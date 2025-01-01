I think Liverpool fans getting twitchy at the prospect of a tight title race is understandable seeing as in the Premier League era we have come short in every tight title race we've been involved in.
The bigger the gap the better.
No, it's not mate, or rather- it shoudn't be. We aught to know better. "Doubters to Believers."
We aught to watch our team, cause we want to- not because they're gunna win the league.
We've never won the league whenever we got twitchy over a title race. It leads to ending up in 2nd.
Somewhere along the way, we need to learn.
The only time we won the league - WHILE COMPETING, we weren't too pre-occupied with it and we had other things on our minds. We just enjoyed the ride.
2002, 2006 (sort off, but we fell off a cliff), 2009, 2013, 2019, 2022, 2024.. we were fretting over every loss and every competitor's win.
Good thing is, if we win it at the end of the season, subsequent title races will see us be more at ease with losing a game in the middle of a race.
We're going to jinx ourselves.. again, with the fretting and gnashing of teeth.