Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2520 on: Today at 06:15:11 pm
Im embarrassed for Jesus here, absolutely pathetic
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2521 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2522 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm
This faking of head injuries has got to stop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2523 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm
What kind of action can you get on a van den Berg goal? Calling in all the Red sleeper agents this season.  ;D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2524 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 06:07:55 pm
Arsenal have too much quality for teams like Brentford, no point getting hopeful. Just have to keep winning ourselves.

Yeah I'd expect Arsenal to win here.

Think the Spurs game will be the one they slip up in but only if the decent Spurs turn up.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2525 on: Today at 06:15:57 pm
Where was the blood the commentator mentioned?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2526 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:15:22 pm
What kind of action can you get on a van den Berg goal? Calling in all the Red sleeper agents this season.  ;D

Wheres Fabio?!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2527 on: Today at 06:16:33 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:14:11 pm
Wouldn't put it past Jesus to be using a blood pack in his mouth

First thing that came to mind ;D

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2528 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm
Every 5 minutes there is a lengthy stop in play so Arteta can do a coaching session on the sideline
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2529 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:16:27 pm
Wheres Fabio?!

He's bang average. Used as a sub most often. Great sale by us.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2530 on: Today at 06:18:01 pm
These cheating c*nts need to be called out for this..  :no :no

Jesus went down as if he had been shot and every game when the opposition are on a quick break, one of the c*nts goes down holding his head forcing the ref to stop the break..

Arteta of course uses the stoppage to coach on the sidelines..

Fucking wankers..  :butt :no
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2531 on: Today at 06:18:10 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:16:27 pm
Wheres Fabio?!

hes only started 3 games for them
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2532 on: Today at 06:19:49 pm
Real low quality stuff. Arsenal haven't done anything, the goal was a fluke.

Hard for much to happen when 30 mins are taken up with pretend injuries, diving and whining at the ref mind!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2533 on: Today at 06:20:57 pm
Only just tuned in but Brentford are allowing way too much space for Partey to carry it forward.  They're defending so deep.  On the flip side, Arsenal lack incisiveness.

Hopefully Brentford can hold out.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2534 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm
Brentford are dangerous on the break.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2535 on: Today at 06:22:25 pm
Artets coaching the entire team after a bit of acting is outrageous

Such fucking cheats

Shane Brentford gave them that goal. Fucking about with it on their own box in a crowd amd then the keeper parrying it right out into 6 yard box
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2536 on: Today at 06:22:38 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 06:18:01 pm
These cheating c*nts need to be called out for this..  :no :no

Jesus went down as if he had been shot and every game when the opposition are on a quick break, one of the c*nts goes down holding his head forcing the ref to stop the break..

Arteta of course uses the stoppage to coach on the sidelines..

Fucking wankers..  :butt :no

Been happening for about 2-3 seasons now. It's one of those things that is so blatant but they are rewarded for it.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2537 on: Today at 06:22:50 pm
Coaching should be banned during stoppage in play and if it is Legohead is fucked.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2538 on: Today at 06:23:57 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 06:18:01 pm
These cheating c*nts need to be called out for this..  :no :no

Jesus went down as if he had been shot and every game when the opposition are on a quick break, one of the c*nts goes down holding his head forcing the ref to stop the break..

Arteta of course uses the stoppage to coach on the sidelines..

Fucking wankers..  :butt :no
I used to have a certain respect for Arsenal, but they've become such an odious bunch these days under Captain Black.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2539 on: Today at 06:24:04 pm

Really want Brentford to score the winner in time added on that was added due to a fake head injury to an Arsenal player..
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2540 on: Today at 06:24:09 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:20:57 pm
Only just tuned in but Brentford are allowing way too much space for Partey to carry it forward.  They're defending so deep.  On the flip side, Arsenal lack incisiveness.

Hopefully Brentford can hold out.

Don't see it, for the reason you state. Way too deep and they return posession way too much

Another goal for them and they may hold out for a 2-2. Arsenal defintdky scoring again at least once
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2541 on: Today at 06:24:25 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:15:20 pm
This faking of head injuries has got to stop

It wasn't though, he clearly got a whack in the mouth from accidental contact - it's up to the ref to be able to distinguish between "a head injury" and a split fucking lip.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2542 on: Today at 06:24:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:21:23 pm
Brentford are dangerous on the break.

Which is why they're trying to play out of their box rather than just clearing it. Obviously backfired for the goal conceded but it's the right thing to do.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2543 on: Today at 06:25:46 pm
Arsenal are so dull to watch. We cant let this shower win this league.

Hoping for a couple of incisive Brentford counter attacks in the second half, if they could even take a point that would be 👌
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2544 on: Today at 06:26:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:22:50 pm
Coaching should be banned during stoppage in play and if it is Legohead is fucked.

It is banned full stop at Everton.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2545 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 06:22:25 pm
Artets coaching the entire team after a bit of acting is outrageous

Such fucking cheats

Shane Brentford gave them that goal. Fucking about with it on their own box in a crowd amd then the keeper parrying it right out into 6 yard box

Yep thought Pochettino's Spurs was the peak of this sort of stuff but turns out they were only amateurs
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2546 on: Today at 06:27:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:22:50 pm
Coaching should be banned during stoppage in play and if it is Legohead is fucked.

I think, just like rugby, there should be concussion protocols, carried out in the privacy of the dressing room by a neutral doctor, if any players goes down clutching his face that requires play being stopped. That will change Arsenal and all the others that abuse this protocol.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2547 on: Today at 06:29:41 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 06:24:25 pm
It wasn't though, he clearly got a whack in the mouth from accidental contact - it's up to the ref to be able to distinguish between "a head injury" and a split fucking lip.

He went down like he'd been shot and not got a brush on the mouth from the Brentford players arms. He's faked a serious injury when all he really had was a fat lip. He's conned the referee.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2548 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm
Draw will do just fine thanks
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2549 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:30:19 pm
Draw will do just fine thanks

We need them to lose...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2550 on: Today at 06:30:58 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:30:19 pm
Draw will do just fine thanks

Yup. For all Arsenal passing around on edge of box, they dont create many good quality chances.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2551 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm
Just seen a replay of the Arsenal goal, Martinelli rolling around on the floor in the box for most of the move and then jumps up when the goal goes in. Embarrassing stuff, I fucking hate this lot now.
 ::)
