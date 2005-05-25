« previous next »
Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Redbonnie

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm
Havent seen this but follows on swiftly from the Gusto one midweek. Hes an absolute c*nt.

Needs to be highlighted, he is going to end someones career. Scissor tackles with no comeback.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm
Everton lose at home

The fans boo



And in other news, the sky is boo...
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm
This is where the argument gets confused.

A team can be great and a ref can be great. A team can be shite and a ref can be shite. A team can be shite and a ref can be great. A team can be great and a ref can be shite.
Alright Donald Rumsfeld
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:27:36 pm
Noone can Ctrl Ait Nouri
Delete!
kesey

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 12:48:52 am
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:02:23 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:48:52 am
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
That's when i was studying in the UK.  LOL
Ernie Clicker

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 08:55:45 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:48:52 am
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
And once Arsenal play mid-week we'll be back to having a game in hand. That was always my recollection watching Jimmy Hill present motd. Top of the league with a game in hand :)
My little Pony Tony

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 10:29:32 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U7STSGw7OPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U7STSGw7OPU</a>
Walshy nMe®

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?

JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 01:00:33 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?



Yes, a tiny one.
JRed

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 01:01:46 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?
Yes, no chance
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 01:04:14 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?


We can only hope.
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 01:06:12 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?


Nah. They just aren't very good going forward.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:15:17 pm
Doing a last man standing and it's down to 2 of us, he has Chelsea tonight to win. I had Liverpool last night so a few hundred quid will be a nice bonus this time of year.

Might stuck a bit of Chelsea to win to be honest to cover myself.

EDIT actually might do it, potential winnings tonight are £280.

Chelsea seem to be about 1/3.  If I stick on £140 would cover me either way guaranteed either £140 profit if Chelsea draw/lose or £46 if they win.

What would you all do?
SamLad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:18:10 pm
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 01:06:12 pm
Nah. They just aren't very good going forward.
they did OK in the 2nd half vs Arsenal, just left it way too late.

but I have no expectation of any result for them today.
Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:25:09 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:15:17 pm
Doing a last man standing and it's down to 2 of us, he has Chelsea tonight to win. I had Liverpool last night so a few hundred quid will be a nice bonus this time of year.

Might stuck a bit of Chelsea to win to be honest to cover myself.

EDIT actually might do it, potential winnings tonight are £280.

Chelsea seem to be about 1/3.  If I stick on £140 would cover me either way guaranteed either £140 profit if Chelsea draw/lose or £46 if they win.

What would you all do?

You can get £57 on Betfair.
Better prices on 365/Hills too.
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:27:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:10 pm
but I have no expectation of any result for them today.
Same.

Only question I have is on whether Ed Sheeran will be there.
Craig S

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:33:33 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:15:17 pm
Doing a last man standing and it's down to 2 of us, he has Chelsea tonight to win. I had Liverpool last night so a few hundred quid will be a nice bonus this time of year.

Might stuck a bit of Chelsea to win to be honest to cover myself.

EDIT actually might do it, potential winnings tonight are £280.

Chelsea seem to be about 1/3.  If I stick on £140 would cover me either way guaranteed either £140 profit if Chelsea draw/lose or £46 if they win.

What would you all do?

Depends what teams each of you have left to choose in the next round of fixtures.
If you think it's a tough pick for you, then £200 @ 1.4 on current betfair odds will give you £80 guaranteed tonight, no matter the result. ( Chelsea win = £80 profit from the bet, Chelsea dont win, Lose £200 stake, but win £280 from the pot).

Also, if Chelsea win you pocket £80 plus you still have another round to choose to potentially win the £280.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 02:44:49 pm
I’ve been Villa, Arsenal and now Liverpool.

He’s been Arsenal, Liverpool and now Chelsea.

The first week was a bloodbath with United Chelsea Fulham and Leicester all not winning.
Phineus

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 05:59:54 pm
Saudis could run riot tonight, fingers crossed.
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:00:00 pm
Could never hope for a Saudi win unless it's a game that affects us, hope the mancs beat them but can only see a good beating for the shit c*nts, just hope there's some comedy value in it at least, which is almost guaranteed with that lot these days
Samie

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:01:57 pm
The mancs have us on Sunday, we need them going into the game on the back of a loss.  :D
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:04:52 pm
Awkward one for me this.

I've often joked that if MUFC played against a team of War Criminals, I'd still want MU to lose.

Tonight they play against a team owned by the ruler(s) of a murderous feudal regime, with so, so much blood on their hands.

Shame they both can't lose.

:(
macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:06:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:01:57 pm
The mancs have us on Sunday, we need them going into the game on the back of a loss.  :D

Better a win.
Thinking they could attack and score.
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:06:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:01:57 pm
The mancs have us on Sunday, we need them going into the game on the back of a loss.  :D

Don't think it makes much difference to them, they're utter shite, beat the shite 4-0 then lost at Arsenal 2-0, somehow got a smash and grab win at Abu Dhabi then lost at Spurs with only comedy goalkeeping from Forster making it look respectable, they have nothing for us to fear
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:09:32 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 04:55:03 pm
Pickford there with another shithouse tackle on Awoniyi like on VVD. not looking with both feet off the ground

Constantly gets away with it
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 07:12:28 pm
Is Amiron panicking as Rashford back in squad!
