« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 52225 times)

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,067
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 01:33:27 pm »
If a striker's spot opens up in this team, it'd be mad not to want Izak. The debate over Nunez is the main reason for 'doubts' about him.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,886
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:31:02 pm
Of course he does, im sorry anyone that thinks otherwise is just spouting nonsense.

Our system requires the 9 drop into the midfield and create an overload (like Firmino used to) negating the need for Trent to invert. I dont think Isak is that player. I think Joao Pedro is more of that player. Salah is the main goal scorer and not the 9.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,737
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 01:34:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:26:02 pm


And now imagine if he has to press aswell, something he is not doing at Newcastle ...
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 01:35:35 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:34:03 pm
Our system requires the 9 drop into the midfield and create an overload (like Firmino used to) negating the need for Trent to invert. I dont think Isak is that player. I think Joao Pedro is more of that player. Salah is the main goal scorer and not the 9.

Im not sure I understand the fuss around Joao Pedro. Hes not actually that good in possession. Hes certainly a long way from being a Firmino like figure at linking moves.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:31:02 pm
Of course he does, im sorry anyone that thinks otherwise is just spouting nonsense.

He does but does he with Salah.

With what we are telling Jota, Nunez, and Diaz to do (drop deeper, press, provide the structural platform in the team for Salah to stay up and do what he does best), how do you replicate that structure with Salah and Isak?

Maybe it does work but it's a very different model than we are playing right now.

With how we currently play, it would mean either Salah starts dropping deeper which probably isn't great for him at his age now, or Isak does which is like spending big money on a high end sports car, to be used solely for off-road driving - it probably can work but you are spending high end premium for the job it isn't best suited for.

Isak fits Slots team but does he fit it with Salah in it. You have to find that deeper play and pressing our 9's are doing somewhere else in the team if they are both in it
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,886
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 01:36:42 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:33:27 pm
If a striker's spot opens up in this team, it'd be mad not to want Izak. The debate over Nunez is the main reason for 'doubts' about him.


Nunez is pretty much irrelevant to the requirements of the 9 as he is at best third in the pecking order. Maybe Isak is the answer (I dont see us spending over 100m with the other squad requirements) but Im only looking at weve set up this season with Jota, Diaz and even Nunez dropping deep.
Logged

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,682
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm »
If only Darwin could find some shooting boots/get involved in the system more because he's quite robust... please Darwin!!!!
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,466
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 01:37:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:34:42 pm
And now imagine if he has to press aswell, something he is not doing at Newcastle ...
Yep. Great player and a guaranteed goal a game... but only if he's available.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 01:38:08 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:14:25 pm
I have sympathy because of their injuries. I think injuries to your first choice back line is going to hamper any team including ours.

They don't deserve sympathy because it's entirely their own doing that Van Der Ven and Romero are still injured. Both rushed back to play against Chelsea and both re-injured themselves.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 