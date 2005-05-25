Doing a last man standing and it's down to 2 of us, he has Chelsea tonight to win. I had Liverpool last night so a few hundred quid will be a nice bonus this time of year.



Might stuck a bit of Chelsea to win to be honest to cover myself.



EDIT actually might do it, potential winnings tonight are £280.



Chelsea seem to be about 1/3. If I stick on £140 would cover me either way guaranteed either £140 profit if Chelsea draw/lose or £46 if they win.



What would you all do?