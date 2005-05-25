We always seems to get these around Boxing Day. The year they won the league we were the first team to beat them. The 19/20 one was memorable, our win on Sunday arguably our best away performance since then, at least at a big ground. 21/22 was a horrible and costly defeat, they scored from their only chance and we missed a pen. 22/23 was a weird game. First half was one of the worst Liverpool performances i've ever seen at Anfield, we were that bad, yet we went in 2-1 up courtesy of two own goals.



Leicester are an awful side, but we can never take anything for granted in this league (Sheff United at home last season for example). We have to turn up and get the job done. They have fluked a few results and nearly drew at Arsenal. Hopefully a fast start and get a couple of goals up early, rather than be left chasing it.