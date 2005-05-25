« previous next »
Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 07:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm
Havent seen this but follows on swiftly from the Gusto one midweek. Hes an absolute c*nt.

Needs to be highlighted, he is going to end someones career. Scissor tackles with no comeback.
Logged

Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,786
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm
Everton lose at home

The fans boo



And in other news, the sky is boo...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,114
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Yesterday at 04:09:54 pm
This is where the argument gets confused.

A team can be great and a ref can be great. A team can be shite and a ref can be shite. A team can be shite and a ref can be great. A team can be great and a ref can be shite.
Alright Donald Rumsfeld
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,114
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:27:36 pm
Noone can Ctrl Ait Nouri
Delete!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,645
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:48:52 am »
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 02:02:23 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:48:52 am
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
That's when i was studying in the UK.  LOL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,956
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:48:52 am
The league table has a late 70's feel to it.
And once Arsenal play mid-week we'll be back to having a game in hand. That was always my recollection watching Jimmy Hill present motd. Top of the league with a game in hand :)
Logged

My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U7STSGw7OPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U7STSGw7OPU</a>
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,562
  • Legend
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 12:52:20 pm »
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?

Logged

JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?



Yes, a tiny one.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 01:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?
Yes, no chance
Logged

Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,361
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 01:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?


We can only hope.
Logged

The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,495
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 01:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Any chance Ipswich get a point tonight?


Nah. They just aren't very good going forward.
Logged
