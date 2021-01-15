« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3480 on: Today at 06:04:07 pm
Posters used to say the same when teams played City, now it's Arsenal's turn
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,276
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3481 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm
Thats a chance
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3482 on: Today at 06:04:37 pm
My god, that lad is fucking dreadful, get Mitoma on
Logged

SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,507
  • ...All the best
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3483 on: Today at 06:04:42 pm
FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFFFF
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3484 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:03:36 pm

Is there a good chance theyll be back by the time we play them?
who cares, we'll beat them anyway
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,685
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3485 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:04:07 pm
Posters used to say the same when teams played City, now it's Arsenal's turn

Yep, Arsenal are going to win most of their games simply because they're far stronger than 95% of the league.
Logged

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3486 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm
How do you miss the target by that much
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3487 on: Today at 06:04:59 pm
Fuck me.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,618
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3488 on: Today at 06:05:01 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:03:36 pm

Is there a good chance theyll be back by the time we play them?

Even if they all came back we should be able to beat them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,123
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3489 on: Today at 06:05:04 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:02:32 pm
Arsenal are the rich mans Stoke.
very good though annoyingly, they remind of a mourinho side, from when he was good
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,484
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3490 on: Today at 06:05:10 pm
Arghhhhhhh
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3491 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm
Need a rule change that managers cant speak to their players on the touchline during an injury stoppage.
Logged

Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,491
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3492 on: Today at 06:05:19 pm
Get Mitoma on, fucking hell
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3493 on: Today at 06:05:36 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:03:36 pm

Is there a good chance theyll be back by the time we play them?

Yeah.

They will play like peak Barca too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3494 on: Today at 06:05:40 pm
This guy is playing against Brighton, where is Mitoma?
Logged

SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,507
  • ...All the best
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3495 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm
Come on Brighton. They are TRASH!!!!!
Logged

mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,284
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3496 on: Today at 06:05:53 pm
Get a grip. Fuck me. Nailed.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3497 on: Today at 06:05:55 pm
Awful how do you miss the target! :lmao
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,534
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3498 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm
Jesus Christ :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3499 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 05:58:57 pm
Thats them every season, they sign lots of high potential wonderkids but never actually do as well as they should. Loads were saying we should have signed Adringa/Minteh in the summer and they both look shite

Feels like they're a player showroom sometimes,they'll do well as long as the transfers in and scouting is spot on but having that much of player turnover every year seems unsustainable.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,179
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3500 on: Today at 06:06:09 pm
If only some of you could support the club the same way you shit the bed with any team that's cloe to us we'd be multiple league and European cup champions over the past three decades.
Logged

GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3501 on: Today at 06:06:14 pm
Adingra :lmao

What a dreadful footballer
Logged

red whine

  • goes to my hhead
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3502 on: Today at 06:06:17 pm
We've just beaten Spurs and West Ham away scoring 11 goals. Arsenal would probably have expected us drop at least a couple of points there.
Logged

Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,851
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3503 on: Today at 06:06:33 pm
When was the last proper ding dong of a match? Two teams proper going at each other?
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,915
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3504 on: Today at 06:06:40 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:03:19 pm
They should put a stop watch on free kicks, like in tennis before a serve. You get 5 secs after the whistle then you get booked and the free kick goes the other way

The extra time at the end of each half should be in the hands of VAR. Every time the ref blows his whistle the clock starts until the ref blows again. VAR works out the total and puts it on the board. Refs should add on the time but they dont as we saw in the Fulham game.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3505 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:04:54 pm
Yep, Arsenal are going to win most of their games simply because they're far stronger than 95% of the league.
exactly as should we
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,486
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3506 on: Today at 06:07:16 pm
Adingra, ya twat! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3507 on: Today at 06:07:22 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:06:50 pm
exactly as should we

But we are shit and every team will play like peak Barca.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,191
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3508 on: Today at 06:07:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:02:26 pm
Whats your point? They still have a really good side out.

Why are you singling me out mate? You seem to jump on me a lot mate. Were on the same side. We dont want Arsenal to keep pace with us.

It was just a comment in haste. It was probably not right but no need to make much of it
Logged
YWNA

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,915
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3509 on: Today at 06:07:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:06:09 pm
If only some of you could support the club the same way you shit the bed with any team that's cloe to us we'd be multiple league and European cup champions over the past three decades.

With all our Premier League wins youd think wed be braver.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3510 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm
This young geezer at Brighton is killing them slowly. Theyve completely lost their attacking threat this season.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3511 on: Today at 06:08:07 pm
Quote from: red whine on Today at 06:06:17 pm
We've just beaten Spurs and West Ham away scoring 11 goals. Arsenal would probably have expected us drop at least a couple of points there.
and Arsenal fans will say, you watch the game raising twats when they play against us!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,486
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3512 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm
Jeez, they cut open Arsenal all too easily there.
Woeful defending.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3513 on: Today at 06:08:48 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 06:06:33 pm
When was the last proper ding dong of a match? Two teams proper going at each other?

You dont watch Spurs?
Logged

S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,313
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3514 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm
Expected worse seeing the reactions on here. As long as it stays 1-0 Brighton have a chance of snatching something.
Logged

Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3515 on: Today at 06:09:22 pm
Estupid-nan
Logged

Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,491
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3516 on: Today at 06:10:00 pm
What is Estupido doing
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,915
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3517 on: Today at 06:10:27 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 06:09:05 pm
Expected worse seeing the reactions on here. As long as it stays 1-0 Brighton have a chance of snatching something.


Or keep the score down as Arsenal are GD padders.
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,696
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3518 on: Today at 06:10:33 pm
Has a set piece coach ever got this much coverage ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,486
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #3519 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm
Estupinan with an imitiation of a proffesional footballer..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
