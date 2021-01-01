next tuesday is going to be stressful i feel
You've need to be a bit braver, it will be exciting.
You'd be stressed if we played part timers in the fa cup to be fair.
I doubt it, they play some real low block, aggressive stuff. It wont be exciting.
and you will remain boring no matter what
Soz, I'll try to match your thrilling content of hating absolutely everything to do with Liverpool Football Club and wanking over every other club in the league.
We will hammer them if they play with this space
We will hammer them if they play with this space
Its about time Forest just fucked off now.
What a wild cross that was!
Panic... rush of blood... adrenaline...Not very good either way was it?
I find myself harboring a deep dislike for Martin O'Neill, though I can't quite pinpoint the reason.
