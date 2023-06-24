« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield  (Read 2442 times)

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm »

Got friends round for dinner on Boxing Day so would like to watch as live later but its on Amazon Prime. Previously this has not been possible on Prime as the option to rewatch the game is not available till the next day, presumably so that MOTD have no competition for viewers that night.

Had the same issue last time we played them on Boxing Day where only the goals were available which of course made it obvious what the score was as well.

Anyone know a way round this?
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:05:26 pm
Got friends round for dinner on Boxing Day so would like to watch as live later but its on Amazon Prime. Previously this has not been possible on Prime as the option to rewatch the game is not available till the next day, presumably so that MOTD have no competition for viewers that night.

Had the same issue last time we played them on Boxing Day where only the goals were available which of course made it obvious what the score was as well.

Anyone know a way round this?

Pause the live stream then watch when ready.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:19:19 pm »
Baldy made them do Christmas Eve training.  :D



Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:06:47 pm
Pause the live stream then watch when ready.

Kids will be using the TV unfortunately.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:30:20 pm »
Ibou training  8)
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #45 on: Today at 04:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:27:45 pm
Kids will be using the TV unfortunately.

They get Christmas Day!  Put the foot down
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm »
We always seems to get these around Boxing Day. The year they won the league we were the first team to beat them. The 19/20 one was memorable, our win on Sunday arguably our best away performance since then, at least at a big ground. 21/22 was a horrible and costly defeat, they scored from their only chance and we missed a pen. 22/23 was a weird game. First half was one of the worst Liverpool performances i've ever seen at Anfield, we were that bad, yet we went in 2-1 up courtesy of two own goals.

Leicester are an awful side, but we can never take anything for granted in this league (Sheff United at home last season for example). We have to turn up and get the job done. They have fluked a few results and nearly drew at Arsenal. Hopefully a fast start and get a couple of goals up early, rather than be left chasing it.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:27:45 pm
Kids will be using the TV unfortunately.

They need to learn..Boxing day or not..😉
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:33:22 pm
We always seems to get these around Boxing Day. The year they won the league we were the first team to beat them. The 19/20 one was memorable, our win on Sunday arguably our best away performance since then, at least at a big ground. 21/22 was a horrible and costly defeat, they scored from their only chance and we missed a pen. 22/23 was a weird game. First half was one of the worst Liverpool performances i've ever seen at Anfield, we were that bad, yet we went in 2-1 up courtesy of two own goals.

Leicester are an awful side, but we can never take anything for granted in this league (Sheff United at home last season for example). We have to turn up and get the job done. They have fluked a few results and nearly drew at Arsenal. Hopefully a fast start and get a couple of goals up early, rather than be left chasing it.
I was at the game at the King Power in 2019, and it was possibly the best performance of that season. Leicester didn't have a clue how to stop us and that Trent finish at the end wrapped it up perfectly.

Hopefully we can see a similar outcome on Thursday.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:36:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:45:33 am
Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez and Konate are all currently on 4

Not too bad if any of them miss West Ham, but wouldn't want the likes of Szoboszlai and Gravenberch missing Man Utd.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:05:26 pm
Got friends round for dinner on Boxing Day so would like to watch as live later but its on Amazon Prime. Previously this has not been possible on Prime as the option to rewatch the game is not available till the next day, presumably so that MOTD have no competition for viewers that night.

Had the same issue last time we played them on Boxing Day where only the goals were available which of course made it obvious what the score was as well.

Anyone know a way round this?

Can't you just watch it on demand on LFCTVGO? If you don't subscribe, I believe they are offering a free month. So sign up, then cancel before the month is up.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:42:37 pm
Can't you just watch it on demand on LFCTVGO? If you don't subscribe, I believe they are offering a free month. So sign up, then cancel before the month is up.

Ill check that out mate. Thanks
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:45:26 pm »
The manner of the victory against Spurs should be more than enough to inspire what hopefully turns out to be our longest winning run of the season - we have some very winnable games coming up on paper. If we avoid complacency here it should be a comfortable enough victory, as Leicester are shite.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Mac Allister   Jones
Salah   Jota   Diaz

Minimal changes I reckon. Would rest one of Gravenberch/Szoboszlai if they're on four cards, so might as well bring Jones in for DS. How the fuck is Gakpo on four yellows though? I'm amazed to hear that to be honest. Anyway, maybe get Tsimikas 30 minutes so Robertson isn't doing three full matches in a week. Jota to return. I know we've said it before and drawn blanks but the attackers should be licking their lips against them. Still, just win to continue the brilliant mood we're in right now.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:50:27 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 04:30:20 pm
Ibou training  8)
is he?  hope so, but though he's in the photo, doesn't mean he's in full training.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:27:45 pm
Kids will be using the TV unfortunately.

hide the remote.  they'll be totally baffled.  :)
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:14:13 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 09:55:42 am
We've played them on Boxing day before, that win was one of my favourite games of the  Klopp era. Relentless pressing, squeezing them so most of the game was played in their final third.

My second ever game was Leicester on Boxing Day. They had Gary Lineker and Alan Smith playing and the bastards won 2-1.

I would not like a repeat of that. I would very much like Ruud Van Nistelrooy to have a thoroughly miserable evening.
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 04:30:20 pm
Ibou training  8)

With a leg brace.
