I dont know about suffocating. Its just an organized compact defense. Like I said, they are Stoke with a squad worth 10x as much. What I dont get is that last season they played good football and did well. Why have they changed so much? This is literally the opposite of their previous style. Most of the squad is still the same. They are missing saka and white from their best starting XI. That's 2 players who are important to how they play, but does it really warrant such a big change? I usually only watch MoTD for the other teams games and I'd been reading everywhere that they just play for set pieces and naturally thought it was exaggeration as it usually is, but I watched a full 90 and I am shocked by what I saw, these cant win shit if they play like this, newcastle will probably send them packing from the league cup as well.
This season, the narrative has been Arsenal's "injury crisis", but here's why- remember what was last season's narrative around Arsenal?
That's right- they couldn't score in a brothel.
They didn't undress that in the summer, but instead, they decided to gnaw off a few more goals by brushing up on their setpieces, and in addition, maintain a tight defense by employing a narrow, low-block.