Its DaveoKop ffs I doubt its true.Just spinning engagement off the twitter rumours.
Tranmere called off..
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
We're playing at 8pm, which is 4 hours from now for fucks sakes.
Fog tends to clear at night in the winter I think?
I'm not Michael Fish here Rob.
If they avoid an inspection it'll obviously go ahead but if they're made to do a late one now could almost certainly see it called off. Should go ahead like.
What's the deal with the guy? I see some of his stuff from time to time in my recommendations on Facebook or whereever and he's giving me serious Koptalk-vibes...
I live in town near the river, it ain't that foggy. We're off for a pre-match scran, then up to Anfield. Calling a game off because of a bit of mist...
Visibility not 100% but doesnt look like anything thatd put the game at risk thats for sure.
