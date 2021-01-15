However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Is there a good chance theyll be back by the time we play them?
Posters used to say the same when teams played City, now it's Arsenal's turn
Arsenal are the rich mans Stoke.
Thats them every season, they sign lots of high potential wonderkids but never actually do as well as they should. Loads were saying we should have signed Adringa/Minteh in the summer and they both look shite
They should put a stop watch on free kicks, like in tennis before a serve. You get 5 secs after the whistle then you get booked and the free kick goes the other way
Yep, Arsenal are going to win most of their games simply because they're far stronger than 95% of the league.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
exactly as should we
Whats your point? They still have a really good side out.
If only some of you could support the club the same way you shit the bed with any team that's cloe to us we'd be multiple league and European cup champions over the past three decades.
We've just beaten Spurs and West Ham away scoring 11 goals. Arsenal would probably have expected us drop at least a couple of points there.
When was the last proper ding dong of a match? Two teams proper going at each other?
Expected worse seeing the reactions on here. As long as it stays 1-0 Brighton have a chance of snatching something.
Page created in 0.097 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.86]