let's be honest.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
The ref on SKY said it should be a yellow card but its late in the game. The Spurs player was already on a card, you can't make it up.

As for Dom it was a nothing foul and he gets a ban. I've never seen so many soft fouls and another crap referee.

Giving soft yellows to us and suspending our players is the new VAR . VAR was getting to obvious so now we see a more subtle approach.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:30:34 pm
If we'd have had a "routine" win you'd be on here worrying that it would make us complacent let's be honest.

Not really. Any win in the league is good, but the more comfortable the better. I said before the game it'd be nice to get a no thrills comfortable win, which we haven't had for a good while, but chances are we'll have to dig deep which is how it turned out.

It's the nature of the league at times, but you can't do that every week as it catches up with you.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Lovely Boxing Day reds

This calls for a fuck off bottle of Leffe down the neck with a few Mince pies

Leffe is beer for the Gods. Enjoy !
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:36:04 pm
Not really. Any win in the league is good, but the more comfortable the better. I said before the game it'd be nice to get a no thrills comfortable win, which we haven't had for a good while, but chances are we'll have to dig deep which is how it turned out.

It's the nature of the league at times, but you can't do that every week as it catches up with you.

Spurs was a routine win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm
Spurs was a routine win.

I wouldn't call 6-3 'routine' (5-3 and nearly 5-4 at one point). Plenty complained about the second half, I was fine with it, but in a big game like that, especially away, it's not a game you can ever relax in because you'll get punished.

Tonight is more a game you can get 2 or 3 goals up in and then relax.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
I wouldn't call 6-3 'routine' (5-3 and nearly 5-4 at one point). Plenty complained about the second half, I was fine with it, but in a big game like that, especially away, it's not a game you can ever relax in.

We were 5-1 up and took our foot off the gas. If that's not a routine win, I don't know what is. You're looking for issues where they are none.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm
We were 5-1 up and took our foot off the gas. If that's not a routine win, I don't know what is. You're looking for issues where they are none.

Which is fine. But then we had to step it up again or risked clinging on for dear life at 5-4 (which it nearly was) because a team like Spurs away from home can always hurt you. Slot was fuming in that game that we did switch off.

Leicester are genuinely shite. 3 points is 3 points, but you're doing yourself a favour if you can win some games by half time or more comfortably.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Which is fine. But then we had to step it up again or risked clinging on for dear life at 5-4 (which it nearly was) because a team like Spurs away from home can always hurt you. Slot was fuming in that game that we did switch off.

Leicester are genuinely shite. 3 points is 3 points, but you're doing yourself a favour if you can win some games by half time or more comfortably.

But it wasn't.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:54:52 pm
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
I wouldn't call 6-3 'routine' (5-3 and nearly 5-4 at one point). Plenty complained about the second half, I was fine with it, but in a big game like that, especially away, it's not a game you can ever relax in because you'll get punished.

Tonight is more a game you can get 2 or 3 goals up in and then relax.

Spurs had 0 shots between 5-3 and 6-3.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm
But it wasn't.

Move over xG, we have nearlyScoreline.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Which is fine. But then we had to step it up again or risked clinging on for dear life at 5-4 (which it nearly was) because a team like Spurs away from home can always hurt you. Slot was fuming in that game that we did switch off.

Leicester are genuinely shite. 3 points is 3 points, but you're doing yourself a favour if you can win some games by half time or more comfortably.

It could have been 6 or 7-1 as well

You are pissing yourself in fear over a hypothetical winning position we could have been in, in a match we won by 3 goals in the end, a week ago
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:02:44 am
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
Reason to be negative #134:

Our relentless winning isnt routine enough.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #381 on: Today at 12:12:17 am
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Happy with that. Won the battle, beat Leicester, The Ref and VAR.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #382 on: Today at 12:17:40 am
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:17:40 am »
League table looking great, swear they went far enough back in play for an offside on the 2nd goal the linesman evolved in the fucker.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #383 on: Today at 12:21:22 am
« Reply #383 on: Today at 12:21:22 am »
Think Fromola has a point. We dont often stroll our way to wins. The Spurs game wasnt routine. They crept back into it at one point, something we all mentioned later that night.

I would also add that a lot of it is down to opposition sides consistently scoring their very first chance against us. Slot mentioned it in his interview. It doesnt seem sustainable. More likely just a weird quirk and if it disappears, we should find ourselves winning more comfortably.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #384 on: Today at 12:22:59 am
« Reply #384 on: Today at 12:22:59 am »
Just home now. Good job my missus dropped my mates off and gave me a lift home.

Heartbreaking how many visiting fans were around Sandhills hoplessly waiting for any train or any bus or any cab.

Fuck these dickheads to have a game this fucking late. You are a fucking disgrace. Fuck you.



As for the game. Amazing from the boys. Went behind and we looked lacklustre, but we fight and fight. Itchy and Scratchy! Fight fight Fight!

Er...


Anyway. Home safe. Three points in the bag. Leicester are shithouses

2 fucking minutes at half time and 9 minutes at full time?


Fuck the PGMOL you gang of utter c*nts.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #385 on: Today at 12:32:42 am
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:32:42 am »
Great game.  We dominated, they got lucky to score their goal.  Gakpo was brilliant- well deserved MOTM.  Only downside is Doms suspension for the next game. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #386 on: Today at 12:36:19 am
« Reply #386 on: Today at 12:36:19 am »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm
Move over xG, we have nearlyScoreline.

Shortened to xFro
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #387 on: Today at 12:37:23 am
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:37:23 am »
Fair play to Leicester who had to work their bollox off there just to keep the score respectable. If their relegation rivals come to Anfield and get beat by more than 2, tonight is like a point to Leicester.

20 games left, 12 wins probably does it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #388 on: Today at 12:37:29 am
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:37:29 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:32:42 am
Great game.  We dominated, they got lucky to score their goal.  Gakpo was brilliant- well deserved MOTM.  Only downside is Doms suspension for the next game. 

Only saw it once but seemed a bit unlucky. Ref was rubbish though so no surprise.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #389 on: Today at 12:37:48 am
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:37:48 am »
7 clear game in hand  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #390 on: Today at 12:38:42 am
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:38:42 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:37:23 am
Fair play to Leicester who had to work their bollox off there just to keep the score respectable. If their relegation rivals come to Anfield and get beat by more than 2, tonight is like a point to Leicester.

Yeah fair play to them. Manager must have had a word at half time as they stopped most of the time wasting and feigning injuries around 47th minute.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #391 on: Today at 12:39:44 am
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:39:44 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:37:48 am
7 clear game in hand  :)

And that one is against a team that seems desperate for us to win the title, judging by their recent results.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #392 on: Today at 12:51:35 am
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
Good 2nd half, we came out with a lot more purpose, scored a great second and controlled the game as the game opened up.

Obviously we worked far harder than we should've done but thats the problem when you concede early and have to work harder to get it back.

Such a shame Szob got booked but I guess it gives Jones another start. Need to keep the focus much more and make it harder for teams to get an early look at our goal.

3pts better off than last year having played a game less. Pretty good going I'd say.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #393 on: Today at 12:52:38 am
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:52:38 am »
Great win, I really had no fear we would lose even after conceding. Obviously we shouldn't make a habit of it as it does catch up to you but I knew it wouldn't today.

May I add one thing though... fortunately I've got great at just ignoring any negative shite and not even reading it but every single player who has had serious minutes for us has majorly contributed to where we are, top of Prem and CL and League Cup semi finals.

An amazing fucking squad we have full of quality and lads that work their arse off to get the job done. Not everyone is a Salah who is scoring or assisting every game but everyone is contributing. Any dickhead that thinks otherwise and wants to disrespect players contributing to such an amazing season so far can fuck off.  :missus
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #394 on: Today at 01:22:43 am
« Reply #394 on: Today at 01:22:43 am »
And I notice, the three promoted sides are back where they belong in the relegation zone.  Ho hum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #395 on: Today at 01:29:21 am
« Reply #395 on: Today at 01:29:21 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:37:29 am
Only saw it once but seemed a bit unlucky. Ref was rubbish though so no surprise.

Don't think so. He stopped a break by pulling him back, it was a fair enough yellow. Think Dom knew it too  looked like he'd been told 'do not pick up a yellow in this 15 minutes' and was frustrated at himself for it happening.

Quick word for Gomez. I know we've conceded a load more goals since Konate's injury and Gomez's reintroduction, but very few of them are down to him. Aside from the Newcastle game (I think), he's been excellent. Great tonight in every phase of play, calm on the ball, great at one-on-one defending, the occasional bit of flair. Lovely stuff.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #396 on: Today at 01:59:29 am
« Reply #396 on: Today at 01:59:29 am »
Great stuff. Gakpo was excellent. I was screaming blue murder at him last year but as with Diaz, he's proving me wrong.

As for Leicester, hope them and their Tory c**t fanbase are relegated. Scumbags with the poverty chants.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6 Gakpo 45+1 Jones 49 Salah 83
Reply #397 on: Today at 02:31:08 am
« Reply #397 on: Today at 02:31:08 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 01:29:21 am
Don't think so. He stopped a break by pulling him back, it was a fair enough yellow. Think Dom knew it too  looked like he'd been told 'do not pick up a yellow in this 15 minutes' and was frustrated at himself for it happening.

Quick word for Gomez. I know we've conceded a load more goals since Konate's injury and Gomez's reintroduction, but very few of them are down to him. Aside from the Newcastle game (I think), he's been excellent. Great tonight in every phase of play, calm on the ball, great at one-on-one defending, the occasional bit of flair. Lovely stuff.

You're just being gaslit by Sky Sports and the like and can't see the wider referee conspiracy. We always have more yellow cards than any other team this season and are targetted by refs every week. No need to fact check any of this.

-Random poster who can't enjoy a win
