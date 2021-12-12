« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 56668 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 04:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:17:06 pm
I forgot that even happened! Conference league right?

Probably because you don't need trophies to be a winner.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm »
Nice goal for Barkley (Villa).

1-0
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 04:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:14:05 pm
I'm no Moyes fan but I'm glad West Ham are a bit shit since he left, hounding him out after he got them stable and into Europe was always unfair.

Hopefully we'll see similar when Dyche is inevitably pushed out at Everton.

The rot had set in under Moyes though. They conceded over 70 in the league last year. Year they won the trophy he was on the verge of the sack a few times (the Prem team should be winning that trophy as well as youre up against the other leagues dross. Chelsea's reserves would walk it).

Lopetegui is a dud though and they had a shoddy summer window..
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:17:58 pm
Probably because you don't need trophies to be a winner.

;D
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 04:19:42 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:16:34 pm
Brentford go 2-0 up.

Abu Dhabi 4-0 :(

Brentford goal scratched off (VAR).
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm »
West Ham self destructing.

Unreal.

Commentators orgasming all over the place.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
Martenelli and Odegaard on bench for Arsenal
Online Peabee

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 04:23:32 pm »
Leicester equalise...
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
This Southampton team might actually give the Derby County record a run for it's money.
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 04:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:22:15 pm
Martenelli and Odegaard on bench for Arsenal

Resting ahead of a semifinal.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 04:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:24:50 pm
This Southampton team might actually give the Derby County record a run for it's money.

One of the few occasions where they'd actually have been better off hiring someone from the old guard
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 04:26:12 pm »
Everton a bit lucky there, could have been a pen for handball, but who knows what is and isnt handball. So here we are!
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm »
The West Ham comeback is on!  ;D
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 04:31:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:24:57 pm
Resting ahead of a semifinal.

Cup competitions beginning to bite.  Their squad will be way more stretched this season.
Online Dougle

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 04:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:26:12 pm
Everton a bit lucky there, could have been a pen for handball, but who knows what is and isnt handball. So here we are!

I can see how and why Everton got so many 0-0 draws. Professional percentage masters at work. It's grimly fascinating to watch them go about their "work".
Offline Pistolero

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 04:33:57 pm »
Uber for Lopetegui ...
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 04:35:14 pm »
Southampton could genuinely finish the season with one of the lowest point totals ever
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:31:32 pm
Cup competitions beginning to bite.  Their squad will be way more stretched this season.

Newcastle, United in FA Cup and Spurs too
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
GETTTTT THE FUCK IN!!!!
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm »
Goal Bournemouth
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
what a hit! 
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
ARF!
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm »
Arf!
Online Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 04:37:29 pm »
Get in
Offline mobydick

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Oh, nice goal.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 04:38:20 pm »
Branthwait though :lmao

Duck!
Online afc tukrish

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 04:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:37:29 pm
Get in

Fucking finish, that, really good technique...
Online Dougle

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 04:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 04:33:36 pm
I can see how and why Everton got so many 0-0 draws. Professional percentage masters at work. It's grimly fascinating to watch them go about their "work".

And so it goes ...... Lovely B'mouth goal that...
Online Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 04:39:51 pm »
What a great finish.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
Haha.

Palace level.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 04:39:53 pm »
Palace GOL!!
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 04:39:58 pm »
Palace 1-1

RAWK wetwipes can stop panicking ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 04:40:11 pm »
Palace 1-1
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 04:40:16 pm »
Everton wont go down as the other sides are awful
Online Tepid water

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3274 on: Today at 04:40:34 pm »
Ah, thats a shame for Chelsea isnt it?
Online Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3275 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm »
Unlucky Chelsea ye scrotes
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3276 on: Today at 04:40:57 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:16:20 pm
Looks like Citys next 20 game winning streak has began  ::)
Never had a 20-game winning streak. Best they could do, was equal our winning streak, ONLY ONCE- 18(and we did this TWICE).
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3277 on: Today at 04:40:57 pm »
Online Tepid water

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3278 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:40:16 pm
Everton wont go down as the other sides are awful
Leicester will get a points deduction too.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3279 on: Today at 04:41:24 pm »
Palace will go on and win now.
