I'm no Moyes fan but I'm glad West Ham are a bit shit since he left, hounding him out after he got them stable and into Europe was always unfair.



Hopefully we'll see similar when Dyche is inevitably pushed out at Everton.



The rot had set in under Moyes though. They conceded over 70 in the league last year. Year they won the trophy he was on the verge of the sack a few times (the Prem team should be winning that trophy as well as youre up against the other leagues dross. Chelsea's reserves would walk it).Lopetegui is a dud though and they had a shoddy summer window..