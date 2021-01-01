« previous next »
Not very good by the keeper.
love gibbs white as a player
Getting slight Leicester vibes from Forest.
Wolves playing some decent stuff... then Forest go down the other end and score. 
next tuesday is going to be stressful i feel
You'd be stressed if we played part timers in the fa cup to be fair.
Genuinely think its one of the toughest games we have left
Forest won five in a row before this ?
You've need to be a bit braver, it will be exciting.  :D
I doubt it, they play some real low block, aggressive stuff. It wont be exciting.
and you will remain boring no matter what
Hopefully it will be exciting.

Our record at the City ground isn't great - let's hope we get a good win there.

:)
They will be at home KH you can't just defend, we will get chances and we'll just have make sure we take them.
