Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:21:27 pm
The two injuries we suffered at Brentford (Jota and Jones) fucked us in the run-in.

Didn't Mo also get injured after coming on?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:21:51 pm
What is this weird narrative on this thread?

Both Brentford and Brighton tried against them.

Too much positivity tonight for Fromola. He's keeping us in check.  :D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:16:32 pm
Don't understand why they're saying it was an odd penalty. Just because it was with his head!?

It was definitely an odd one, I can't think of another similar penalty.

That said, it's a pen.  Everyone agrees except Arsenal fans.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:43:24 pm
City should have battered Spurs and lost 4-0.
The only time I've even seen an Ange-Spurs keeping it disciplined, sometimes attacking from counters and performing a mid-block... and whaddya know!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:10:31 pm

Arsenal believe in their defence and feel if they score the opening goal they can see the game out. It works out well for them most times. The difference between Arsenal and Liverpool is Liverpool look to shut down the game when two goals up but Arsenal do it at one goal up.

Defending one goal leads hasn't worked in the PL since Mourinho was in his prime. The "lesser" teams outside one or two are all too offensively minded now.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:00:35 pm


We were about the same odds at one point in 2014. And not to shrivel up red dicks completely but a point away to Brighton isnt a terrible result. Obv any time they dont win is great for us but they will drop points and this game is a likely time. Drawing at home to the likes of Everton is much more enjoyable.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:43:50 pm
I dont know about suffocating. Its just an organized compact defense. Like I said, they are Stoke with a squad worth 10x as much. What I dont get is that last season they played good football and did well. Why have they changed so much? This is literally the opposite of their previous style. Most of the squad is still the same. They are missing saka and white from their best starting XI. That's 2 players who are important to how they play, but does it really warrant such a big change? I usually only watch MoTD for the other teams games and I'd been reading everywhere that they just play for set pieces and naturally thought it was exaggeration as it usually is, but I watched a full 90 and I am shocked by what I saw, these cant win shit if they play like this, newcastle will probably send them packing from the league cup as well.
This season, the narrative has been Arsenal's "injury crisis", but here's why- remember what was last season's narrative around Arsenal?
That's right- they couldn't score in a brothel.

They didn't undress that in the summer, but instead, they decided to gnaw off a few more goals by brushing up on their setpieces, and in  addition, maintain a tight defense by employing a narrow, low-block.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:30:46 pm
We were about the same odds at one point in 2014. And not to shrivel up red dicks completely but a point away to Brighton isnt a terrible result. Obv any time they dont win is great for us but they will drop points and this game is a likely time. Drawing at home to the likes of Everton is much more enjoyable.

We were also ever only one bad result from fucking it up in 13/14. This isn't the same situation in any way, shape or form - we could lose 3 on the spin and the bookies would likely still have us as favourites.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 05:11:36 pm
We dont need Brighton to do us any favours either but Id still have a good chuckle if they took points off Arsenal today.

Been out so missed the second half. Just got in and checked the score. Now having a good chuckle.  ;D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:46:35 pm
Me too. In fairness to Wrighty, he is usually very fair, and doesnt allow his Arsenal bias to cloud his judgement.
Yeah Wrighty is prolly the only ex-Arsenal whose okay in my book. Always has a good word for us a well - nothing bad or bitter.
Loves to rub us into City and United as well.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:31:45 pm
This season, the narrative has been Arsenal's "injury crisis", but here's why- remember what was last season's narrative around Arsenal?
That's right- they couldn't score in a brothel.

They didn't undress that in the summer, but instead, they decided to gnaw off a few more goals by brushing up on their setpieces, and in  addition, maintain a tight defense by employing a narrow, low-block.
thank god for that.  think of the kids!!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:41:14 pm
They're in their Prime.
They're no Daisies...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:30:46 pm
We were about the same odds at one point in 2014. And not to shrivel up red dicks completely but a point away to Brighton isnt a terrible result. Obv any time they dont win is great for us but they will drop points and this game is a likely time. Drawing at home to the likes of Everton is much more enjoyable.

Not on 4th January we weren't.
We'd have been at best 1/2 in 2014 before the Chelsea game. Highly doubt at any point we were 2/11
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
We were 1/5 before the Chelsea game.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:32:30 pm

You laugh, but they have a game in hand...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Very unlikely but Everton could be in the bottom three this time tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:48:36 pm
Very unlikely but Everton could be in the bottom three this time tomorrow.

Bet you any amount of money they won't be.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 07:52:08 pm
Ian Wright is a top bloke.

Arsenal are a foul or dive team with added free kicks. Really good that an up for it Newcastle face them twice in the semi finals of the league cup.  Ideal to have Joelinton smashing into them for 180 mins plus. I think they play in a way that looks quite desperate, always on the edge, always trying to bend the rules and get in the refs ears. This season the refs look very much onto them. Several dives were ignored today.

I only  saw the last 20.  Martinelli was an embarrassment
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Arteta says he has never seen anything like the penalty before in his life.

And I think thats the point.


Neither has the ref.  Its a really really unusual one.

So I could understand why the ref would give a penalty.  Or even not give it. Because what precedent is there?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:38:11 pm
thank god for that.  think of the kids!!
;D
My specialty.. along with "unpossible" or "inbelievable"...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 08:55:29 pm
Arteta says he has never seen anything like the penalty before in his life.

And I think thats the point.


Neither has the ref.  Its a really really unusual one.

So I could understand why the ref would give a penalty.  Or even not give it. Because what precedent is there?
I tgouht it was the pull just before that incident. Can't remember who the Arsenal player was, but then it appears it was for the beheading.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:30:46 pm
We were about the same odds at one point in 2014. And not to shrivel up red dicks completely but a point away to Brighton isnt a terrible result. Obv any time they dont win is great for us but they will drop points and this game is a likely time. Drawing at home to the likes of Everton is much more enjoyable.

Normally a draw to Brighton away would be a decent result, but the gap between us and them is wide enough now that they really have to be winning these games. We've given ourselves enough room that we could feasibly have a rough month of form and still be top, while they need to hit peak City/Liverpool levels to have a chance of turning it around.

Every dropped point for them is big at this stage.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 08:55:29 pm
Arteta says he has never seen anything like the penalty before in his life.

And I think thats the point.


Neither has the ref.  Its a really really unusual one.

So I could understand why the ref would give a penalty.  Or even not give it. Because what precedent is there?
Say thats foot on foot contact, theres no arguing that its a pen. So whys head on head different? Hes arrived late and caught the man. Its a foul anywhere else.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:46:35 pm
Me too. In fairness to Wrighty, he is usually very fair, and doesnt allow his Arsenal bias to cloud his judgement.

Yeah that's why I was surprised. I like him.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 08:55:29 pm
Arteta says he has never seen anything like the penalty before in his life.

And I think thats the point.


Neither has the ref.  Its a really really unusual one.

So I could understand why the ref would give a penalty.  Or even not give it. Because what precedent is there?

It was the same on 5 Live they also said it was unusual. But having seen it again they thought it was a penalty.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:06:40 pm
Say thats foot on foot contact, theres no arguing that its a pen. So whys head on head different? Hes arrived late and caught the man. Its a foul anywhere else.

It seems to have been the first time it's happened head on head, which would explain some of the surprise. Someone mentioned another similar incident but that one wasn't given.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:06:40 pm
Say thats foot on foot contact, theres no arguing that its a pen. So whys head on head different? Hes arrived late and caught the man. Its a foul anywhere else.

Its a stone wall penalty, were living in bizarro world.
