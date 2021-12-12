I forgot that even happened! Conference league right?
I'm no Moyes fan but I'm glad West Ham are a bit shit since he left, hounding him out after he got them stable and into Europe was always unfair.Hopefully we'll see similar when Dyche is inevitably pushed out at Everton.
Probably because you don't need trophies to be a winner.
Brentford go 2-0 up.Abu Dhabi 4-0
Martenelli and Odegaard on bench for Arsenal
This Southampton team might actually give the Derby County record a run for it's money.
Resting ahead of a semifinal.
Everton a bit lucky there, could have been a pen for handball, but who knows what is and isnt handball. So here we are!
Cup competitions beginning to bite. Their squad will be way more stretched this season.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Get in
I can see how and why Everton got so many 0-0 draws. Professional percentage masters at work. It's grimly fascinating to watch them go about their "work".
Looks like Citys next 20 game winning streak has began
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Haha.Palace level.
Everton wont go down as the other sides are awful
Page created in 0.073 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]