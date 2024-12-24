« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6  (Read 1091 times)

PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« on: Today at 06:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 24, 2024, 09:36:12 am


Liverpool v Leicester
Premier League, Thursday, 26th December, 20h, Anfield

Referee: Darren Bond
Assistants: Scott Ledger, Matthew Wilkes, Fourth official: James Bell
VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Craig Taylor



What a crazy season this has been so far. I suppose my favourite part of it is that even now, topping all the tables, I'm still not really expecting anything. I mean, logically I can see the tempting glimmer on the horizon, but I'm ignoring the siren call for now. Long may it last, being stuck in this chill mode where I'm just enjoying the way we develop and find new ways of solving challenges. Once the nerves hit it could get ugly, but I don't think it's time for that just yet. We aren't even halfway through this thing, but as we approach the halfway mark we welcome Leicester to Anfield. Boxing day football, game under the lights, Reds being in some seriously sexy attacking form - I must say I am looking forward to this one.


Leicester are coming to Anfield on the back of two convincing defeats, the away 4-0 loss to Newcastle and the more damning and serious 0-3 home defeat to Wolves. When you make Wolves, the goal-gifters extraordinaire, look robust in defence - you know you have a big, big problem. We can expect Van Nistelrooy to try and do anything he possibly can to shore up their defensive performance. From sitting back, aggressive and sharp defending, fouling hard and often (they'll know it's ok to do so at Anfield). We should expect all the hits here, as ugly as they can make it - they will. Will it make a difference? I hope not. Especially after that 'brain off-legs off' quarter hour against Spurs, Slot will have little patience for mediocre effort and half-sharp performances in this game.


Numbers are on our side too. We do well against Leicester, haven't lost in our last 12 PL games against them. We also do really well on Boxing day, having won last 7 Boxind day games. Leicester don't really do well on Boxing day, just one win in last 10 matches (their Champion season). So pretty clear we'll just easily win right? Yeah, not really. I honestly hate it when I research for a match and find a cluster of stats like these. All of these runs are bound to end some day - we will need to put good effort to make sure that day is not this December 26th. Fuck numbers really, only number I care about is 3. Three sweet points to add to our collection.


I'm not sure is there anyone we really need to rotate for this match? Might be one where Robbo gets 60 minutes for example, Kostas certainly needs some minutes. But I don't think Kostas starts. It really might be a very similar lineup to one against Spurs, possibly giving Jones a start and resting Szobo a bit and also possibly rotating a bit in the attack, perhaps starting with Nunez and resting Diaz a bit. Hopefully if we're ahead and in control - rest Gravenberch as much as possible. Otherwise it'll be as strong as we can and high-tempo from the start.

Hoping for a great atmosphere, strong performance and to keep those chasing us at arms length.
What a great time to follow the Reds.



« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:28 pm by Piggies in Blankies »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:48:23 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:51:12 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 07:49:11 pm
Let's change it up a bit, today...

Fucking go off, Darwin!
Worked last time!
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:49 pm »
0 Liverpool attack the Spion Kop in the first half
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm »
1 early pressure by the reds around their area, but we cant unlock the door.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:04:50 pm »
4 magnificent back post corss by Gakpo, Salahs shot is saved, it comes to Jones but he just cant get a shot away
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 08:04:50 pm
4 magnificent back post corss by Gakpo, Salahs shot is saved, it comes to Jones but he just cant get a shot away
the keeper did well to get a hand to it just as Jones was about to pull the trigger!

FFS
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm »
6. FFS 0-1 Ayew.

Corss form their left and Ayew does really well to turn and shoot, takes a clip of VVDs heel
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:08:08 pm »
Remember, if they score early, it gives us more time to sort it out
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:10:23 pm »
9 ball over the top from them and their lad is away.  A poor first touch saves us though

Corner to them now.


Blocked by VVD
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
We look all over the place at the moment
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Leicester
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 08:06:40 pm
6. FFS 0-1 Ayew.

Corss form their left and Ayew does really well to turn and shoot, takes a clip of VVDs heel
The deflection off VVD takes it past Alison otherwise he saves it easily.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:13:04 pm »
12 nice cross field ball to Gakpo, he lays it off to Robbo and his corss finds Nunez who heads wide
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:11 pm »
Visibility looks horrendous on TV
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:16:07 pm »
14 lovely cross by Trent and its headed behind for a corner


Our team is all outside the 6 yard area!

Flicked on near post by Nunez and its another corner


They all bugger off again.

Headed clear
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm »
This ref is buying everything from them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:18:56 pm »
18 crosses into the area by Robbo, but not much coming of them right now.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:13:11 pm
Visibility looks horrendous on TV
appears to be getting worse too
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:20:21 pm »
20 good play down the right of their area, Mo cuts it back inside, them its out left


Keep working it like that lads
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:21:12 pm »
Fog seems thicker at the Kop end
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm »
23 ball over the top by Robbo, finds Gakpo in the area, he brings it down but cant shoot

Probably offside
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:23:42 pm »
Over to Mons.

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6’
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:24:02 pm »
Dammit Darwin- gave it away after we opened them up.

They nearly got in too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:24:07 pm »
24 Gakpo cuts inside and shoots over.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:25:09 pm »
FFS
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm »
25 Nunez finds Salah in the box and his right footed shot loops just over the bar. Close!

The corner doesn't beat the first man.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:25:34 pm »
Run of the ball firmly with them at the moment
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:26:08 pm »
25 In the second phase, Trent finds Robertson with a good cross and his header is palmed away by Stolarczyk.

The subsequent corner amounts to nothing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:27:45 pm »
27 Salah lays it off to Trent whose cross deflects into a dangerous area but nobody connects.

Daka is down.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:28:07 pm »
:lmao

Daka

Fucks sake lad, theres nothing wrong with you. Get up
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
28 To recap, we could be more patient in our buildup play. We've played in so many crosses so far with little end product.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:29:03 pm »
Virgils studs have neurotoxins in them cos thats the only explanation for Daka collapsing
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm »
29 Daka is alive!
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:29:47 pm »
Fogs got a little better
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:30:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:28:51 pm
28 To recap, we could be more patient in our buildup play. We've played in so many crosses so far with little end product.
Agrees. Absolutely no reason why were rushing this.


Oh look, Daka received antivenin treatment.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
30 Robertson frees Gakpo up on the left side of the box but his cutback is well blocked.
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:32:13 pm »
Corners have been poor so far, delivery needs to be better
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:32:33 pm »
31 Gakpo shifts it inside and crosses to Salah who volleys wide (via a deflection).

The corner doesn't beat the first man (again).
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 vs 1 Leicester Ayew 6
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:32:44 pm »
Trent unable to clear the first line of Leicester defence (again)
