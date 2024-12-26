« previous next »
Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield

disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:45:05 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Its DaveoKop ffs I doubt its true.

Just spinning engagement off the twitter rumours.

I'm probably talking shite but I feel like he was the one who said inspection before the derby ... but then again, some were predicting that one would be called off the night before.
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:22 pm
Tranmere called off..


We're playing at 8pm, which is 4 hours from now for fucks sakes.
Original

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:46:13 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Its DaveoKop ffs I doubt its true.

Just spinning engagement off the twitter rumours.

I've heard it off a lad who used to get the team news right most weeks before all that got sorted out.
Jm55

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm
Why on earth would they be inspecting the pitch 4 hours before the match for something as transient as fog ffs? Its bullshit.

I remember that Arsenal league cup game which got called off due to the fog, wed got to the ground about an hour before kick off before they called it off.
Caston

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:49:19 pm
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:49:52 pm
Jimbo reads RAWK.  :D
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:51:33 pm
Liverpool FC Help @LFCHelp
If you are coming to the match today, please ensure you set off earlier than usual due to foggy conditions in and around Anfield stadium. Please take care when travelling. #LIVLEI
3:46 PM · Dec 26, 2024
Baby Huey

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:55:04 pm
I live in town near the river, it ain't that foggy. We're off for a pre-match scran, then up to Anfield. Calling a game off because of a bit of mist...
Alf

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:55:34 pm
James Pearce on X
As things stand, Liverpool still expecting tonights game v Leicester City to go ahead.
Thick fog on Merseyside a concern - but officials insist there is no 4pm pitch inspection at Anfield.
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:56:13 pm
The stadium looks fine. Can clearly see from one side to the other
Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:05:19 pm
Which blueshite has made up that rumour then?
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:18:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:45:29 pm

We're playing at 8pm, which is 4 hours from now for fucks sakes.

Fog tends to clear at night in the winter I think?
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:20:42 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:18:21 pm
Fog tends to clear at night in the winter I think?

I'm not Michael Fish here Rob.  :D
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:27:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:42 pm
I'm not Michael Fish here Rob.  :D

Well go fucking find out for us  ;)
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:32:24 pm
Up round the ground now. It's fine at the moment but wouldn't want it getting much worse.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:33:32 pm
If they avoid an inspection it'll obviously go ahead but if they're made to do a late one now could almost certainly see it called off. Should go ahead like.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 04:33:32 pm
If they avoid an inspection it'll obviously go ahead but if they're made to do a late one now could almost certainly see it called off. Should go ahead like.

Tranmere was called off late. Hopefully be OK.
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:57:22 pm
Chelsea have lost 2-1 to Fulham.  :D
Phineus

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #138 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm
Chance to go 7 points clear with a game in hand.

Come on lads.
groove

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #139 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm
I think the thing to remember this season, if you ever start feeling anxiety after a draw and start looking at the league table, is to remember that everyone else is shit. City? Rot. Arsenal? Soft and without Saka. Chelsea? Also not that good.
Silverbird

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #140 on: Today at 05:03:21 pm
The 2-2 with Fulham is looking like a pretty darn good result, not just in the context of gaining a point but also the fact that we held them with ten men and Chelsea couldnt beat them with 11.
stoa

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #141 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Its DaveoKop ffs I doubt its true.

Just spinning engagement off the twitter rumours.

What's the deal with the guy? I see some of his stuff from time to time in my recommendations on Facebook or whereever and he's giving me serious Koptalk-vibes...
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #142 on: Today at 05:08:51 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 05:03:54 pm
What's the deal with the guy? I see some of his stuff from time to time in my recommendations on Facebook or whereever and he's giving me serious Koptalk-vibes...

I think he works at a fried chicken franchise, a rival to KFC...
AlphaDelta

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #143 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm
I can tell you that in Huyton - thats an affluent suburb about 7 miles from the ground by the way  ;D - its a bit misty, but I can see the end of my road which is longer than the pitch so happy days.
classycarra

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #144 on: Today at 05:13:40 pm
fog is actually pretty bad around southport and formby ways.

not got the lights, undersoil heating and 50000 people warming up the circulating air here though
Yorkykopite

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #145 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm
Nice one Zlen.

Once upon a time, in Shankly's day, they were considered to be our bogey team. Not any more.

I can guarantee that Joe Gomez will score for the Reds tonight. Possibly twice.
koptommy93

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #146 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm
do they not have floodlights for this reason?
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #147 on: Today at 05:23:03 pm
Just win. Please. Just win.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #148 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:55:04 pm
I live in town near the river, it ain't that foggy. We're off for a pre-match scran, then up to Anfield. Calling a game off because of a bit of mist...
It's been a pea-souper in Sefton Park all day. Still is now.
Pistolero

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #149 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm
C'mon Red men.....Boxing Day can throw up some batshit results.....no fucking around.....twat the twats
number 168

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #150 on: Today at 05:27:03 pm
Just setting off for the match from north of the city. Not too bad, I doubt Arne will be doing a Shanks and going onto the pitch to talk to the players without the ref even noticing.
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #151 on: Today at 05:28:13 pm
We should play with the old orange leather balls tonight.  ;D
1892tillforever

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #152 on: Today at 05:29:04 pm
They give up almost 3xGA away from home on average and have shipped 22 in 8 on the road, and look no better defensively under Ruud. They'll park the bus but if we approach with the right attitude and stay patient, we WILL create plenty.
gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #153 on: Today at 05:30:32 pm
At the Jumbo by the ground and it's not too bad.

It was worse driving home from my parents last night
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #154 on: Today at 05:30:56 pm
Early rumour is Darwin is starting.  :D
Samie

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #155 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm
https://xcancel.com/davidlynchlfc/status/1872331936448000154

Quote
Visibility not 100% but doesnt look like anything thatd put the game at risk thats for sure.

sminp

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
Reply #156 on: Today at 05:34:38 pm
https://xcancel.com/lewissteele_/status/1872332965675696165?s=46&t=k6S5R8Rmu9w_OPWbZT-bYw

Lewis Steeles video of the fog from 10mins ago. Looks playable now but hopefully it doesnt get any worse.
