Let the people dream.
Arsenal have too much quality for teams like Brentford, no point getting hopeful. Just have to keep winning ourselves.
What kind of action can you get on a van den Berg goal? Calling in all the Red sleeper agents this season.
Wouldn't put it past Jesus to be using a blood pack in his mouth
Wheres Fabio?!
These cheating c*nts need to be called out for this.. Jesus went down as if he had been shot and every game when the opposition are on a quick break, one of the c*nts goes down holding his head forcing the ref to stop the break..Arteta of course uses the stoppage to coach on the sidelines..Fucking wankers..
Only just tuned in but Brentford are allowing way too much space for Partey to carry it forward. They're defending so deep. On the flip side, Arsenal lack incisiveness.Hopefully Brentford can hold out.
This faking of head injuries has got to stop
Brentford are dangerous on the break.
Coaching should be banned during stoppage in play and if it is Legohead is fucked.
Artets coaching the entire team after a bit of acting is outrageous Such fucking cheats Shane Brentford gave them that goal. Fucking about with it on their own box in a crowd amd then the keeper parrying it right out into 6 yard box
Coaching should be banned during stoppage in play and if it is Legohead is fucked.
It wasn't though, he clearly got a whack in the mouth from accidental contact - it's up to the ref to be able to distinguish between "a head injury" and a split fucking lip.
Draw will do just fine thanks
