« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 50123 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,459
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2720 on: January 1, 2025, 08:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on January  1, 2025, 07:18:17 pm
Arsenal are a much better team. Also i think the fact that theyre chasing rather than leading could help them!
And what about us?

Isn't the fact that we're leading comfortably and looking like the real champions, helping us?

Seriously people. Arsenal are only in 2nd place, because that's their default position.

We're in a commanding position having barely broken sweat and we're already at the halfway mark, having alreay beaten everyone else once.

Arsenal can win as many games as they like- they can go on another 16-game run for all I care(something we regularly do), but I know what my team is capable of. They're not a concern at all, at this point.
Whoever they beat, we will do even better.

All we need to be concerned about is not losing to anyone above us!
« Last Edit: January 1, 2025, 09:02:37 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,964
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2721 on: January 1, 2025, 09:05:21 pm »
Things can change quickly, especially if we lose the currently great attitude of the three players out of contracts at the end of the season. They are all professionals, Good performances are expected from them, but the emotional bit cannot be controlled. The most unphased person seems to be Van Dijk, and I actually think that Salah is putting the extra effort as if he was playing for a contract. I know it sounds silly, but I think he's overperforming, and long may it continue, but I don't expect the same thing from him in the next two years. Trent has been the most difficult to read, and I think he'd be the most susceptible to sulking if the Real deal doesn't go through.

But whatever happens, these three players have a lot of impact on our current position and form. It's not clear whether this will be maintained in the second half of the season. Never mind the regular worries about injuries, and that we are short in a few positions. I'd be more relaxed if we are in the same predicament come the end of March.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,722
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2722 on: January 1, 2025, 09:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on January  1, 2025, 07:18:17 pm
Arsenal are a much better team. Also i think the fact that theyre chasing rather than leading could help them!

Are they? Defend their set-pieces well, like Everton did, and they are useless ...
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,879
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2723 on: January 1, 2025, 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on January  1, 2025, 08:36:53 pm
I think the ridiculous over-expectation played a massive part in that result. It simply never works out like that when a walkover is predicted. They were coming here with a 100% commitment to not get embarrassed again. It was always going to be a frustrating game, especially if we didn't get an early goal. I absolutely hate it when everyone talks about how we're going to dish out a hammering, because it very rarely turns out that way. The Wimbledon final in '88 should have been a lesson we never overlooked again.

A 1-0 will do me in this upcoming match. Anything more is just icing on the cake.

I know that what people say on a forum is said to have no bearing on any result, and I agree with that totally. But the general vibe around a game does have an effect. The vibe around that game from the media and everyone else was that United would be obliterated again. Players on both teams will have been aware of this too.



Every fucking word...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,784
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2724 on: January 1, 2025, 09:44:36 pm »
Title races are for scousers with big bollocks

Everyone else the door is that way --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------->
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,246
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2725 on: January 1, 2025, 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on January  1, 2025, 09:44:36 pm
Title races are for scousers with big bollocks

Everyone else the door is that way --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------->
*Checks contents of boxer shorts* 🤔
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,784
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2726 on: January 1, 2025, 10:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on January  1, 2025, 09:57:19 pm
*Checks contents of boxer shorts* 🤔

I'm sure you'll be fine, your an arl arse so been through it plenty of times before ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,246
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2727 on: January 1, 2025, 11:15:47 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on January  1, 2025, 10:06:00 pm
I'm sure you'll be fine, your an arl arse so been through it plenty of times before ;D
I've got the grey hairs to show for it.  :(



And the fantastic memories.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2728 on: January 1, 2025, 11:26:41 pm »
It would have been extraordinary luck if all of City, Arsenal and Chelsea had fallen away by the new year to leave us an unencumbered path to the title. As it is we are very fortunate that two of them including City are done and Arsenal is 9 pts back on equal games. One more defeat for Arsenal while we win and they are likely done too.

Arsenal are going to win games and our working assumption should be that theyll beat Brighton, Spurs and City but if they dont the chances are we will punish them. Imagine how Arsenal fans feel now. They were outstanding for two seasons and lost out to the cheats. Now the cheats are imploding, but Arsenal are too exhausted mentally and physically to capitalise and have to stand and watch us win relentlessly. That is soul destroying and many of us worried that it might be us watching them take advantage of a City collapse.

These are good times, people. The fact that there is jeopardy is precisely what makes it so exhilarating.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2729 on: January 2, 2025, 09:46:52 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on January  1, 2025, 11:26:41 pm
It would have been extraordinary luck if all of City, Arsenal and Chelsea had fallen away by the new year to leave us an unencumbered path to the title. As it is we are very fortunate that two of them including City are done and Arsenal is 9 pts back on equal games. One more defeat for Arsenal while we win and they are likely done too.

Arsenal are going to win games and our working assumption should be that theyll beat Brighton, Spurs and City but if they dont the chances are we will punish them. Imagine how Arsenal fans feel now. They were outstanding for two seasons and lost out to the cheats. Now the cheats are imploding, but Arsenal are too exhausted mentally and physically to capitalise and have to stand and watch us win relentlessly. That is soul destroying and many of us worried that it might be us watching them take advantage of a City collapse.

These are good times, people. The fact that there is jeopardy is precisely what makes it so exhilarating.

Perfectly natural to want it done as soon as possible. I dont think anyone wants a close title race, why would they? But people really don't need to lose their shit every time a 'rival' wins a game. So far this season we've been by far the best team in the league and no-one else looks capable of getting to a particularly high points total.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,312
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2730 on: January 2, 2025, 10:03:57 am »
After being unbeaten at home, Brentford now lost two home games on the bounce and were shite against Arsenal, looking like they'd run out of steam.

Wonder if this'll shut their insufferable fans up about us having all the luck by playing teams at good times? Doubt it.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,842
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2731 on: January 2, 2025, 10:28:14 am »
I think Liverpool fans getting twitchy at the prospect of a tight title race is understandable seeing as in the Premier League era we have come short in every tight title race we've been involved in.
The bigger the gap the better.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,215
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2732 on: January 2, 2025, 10:42:56 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  2, 2025, 10:03:57 am
Wonder if this'll shut their insufferable fans up about us having all the luck by playing teams at good times?

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2733 on: January 2, 2025, 10:48:55 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  2, 2025, 10:03:57 am
After being unbeaten at home, Brentford now lost two home games on the bounce and were shite against Arsenal, looking like they'd run out of steam.

Wonder if this'll shut their insufferable fans up about us having all the luck by playing teams at good times? Doubt it.



Well, they can't even acknowledge that we've had injuries to key players so I'd doubt it!
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2734 on: January 2, 2025, 12:16:07 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on January  2, 2025, 10:48:55 am
Well, they can't even acknowledge that we've had injuries to key players so I'd doubt it!
The argument I see all over from them is if you mention us losing Alisson, is that Kelleher is really good so we've not really missed our no. 1. The fact we have an able deputy is the whole point of squad building. I would expect better from Alisson for Saka's goal at the Emirates and though CK made a great save to keep it to one nil against the Saudis, I don't expect Alisson to leave the ball for the equaliser. CK has been great but Alisson is better. ON top of that we've missed Jota, Konate, Trent, Bradley and now Gomes.

They can't stop banging on about injuries and red cards, just like their manager.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,581
  • Legend
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2735 on: January 2, 2025, 12:52:23 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2025, 10:28:14 am
I think Liverpool fans getting twitchy at the prospect of a tight title race is understandable seeing as in the Premier League era we have come short in every tight title race we've been involved in.
The bigger the gap the better.


That's very true.

We also need to remember that we aren't up against a side who can put a 15-18 game winning run together,
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2736 on: January 2, 2025, 02:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  1, 2025, 08:36:53 pm
I think the ridiculous over-expectation played a massive part in that result. It simply never works out like that when a walkover is predicted. They were coming here with a 100% commitment to not get embarrassed again. It was always going to be a frustrating game, especially if we didn't get an early goal. I absolutely hate it when everyone talks about how we're going to dish out a hammering, because it very rarely turns out that way. The Wimbledon final in '88 should have been a lesson we never overlooked again.

A 1-0 will do me in this upcoming match. Anything more is just icing on the cake.

I know that what people say on a forum is said to have no bearing on any result, and I agree with that totally. But the general vibe around a game does have an effect. The vibe around that game from the media and everyone else was that United would be obliterated again. Players on both teams will have been aware of this too.

100%
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2737 on: January 2, 2025, 02:46:15 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2025, 10:28:14 am
I think Liverpool fans getting twitchy at the prospect of a tight title race is understandable seeing as in the Premier League era we have come short in every tight title race we've been involved in.
The bigger the gap the better.

If it makes anyone feel any better, if anyone thinks Arsenal are winning it from here you can get 3/1 odds on it, if you fancy us however it's 1/4 which tells you which way the bookies think it's going.

If you fancy anyone other than us or Arsenal (including Chelsea) you're getting 33/1 on it at least or 80/1 if you fancy Forest.

All the usual caveats apply and those odds are partially based on the excellent form we've already shown this season and there's always a chance that that ceases for whatever reason but the odds are very much in our favour.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,459
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2738 on: January 2, 2025, 03:39:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2025, 10:28:14 am
I think Liverpool fans getting twitchy at the prospect of a tight title race is understandable seeing as in the Premier League era we have come short in every tight title race we've been involved in.
The bigger the gap the better.
No, it's not mate, or rather- it shoudn't be. We aught to know better. "Doubters to Believers."
We aught to watch our team, cause we want to- not because they're gunna win the league.

We've never won the league whenever we got twitchy over a title race. It leads to ending up in 2nd.
Somewhere along the way, we need to learn.

The only time we won the league - WHILE COMPETING, we weren't too pre-occupied with it and we had other things on our minds. We just enjoyed the ride.
2002, 2006 (sort off, but we fell off a cliff), 2009, 2013, 2019, 2022, 2024.. we were fretting over every loss and every competitor's win.

Good thing is, if we win it at the end of the season, subsequent title races will see us be more at ease with losing a game in the middle of a race.

We're going to jinx ourselves.. again, with the fretting and gnashing of teeth.
« Last Edit: January 2, 2025, 04:02:02 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,722
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2739 on: January 2, 2025, 07:26:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on January  2, 2025, 10:28:14 am
I think Liverpool fans getting twitchy at the prospect of a tight title race is understandable seeing as in the Premier League era we have come short in every tight title race we've been involved in.
The bigger the gap the better.

In recent times, we've lost tight title races only against the cheaters. This Arsenal team are nowhere near that level ...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,920
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2740 on: January 2, 2025, 08:08:14 pm »
Possibly the worst "festive" period scheduling ever.

You would have expected at least 1 game everyday with the way the holidays worked out. Instead - a damp squidTM yesterday - and now no games again til saturday.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,316
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2741 on: January 2, 2025, 08:12:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January  2, 2025, 08:08:14 pm
Possibly the worst "festive" period scheduling ever.

You would have expected at least 1 game everyday with the way the holidays worked out. Instead - a damp squidTM yesterday - and now no games again til saturday.
The way forward, is to reduce the league to 18 teams, scrap festive games, become more aligned to the European calendar of fixtures and support your domestic teams in Europe.

Festive fixtures are a dinosaur and have morphed from the working class fan to g he and time to see his team play- is now a money making exercise by sponsors and broadcasters. They dont give a flying F, about football fans who go, probably not even British fans, its all about football fans around the world.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,920
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2742 on: January 2, 2025, 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on January  2, 2025, 08:12:08 pm
The way forward, is to reduce the league to 18 teams, scrap festive games, become more aligned to the European calendar of fixtures and support your domestic teams in Europe.

Festive fixtures are a dinosaur and have morphed from the working class fan to g he and time to see his team play- is now a money making exercise by sponsors and broadcasters. They dont give a flying F, about football fans who go, probably not even British fans, its all about football fans around the world.



This is true - and has been for 20 plus years I'd guess.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 10:17:00 am »
For the gamblers among you, both teams to score is an absolute given in the first match of the day.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 10:25:23 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:17:00 am
For the gamblers among you, both teams to score is an absolute given in the first match of the day.

Depends what team Spurs are cobbling together. Apparently only had 7 in training yesterday.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,494
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 10:28:55 am »
some good fixtures today....great to have footy back
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 