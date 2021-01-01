Arteta says he has never seen anything like the penalty before in his life. And I think thats the point. Neither has the ref. Its a really really unusual one. So I could understand why the ref would give a penalty. Or even not give it. Because what precedent is there?

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W