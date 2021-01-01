« previous next »
Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3960 on: Today at 07:39:20 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:33:35 pm
They looked gassed and out of ideas.

This team is done. Given up.

Yeah I thought their demeanor coming off the pitch was quite telling.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3961 on: Today at 07:39:24 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:36:38 pm
On what metric are they capable? They have no plan B. Clueless when they to change strategy in-game. You can't win a league title like that.

Based on their form last 2 seasons. I think they did something similar last season. But on this seasons evidence they arent capable.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3962 on: Today at 07:39:40 pm
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 07:38:44 pm
Brilliant. And for once, the fixtures screwed over our rivals - Arsenal had two days less to recover, and in the end you could tell. They were running on empty last 15.

Could be an epic game tomorrow... Hope we absolutely stuff them!

Arsenal looked absolutely wrecked to be fair.

Don't think I have seen a performance quite like Martinelli's before. He must have dived 4 / 5 times.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3963 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm
Brighton dropped two points really. They were better in the second half.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3964 on: Today at 07:40:21 pm
Great second half once they brought their best players on. Just win our game now and bit by bit they start to give up.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3965 on: Today at 07:40:34 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:30:48 pm
Amazon opportunity for us.

Our boys just need to deliver.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3966 on: Today at 07:40:36 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:38:02 pm
I still dont know why they are allowed to get away with what they do especially from corners. Watch closely and they generally have 2 to 3 players whose only job is to push or block the main defenders. Its so obvious when you see a replay and VAR should be looking for this.

The build up to that penalty decision was like watching rugby. They pull grab and maul the opposition players at every opportunity.
Some of it is just plain thuggery. Partey for instance
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3967 on: Today at 07:40:40 pm
Its only a bad point if we win our game tomorrow so lets see what happens there!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3968 on: Today at 07:41:01 pm
I have Optus Sport on. Ian Wright is having an absolute meltdown over the penalty. Luckily Dermot Gallagher has put him straight.
 ;D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3969 on: Today at 07:41:14 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:40:34 pm
Our boys just need to deliver.

They're in their Prime.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3970 on: Today at 07:41:34 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:37:34 pm
I don't think Odegaard is fully fit.

He had a tummy ache.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3971 on: Today at 07:41:50 pm
Get the fuck in thereeeeeeeeeeee👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3972 on: Today at 07:42:02 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:39:24 pm
Based on their form last 2 seasons. I think they did something similar last season. But on this seasons evidence they arent capable.

Think they won 16, drew 2 and lost 1 from last 19.

Next two in PL are Spurs and Villa at home.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3973 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:42:02 pm
Think they won 16, drew 2 and lost 1 from last 19.

Next two in PL are Spurs and Villa at home.

They'll absolutely batter Spurs but Villa will be tricky. They did a number on them in that game last season.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3974 on: Today at 07:43:24 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:43:00 pm
They'll absolutely batter Spurs but Villa will be tricky. They did a number on them in that game last season.

City should have battered Spurs and lost 4-0.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3975 on: Today at 07:43:50 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:36:05 pm
Yea, they're still really good at suffocating the opposition (Brentford created nothing against them either), but they don't have the creativity now especially with Saka out.  Martinelli isn't in great form this season.

I dont know about suffocating. Its just an organized compact defense. Like I said, they are Stoke with a squad worth 10x as much. What I dont get is that last season they played good football and did well. Why have they changed so much? This is literally the opposite of their previous style. Most of the squad is still the same. They are missing saka and white from their best starting XI. That's 2 players who are important to how they play, but does it really warrant such a big change? I usually only watch MoTD for the other teams games and I'd been reading everywhere that they just play for set pieces and naturally thought it was exaggeration as it usually is, but I watched a full 90 and I am shocked by what I saw, these cant win shit if they play like this, newcastle will probably send them packing from the league cup as well.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3976 on: Today at 07:44:42 pm
This tin pot team won't be troubling us. They don't have enough goals in them, been obvious for months.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3977 on: Today at 07:44:44 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:39:40 pm
Arsenal looked absolutely wrecked to be fair.

Don't think I have seen a performance quite like Martinelli's before. He must have dived 4 / 5 times.

yeah, agree. It's mental tiredness as well. He's taking the easy way out too often and goes down.
