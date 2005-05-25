Havent seen this but follows on swiftly from the Gusto one midweek. Hes an absolute c*nt.
Everton lose at home The fans boo
This is where the argument gets confused.A team can be great and a ref can be great. A team can be shite and a ref can be shite. A team can be shite and a ref can be great. A team can be great and a ref can be shite.
Noone can Ctrl Ait Nouri
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?
