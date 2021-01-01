« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades  (Read 580 times)

Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades
« on: Yesterday at 03:10:05 am »
Around twenty minutes before kick-off, Shankly would open the dressing room door.

"Listen to them!" he would say to his players. "Just listen to them!  How can you let those people down?"

It's a classic Shankly tale, told best in Gordon Milne's recent autobiography. But there's a side to the story that has never been told. Shankly's words were, in fact, an echo of an earlier age. To find out why, we need to go back to the biggest day of his own playing career.


April 4th 1938

It was all happening. A week earlier, Preston had beaten Aston Villa in the FA Cup Semi-Final. Now came the news that four of the team had been chosen for the other big Wembley occasion - the England v Scotland game:



Five days later, Shankly pulled on a Scotland jersey for the first time, making his international debut at the home of the old enemy -  a home that had been invaded. At least half the crowd were Scots, and they all seemed to be wearing a tammie - the bonnet whose name comes from the poem written by one of Shankly's heroes, Robbie Burns:




Six minutes into the game, Hearts' Tommy Walker scored a famous goal:




They held on to that lead for most of the game. Then with just six minutes remaining, England were on top and pressing for an equaliser. That's when it happened. The extraordinary moment that all the newspapers in Scotland highlighted as the key to victory.

It was the Hampden Roar, transported to London.

It started as a low rumble which crept across the field and up under the roof of the stand. It was taken up by every Scots fan until it bellowed to a crescendo that shattered the ear drums and made my English colleagues register blank unbelief at the din. The effect was instantaneous and it was bewildering.  They were lifted out of themselves. They stormed to the attack, and the English fellows were rocked right out of the game.     Sunday Mail, April 10th.
 
Scotland captain George Brown said: "I never heard anything like it, and I don't think I will again. How those boys kept it up I don't know. What encouragement it was to us. The mighty roar lifted us to victory".

And the man from Glenbuck making his debut at right half said: "They pulled us out with that long, roaring cheer in the last six minutes.  We could not let them down".

There it is. On the greatest day of his career so far, he speaks the words that echo down the decades. He had discovered a basic truth about the relationship between players and supporters - he knew now that if that bond is strong enough, you can create magic. You become more than a football team - you become invincible.

Shankly won just four more caps for his country but in those games too, the noise was the story.

His second cap came against Ireland in Belfast in October 1938. Three Celtic forwards were selected for that team, the first time that had happened for over 30 years, and to celebrate, thousands of Celtic fans crossed the Irish Sea to cheer them on (joined by many more who lived in Ireland).

Those fans had found a new way of making a racket - with frying pans.

When Celtc's Jimmy Delaney opened the scoring, a terrific banging of sixpenny frying pans drowned every other form of noise. Those who had been unable to obtain frying pans - I'm told the stocks in Belfast were sold out - contented themselves with saucepans, which were battered into every conceivable shape before Ireland retired from the field a tired, beaten team.  (Belfast Newsletter).

Tommy Walker added a second to make the final score 2-0.




A month later, Shankly won his third cap against Wales. After Wembley and Windsor Park, this was his first game on home soil, at Tynecastle. Tommy Walker, playing on his home ground, was the goalscoring hero again. The score was 1-1 with ten minutes to go when Walker's shot from 25 yards flew into the net. Straight from the kick-off he repeated the feat from even further out, and the crowd 'went crazy with joy' as the noise 'echoed and re-echoed around the ground'.

Despite that dramatic double, reporters singled out another man as the outstanding performer:

Man of the match was Shankly. He was here, there and everywhere, keeping the celebrated Bryn Jones in almost complete subjugation (reported The Scotsman). Bryn Jones had recently been signed from Wolves by Arsenal for a world recored fee.  The words that would have meant the most to Shankly, however, came from Davie Meiklejohn of the Daily Record. The ex-Rangers man had been Shankly's boyhood hero:

 


It was no surprise when Shankly was chosen again for the friendly against Hungary a month later at Ibrox. Scotland won that 3-1, with Tommy Walker equalling an all-time record by scoring in his fifth international in a row.

Shankly's final cap was against England at Hampden Park. Many years later, when he became Liverpool manager, Shankly would say that there was no noise in England to rival the Kop - 'I would say that only Celtic and Rangers in Scotland can rival Anfield', he said.

Well, if you put those two rivals together you would get something like the Hampden roar that greeted England in April 1939.

This was the era of record crowds. The attendance was 149, 269 - just a few hundred short of the crowd for the same fixture two years earlier, which is still the biggest ever for an international match in Europe.

But what happened at Hampden that day would break Shankly's heart.

With five minutes to go, the score was 1-1. Stanley Matthews had the ball on the wing, and his pass floated over Shankly's head - to Tommy Lawton. The Everton centre-forward found the target, and Shankly would never forget the sound. Not the roar of the crowd, but 'the swish and ripple of the soaking net. It was like a knife going through me. That moment was like doomsday'.

And so Shankly's Scotland career ended with defeat. World War Two began four months later, and by the time international football got going again properly, he was 33. He would soon find a new role.


The Manager


If there's one man who can rival Shankly for memorable quotes, it's the French novelist Albert Camus.  'All that I most surely know about morality and the obligations of men, I learned from football'.  You'd swear those words had come from the lips of Shankly himself.

This one is pure Camus: 'A man's work is nothing but a slow trek to rediscover, through the detours of art, those two or three great and simple images in whose presence his heart first opened'.  But it could be Shankly he's talking about.

His early days in management were a trek through the lower divisions of English football - Carlisle, Grimsby, Workington, then Huddersfield in Division Two. In 1959 he came to Anfield, where he redsicovered the power of the roar from the terraces - the roar that had been such a revelation all those years ago, giving his tiring muscles the energy to keep going on the heavy Wembley turf.

'Listen to them. Can you hear them? Just listen. How can you let those people down?'

They didn't let us down, did they? Not at Anfield, week after week, and not on that Wembley turf in 1965 when eleven exhausted men in red, one of them with a broken collarbone, kept going for another 30 minutes and overwhelmed Leeds United to bring home the FA Cup for the first time.

And still it continues. Roared on by the Kop against Fulham just a few days ago, ten men fought back and refused to admit defeat.

That's the Shankly legacy. It shows no sign of quietening down any time soon.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:55 am by teine »
Logged

Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:52 am »
Part Two

Noise it at the heart of this story. But that noise is not just a guttural roar. It's also the anthems - the songs of praise. They have been with us since the 1960s, of course. But how about the 1930s, when this story begins?

Recall that, as he walked out at Wembley to represent his country for the first time, his club Preston North End were due back there three weeks later for the FA Cup Final.

Preston won 1-0, and Shankly had his winners medal to go with the losers medal he'd won a year earlier.

The scenes back in Lancashire when the team returned home on Monday were extraordinary, and centred around a song that the players had chosen as their theme tune that year. And it seems that the prime mover was Shankly himself.

Five days before the Liverpool v Leeds FA Cup Final in 1965, Shankly was the guest on BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs. One of his selections was 'My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose' by Kenneth McKellar, a Scot who Shankly would often mention when asked about his favourite music.

McKellar is perhaps best known for his version of 'Keep Right On To The End Of The Road' - a song that has long been sung at Birmingham City matches. The Blues were first associated with the song in 1956 when it was the backing to their run to the FA Cup Final (which they lost to Man City). It's one of the most oft-repeated stories about football and music. But in fact, Preston had beaten Birmingham to it by almost two decades.

Their theme tune in 1938 was that same song, and as the players headed home after the Wembley final, they had an idea. They wanted the club to hire a band  that would play the song as their open top bus tour made its way from Preston Station to Deepdale, two miles away.

Arrangements were hurriedly put in place. The Blackburn Steel Works Band was contacted, and they agreed to turn out.  But there was one problem.  Their conductor, a Mr Hughes, didn't know the tune, and couldn't lay his hands on the score. Perhaps they could perform other selections, he said.

'No', he was told firmly, 'Keep Right On' has to be featured'.

So it was that Mr Hughes had the melody sung to him down the phone, and he scribbled down the notes there and then.

That was on the Sunday, and Mr Hughes spent the next 24 hours orchestrating a medley of 'Keep Right On' and 'See The Conquering Heroes Home'.

By Monday evening, it was ready.

The crowds at Preston Station were tremendous, and all the way to Deepdale it was cheers and cheers again, with 'Keep Right On' playing all the time.

We don't know for sure that it was Shankly who first got the players singing it, but he is surely the most likely candidate. It's not just his professed love of Kenneth McKellar, or the importance of music in his life that he often spoke about.

There's also the fact that he was, in 1938, the club's longest serving player. Only he had experienced the club's three great cup runs of the 1930s - only he who had kept on through the disappointments of 1934 and 1937 and finally seen the trophy lifted. And those sentiments about not giving up; about your heart being strong though the way be long, are pure Shankly. They chime with his experience on his international debut just three weeks earlier, when the Scottish roar carried the team to victory.


And those lyrics are not so different to You'll Never Walk Alone:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7G6ZlE4wJk



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:08:46 am by teine »
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:06:49 am »
What a treat to read this over the Christmas holidays, thanks Teine, great research and writing.
I'll be throwing this on for Hogmanay

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m7G6ZlE4wJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m7G6ZlE4wJk</a>
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 638
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:35:35 am »
Great read lad! Thank You.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:54 pm »
Great read this. Thanks for sharing.
Logged

Online teine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Roar That Echoes Down The Decades
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:27:18 am »
That reference to last week's Fulham game is apt for another reason.

That Shankly quote above - 'Only Celtic and Rangers fans can match the noise of Anfield' - comes from December 1962, after we'd beaten Fulham 2-1 at Anfield in front of an especially noisy Kop.

Something was in the air in the city at that moment in time. The next day, The Beatles played a key live audition for the Arthur Howes organisation, who they needed to impress if they wanted to be chosen for a nationwide concert tour at Howes-run ballrooms.

The concert was in Peterborough, and the reporter from the local paper just couldn't understand what he was witnessing:

The drummer apparently thought his job was to lead not to provide rhythm. He made far too much noise and in their final number Twist and Shout it sounded as though everyone was trying to make more noise than the others.

The explosion in football and music in the early sixties was so great beacuse it was totally organic. There was no hype involved. The national media simply had no idea what was going on in the Cavern or on the Kop -  and so they couldn't spoil it.

Have a peaceful Christmas. And a deafening Boxing Day.

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 