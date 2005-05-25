Doing a last man standing and it's down to 2 of us, he has Chelsea tonight to win. I had Liverpool last night so a few hundred quid will be a nice bonus this time of year.
Might stuck a bit of Chelsea to win to be honest to cover myself.
EDIT actually might do it, potential winnings tonight are £280.
Chelsea seem to be about 1/3. If I stick on £140 would cover me either way guaranteed either £140 profit if Chelsea draw/lose or £46 if they win.
What would you all do?
Depends what teams each of you have left to choose in the next round of fixtures.
If you think it's a tough pick for you, then £200 @ 1.4 on current betfair odds will give you £80 guaranteed tonight, no matter the result. ( Chelsea win = £80 profit from the bet, Chelsea dont win, Lose £200 stake, but win £280 from the pot).
Also, if Chelsea win you pocket £80 plus you still have another round to choose to potentially win the £280.